Berserk fans may have finally found the dark fantasy anime successor they’ve been waiting for

Berserk is not merely a manga or anime; it is a foundation of dark fantasy anime storytelling. Kentaro Miura's work has been seen as the defining work of the genre primarily for its brutal violence, stark humanity, and fully unwieldy characters. While Kouji Mori may be continuing Miura's work, a lot of fans feel that no anime retained what animated his journey to forge something exceptional. The chase has continued for years, something that mirrors Berserk's balance of blood-soaked battles alongside deeply personal themes of survival and revenge.

With Crunchyroll's recent release of Clevatess, that search may have finally come to a halt. Clevatess is based on Yuji Iwahara's manga and is a hidden gem that has been cast into the dark lake of the Summer 2025 season. Like Berserk, it is unflinching mercilessness as a dark fantasy anime tale, but unlike Berserk, it presents a character-driven narrative as its root.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Berserk and Clevatess anime.

How Clevatess could become the successor of Kentaro Miura's dark fantasy anime, Berserk, explained

Clevatess could become the successor of the dark fantasy anime (Image via Lay-duce)

Clevatess is receiving serious attention as a successor to Kentaro Miura's Berserk; not by direct lineage but through thematic and tonal resonance. Berserk is beloved for its dark take on complex moral dilemmas it presents to its characters and its philosophical exploration of humanity, revenge, and redemption.

Berserk has become synonymous with dark fantasy anime, which is something fans of dark tales want as a successor, especially after Miura's passing.

Clevatess, created by Yuji Iwahara, channels that same moment. Following Demon King Clevatess, whose plan to wipe humanity from existence changes upon discovering and adopting an orphaned royal infant.

A still from Clevatess anime (Image via Lay-duce)

Guts has a continuous mission because of the trauma and anger inflicted upon him in a brutal world, and Clevatess has vast powers, but also reveals the relationship between an immortal Demon King and a baby confronting fundamental questions of value and meaning to human life and existence.

Both series are known for their graphic, violent battle scenes, which are more than mere shock value; Clevatess uses them as a means of confronting the darkest aspects of life and points to moral dilemmas, loss, and purpose.

Also read: 10 best anime to watch if you like The Promised Neverland

Clevatess is a dark fantasy anime (Image via Lay-duce)

Clevatess's willingness to "pull no punches," as evidenced in those battle scenes where armies are slaughtered or characters experience real death and resurrection, is as much a part of Berserk's graphic representation of violence and suffering.

What really makes Clevatess the spiritual successor to Berserk is its introspective nature. While the story of Berserk is built around the inner conflict of Guts and the corruption of humanity and the world, Clevatess approaches it in a meta-approach by putting a monstrous alien at the center of it all and forcing an exploration of what it means to be human.

Final thoughts

Clevatess is more than simply another dark fantasy anime; it is a true spiritual successor to Berserk. By combining the extreme brutality of violence with consideration for contemplative thought, it captures the spirit of Kentaro Miura's essence, but with a unique lens of its own.

For fans still searching for the raw emotional and moral heaviness of a Berserk-like title, then Clevatess is certainly proof that the spirit of the dark fantasy anime genre is still alive, and constantly evolving into something sure to challenge audience members once again.

