Ayakashi Triangle episode 12 (finale) release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ayakashi Triangle episode 12 will be aired this Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 1 am JST in Japan. The anime experienced a significant delay due to the studio being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Without this delay, the first season should have concluded by the end of March 2023. However, after its return, the series is finally wrapping up in September 2023.

The penultimate episode, which saw Matsuri returning to his original form and the defeat of Shirogane’s greatest nemesis, has ignited a wave of excitement among fans. Now, the most highly anticipated aspect is the uncertainty of how the series will conclude, leaving fans eager to see how all the remaining threads will be tied up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Ayakashi Triangle anime and manga series.

Ayakashi Triangle episode 12 release date and time for all regions

Ayakashi Triangle episode 12 will air on Monday, September 25, around 8 am PT. Crunchyroll will be the only platform to stream the anime’s finale and all the previous installments exclusively. Below are the release date and time details for Ayakashi Triangle episode 12 for all regions, along with their respective time zones:

Pacific Time: 9 am, Monday, September 25, 2023

Central Time: 11 am, Monday, September 25, 2023

Eastern Time: 12 am, Monday, September 25, 2023

British Summer Time: 5 pm, Monday, September 25, 2023

Central European Time: 6 pm, Monday, September 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9.30 pm, Monday, September 25, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 pm, Monday, September 25, 2023

Philippines Time - 12 am, Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Brazil Time - 9.30 am, Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 1 pm, Monday, September 25, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 8 pm, Monday, September 25 18, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7 pm, Monday, September 25, 2023

Ayakashi Triangle episode 11 recap

Shirogane, being aware of the aspects of Jinyo’s Engulfing Shadow technique, resorted to only using long-ranged attacks as close quarters would land him in trouble. However, Shirogane’s strategy didn’t work as the Jinyo was capable of consuming his Hellfire due to the attack primarily composed of Haku.

As Shirogane was about to be cornered by the Jinyo, he tossed Suzu far from him to save her. To protect Shirogane, Suzu used the origami technique she learned from Garaku to distract the Jinyo, but it didn’t work.

To everyone’s surprise, Matsuri miraculously came back to life. Shirogane explained that the Jinyo only devoured the female version of Haku of Matsuri, granting him extra life and resulting in him returning to his original boy form. Matsuri eventually discovered that the Jinyo’s greatest ability was ultimately his only weakness.

Recalling the technique he learned from his grandfather, Matsuri used Kazamaki-Style Exorcist Ninja Art: Calm Formation to stop all the air around from moving. This helped him to locate the Engulfing Shadow’s mouth. Eventually, he aimed a thrust of wind at the mouth, defeating the Jinyo.

Rejoiced by getting his true form back, Matsuri headed out to a nearby waterfall for Takigyo. Somehow, all of a sudden, Matsuri reverted to his female form, immensely worrying Suzu and Shirogane.

What to expect from Ayakashi Triangle episode 12

Ayakashi Triangle episode 12, titled Kanade Suzu, the King of Ayakashi, will likely explore the cause of Matsuri again being hit by the gender-bender curse. Since Shirogane lost most of his Haku, he cannot end the curse. However, Reo, who is trying her best to come up with a solution, might be capable of undoing the Ayakashi magic.

