10 best anime characters like Go Gun-Hee from Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling manhwa and anime have captivated audiences with their high-stakes story, dazzling visuals, and remarkably charismatic characters. One fan favorite is Go Gun-Hee, the Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association.

With his calm wisdom, immense strength, and tragic heroism, Gun-Hee leaves a lasting impact on both the protagonist Sung Jinwoo and Solo Leveling's worldwide viewership and readership. He ultimately meets his end during the Monarch arc of the manhwa, after being killed by the Frost Monarch.

Fans of this elder statesman may also enjoy some similar anime characters like Go Gun-Hee. Like Gun-Hee, these characters exhibit strength, wisdom, leadership, and mentorship that anchors their shows. Some even share the Chairman's willingness to sacrifice themselves for their duties.

10 wise and powerful anime characters like Go Gun-Hee from Solo Leveling

1) Isaac Netero – Hunter x Hunter

Isaac Netero (Image via Madhouse)

As Chairman of the Hunter Association, Isaac Netero shares Gun-Hee's role as the leader of an organization of elite warriors. Despite his advanced age, Netero is unfathomably strong and regarded as one of the world's most powerful hunters.

His speed and power seem divine, earned from decades of intense meditation and training. Netero usually maintains a cheerful, eccentric demeanor. But when needed, he can display the authoritative leadership befitting his station. Like Gun-Hee, Isaac Netero ultimately performs an act of tragic sacrifice.

During the Chimera Ant assault, he gives his life battling the Ant King Meruem one-on-one to protect humanity. Their earth-shattering fight and Netero's death are considered some of Hunter x Hunter's most impactful moments.

2) Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto – Bleach

Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Captain-Commander of Soul Society's militant Gotei 13, Genryūsai Yamamoto, serves as Bleach's most senior leader. His vast spiritual pressure and mastery of fire-based Zanpakutō make him the Soul Society's strongest warrior, capable of massive destruction.

He had led the Gotei 13 for over a millennium when the series begins. Despite his hot temper, Yamamoto is generally pragmatic, wise, and revered by his fellow captains as their sensei. Like Gun-Hee, he puts Soul Society's protection first, taking responsibility for its stability after an attack early on.

Also similar is his eventual death in battle against Yhwach, the leader of the Quincy, while defending Soul Society, which makes him one of the best anime characters like Go Gun-Hee.

3) Hiruzen Sarutobi – Naruto

Hiruzen Sarutobi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Third Hokage and leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, Hiruzen Sarutobi, affectionately called the "Professor," stands as one of Naruto's most prominent elder figures and one of the best anime characters, like Go Gun-Hee.

Having debuted as an immensely skilled prodigy ninja in his youth, Hiruzen retains incredible combat ability, despite his advanced age, when viewers meet him. This includes mastery of all elemental jutsu and vast chakra reserves, letting him battle even tailed beasts.

Warm and measured, Hiruzen takes a special interest in Naruto as an orphan and hosts the Will of Fire, passing ideals and wisdom between generations. Like Go Gun-Hee, duty comes first for Hiruzen. He returns from retirement to sacrifice himself against his former student-turned-traitor Orochimaru to save the village.

4) Bang (Silver Fang) – One Punch Man

Bang (Silver Fang) (Image via Madhouse)

The eminent martial arts master Bang, known as Silver Fang, stands out in One Punch Man anime for strength, belying his elderly appearance. He demonstrates speed, technique, and combat sense exceeding even most young heroes.

Bang can battle high-level monsters and disasters solo that require multiple S-Class heroes together otherwise. Despite nominally retiring from hero work, Bang continues training disciples, running his dojo, and readily appears when monsters or villains endanger the public.

He acts based on a strict moral code rather than the pursuit of fame or wealth. And the respect Bang commands among heroes and civilians alike mirrors the authority Chairman Gun-Hee represents.

5) Makarov Dreyar – Fairy Tail

Makarov Dreyar (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Few anime characters like Go Gun-Hee can match Makarov Dreyar, the Guildmaster of the magical guild Fairy Tail. Despite his diminutive size and goofy drunken antics, Makarov boasts immense magic power on par with Fairy Tail's legendary founders.

His Giant Magic lets him grow to giant size, while Fairy Law's divine light can defeat the most formidable foes when unleashed fully. However, Makarov mostly stays restrained, acting silly or laidback around his "children" in the guild. He passes on wisdom when needed as a stern but caring father figure.

