Berserk of Gluttony episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Berserk of Gluttony episode 10 is set to premiere on television on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, SUN TV, and BS11. The series will also be available to watch on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, U-NEXT and Anime Hodai services, and Muse Asia YouTube channel a couple of days ahead of the official television release.

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Fate Graphite explore Babylon and encounter another owner of the Deadly Sin skill. This person has planned something sinister. In Berserk of Gluttony episode 10, viewers are eagerly waiting to see whether Fate will be able to thwart this plan.

Berserk of Gluttony episode 10 will come out on December 7

Fate Graphite as Corpse as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

The Berserk of Gluttony anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Ichika Isshiki and illustrated by Fame. A manga adaptation of the series, illustrated by Daisuke Takino, started in March 2018.

Berserk of Gluttony episode 10 will air on Japanese television networks on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. The English-subtitled version of Berserk of Gluttony episode 10, which will be released a few days sooner, will be streamed as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7 am, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Central Time 8 am, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Eastern Time 10 am, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Philippine Time 11 pm, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Japan Standard Time 12 am, Monday, December 4, 2023 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, December 4, 2023

Berserk of Gluttony episode 10 streaming details

Orcs as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

Before it is broadcast on TV, the next installment of Berserk of Gluttony will be available to watch on the U-NEXT and Anime Hodai services, and Muse Asia YouTube channel on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 12 am JST.

A quick summary of Berserk of Gluttony episode 9

Northern Alistair and Lady Roxy as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

In the previous episode, Fate and Roxy arrived in Babylon. Roxy met Northern Alistair, a warrior who had served under her late father.

Fate, on the other hand, explored the city. He looked shabby and needed new clothes and a scabbard for Greed. To afford these, he hunted down nearly two orc squadrons.

When Fate tried to exchange the collected orc ears for gold, other warriors attempted to grab his earnings. They attacked him but were swiftly defeated. Roxy, unaware of Fate's identity due to his mask, scolded him for his excessive self-defense.

Later, Jade Stratos, a novice craftsman, asked Fate to wear his clothes in battle to promote his work. Fate readily accepted the deal although he was still charged five gold coins.

Eris the List as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

That evening, Fate encountered Eris the Lust, a Deadly Sin skill user who knew everything about him. She confessed to have been keeping an eye on him even before he activated his Gluttony skill.

It was revealed that she was the Kingdom's Guardian and she had a plan to make the Kingdom prosper.

She explained that accumulated hatred from monster hunting creates crown beasts. Similarly, the oppression by the Holy Knights could lead to the birth of a powerful being when the only benevolent Holy Knight, Lady Roxy, dies.

This being, along with others born with superior skills, could support the Kingdom.

What to expect from Berserk of Gluttony episode 10?

Lady Roxy as seen in the Berserk of Gluttony anime (Image via ACGT Studios)

In Berserk of Gluttony episode 10, titled The Trap, viewers will probably witness Eris's scheme to eliminate Lady Roxy unfold. However, now that Fate is familiar with this plot, he will attempt to rescue Roxy.

