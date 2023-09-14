Ayakashi Triangle episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ayakashi Triangle episode 11 will air this Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. JST in Japan. The latest episode has heightened the tension in the series as a new anomaly emerges, posing a significant threat not only to the Ayakashi but also to human lives. Mayuri’s fate now hangs in the balance, and fans are eagerly awaiting news about whether he will survive this perilous situation.

In a surprising twist, Mayuri, with no one else to turn to, has entrusted Suzu’s safety to Shirogane by breaking the God Seal. This daring move has allowed the King of Ayakashi to step in and potentially alter the course of the battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Ayakashi Triangle anime and manga series.

Ayakashi Triangle episode 11 release date and time for all regions

Ayakashi Triangle episode 11 will air on Monday, September 18, around 8:00 a.m. PT. International fans can stream the latest episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll exclusively.

Below are the release date and time details for Ayakashi Triangle episode 11 for all regions, along with their respective time zones:

Pacific Time: 9 a.m., Monday, September 18, 2023

Central Time: 11 a.m., Monday, September 18, 2023

Eastern Time: 12 a.m., Monday, September 18, 2023

British Summer Time: 5 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2023

Central European Time: 6 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2023

Philippines Time - 12 a.m., Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Brazil Time - 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 1 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 8 p.m., Monday, September 18 18, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2023

A brief recap of Ayakashi Triangle episode 9

In what seemed like an ordinary day, Matsuri found himself once again fending off the persistent advances of his schoolmates, with even Suzu unable to shield him from their unwanted attention. However, the day took a sudden and dark turn when a new transfer student named Hinojiki Sosuke approached Suzu for help in saving an Ayakashi.

Initially, Suzu believed Sosuke to be a kind-hearted individual, but her perception soon shifted as she discovered his true malevolent nature. Shockingly, Sosuke kidnapped Suzu and took her to an abandoned building, putting her in grave danger.

Upon learning of this dire situation through Shirogane, who provided them with crucial details about a humanoid Ayakashi species, the Jinyo, Matsuri, and Ninokuru sprang into action to rescue Suzu. After encountering the Jinyo, Matsuri valiantly attempted to defeat it. However, the Jinyo managed to forcibly steal all of Matsuri’s Haku, leaving him lifeless.

As Matsuri faced what seemed like his darkest moment, he made a desperate decision to release the God Seal, restoring Shirogane’s powers. The latter answered his call and arrived in his true, powerful form, successfully rescuing Suzu from the clutches of the Jinyo. Shirogane immediately challenged the Jinyo to a battle, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

What to expect from Ayakashi Triangle episode 11

Ayakashi Triangle episode 11, titled “The Spirit of Harmony,” will see the ultimate showdown between two of the most powerful Ayakashi entities of all time. As Shirogane’s experience battling a Jinyo years ago was challenging, the upcoming fight will indeed be a tough one for him.

The anticipation for what unfolds next in the series is palpable, and viewers can expect a thrilling and suspenseful continuation of the story as the characters navigate these treacherous waters.

Stay tuned for more Ayakashi Triangle anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