Makarov always protects Fairy Tail's members with his life against threats. Late in the story, he too makes an emotional sacrificial play against the Alvarez Empire invaders so his allies can survive, though he survives due to Mavis Vermillion's intervention.

6) Dot Pixis – Attack on Titan

Dot Pixis (Image via Wit Studio / MAPPA)

Commanding the Southern Territories Garrison Regiment, Dot Pixis stands tall in Attack on Titan anime as the most prominent commanding officer. Nearly bald aside from a fluffy tuft of hair, Pixis seems elderly but maintains an intimidating presence.

His tactical cunning and leadership have saved humanity within the walls multiple times when Titan attacks threaten their extinction. However, Pixis stays grounded, approachable, and unperturbed. He listens to any input from his subordinates and makes decisions after weighing all perspectives.

Pixis also acts as a mentor to some main characters, like Armin, seeing potential in them. His fate turns tragic when he is eventually turned into a Pure Titan and is killed by Armin, adding to the series' moral complexity.

7) Kamaji – Spirited Away

Kamaji (Image via Studio Ghibli)

The wizened, six-armed boiler man Kamaji toils away constantly in Spirited Away to provide hot baths for his supernatural clientele. Though he can appear imposing and is notorious for disliking being disturbed, Kamaji welcomes the lost human protagonist Chihiro.

He provides wise counsel, shelter, and indirectly aids her progress through the bathhouse without even leaving his boiler room. Kamaji may seem a surprising inclusion here, given his passive role. However, viewers see that he works selflessly for others in the bathhouse, expecting nothing in return.

And despite isolation deep underground, Kamaji helps any good-natured visitors who cross his path. His generosity and humility echo some of Chairman Gun-Hee's best traits, making him one of the best anime characters like Go Gun-Hee.

8) Jiraiya – Naruto

Jiraiya (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another pick from the Naruto anime, legendary ninja Jiraiya stands as one of Konoha's strongest fighters and most revered elders. A member of the Sannin along with Tsunade and Orochimaru, Jiraiya's ninjutsu prowess, summoning jutsu, Sage Mode, and Rasengan mastery make him overwhelmingly strong.

He has survived against the fiercest foes for decades as both a one-man army and a stealthy spymaster. While powerful and respected enough to perhaps be Hokage, Jiraiya prefers wandering while writing novels and taking the occasional apprentice.

He sees much potential in the protagonist Naruto, personally training him in using the Nine-Tails Fox sealed within him. Like Go Gun-Hee does for Jinwoo, Jiraiya builds up the next generation's strength through direct mentorship. He, too, eventually dies fighting Pain while gathering intelligence on his identity, after an incredible battle.

9) Lord Death (Shinigami-sama) – Soul Eater

Lord Death (Shinigami-sama) (Image via Bones)

Overseeing the Death Weapon Meister Academy is its founder— the Grim Reaper himself, Lord Death. Also referred to as Shinigami-sama, Death maintains balance in the world while training students to hunt corrupted souls and witches.

Despite a cartoonish skull mask appearance, Lord Death possesses immense power as Death City's protector. Lord Death generally acts somewhat silly, cheerful when meeting people. However, he demonstrates serious authority and wisdom when appropriate regarding his duties.

That includes making hard decisions about dealing with threats to the world's order. He develops bonds with students like Maka and Black Star as well. So while less prominent than Gun-Hee, Lord Death fills a similar role as a strong, influential elder guiding exceptional youths.

10) Silvers Rayleigh – One Piece

Silvers Rayleigh (Image via Toei Animation)

Once the First Mate of the legendary pirate crew Roger Pirates, Silvers Rayleigh represents incredible strength and wisdom in the One Piece anime decades after sailing with the future Pirate King. His "Dark King" nickname shows mastery of Haki and swordsmanship, matching top pirates and Admirals.

However, Rayleigh mostly lives relaxed in semi-retirement, working as a coating engineer at Shakky's Rip-off Bar. He doesn't flaunt power but enjoys drinking and casual swimming. Rayleigh offers sage advice when meeting the Straw Hat crew, seeing their potential.

He also directly trains up Luffy for two years to help him on the perilous seas ahead. He exhibits Gun-Hee's penchant for focused guidance of a younger rising standout with world-changing potential like Jinwoo.

Conclusion

In the Solo Leveling manhwa, Go Gun-Hee's final arc marks his last appearance, but his personality and narrative impact leave a lasting imprint.

Fans of the elder Hunter's Association Chairman can find several great anime characters like Go Gun-Hee, who carry on aspects of his legacy across genres, if they desire more of that wise mentor badassery.

