10 best anime for Star Wars fans to watch

Anime for Star Wars fans can oftentimes be present in the sci-fi category of the medium, which is a genre that doesn't get a lot of credit in the mainstream. Sci-fi anime can range from those that take place on Earth to space opera, with the latter being a lot more similar to the Star Wars franchise.

In that regard, there are many creative and fascinating sci-fi anime and some of them share similarities with the aforementioned franchise, which makes sense, considering how influential it has been for generations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the series on this list. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

10 anime for Star Wars fans that they cannot miss

1. Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop, a Sunrise production, has been praised throughout the years for its strong characterization, subtle storytelling, and the ability to blend various elements in a way that feels natural and organic.

Featuring Spike, a bounty hunter, the series focuses on his travels across the galaxy to do several odd jobs, which include working with a colorful group of misfits. However, there is a dark past in Spike's life, and each episodic arc showcases a bit more of his character, thus leading to a very rewarding resolution at the end of the series.

With only 26 episodes, Cowboy Bebop is not only an excellent choice for Star Wars fans, but it is also one of the best anime series overall. It also has a similarity to Star Wars in the sense that it includes a lot of adventures across the galaxy while having a mostly human-looking cast.

2. Space Cobra

Many people are unaware that the sci-fi pulp genre had a big influence on Star Wars, and Space Cobra is an anime that does a great job of capturing a similar atmosphere as well. This series can work as a Japanese interpretation of the James Bond pulp stories from the character's early days, but set against a strong sci-fi backdrop.

Cobra was a successful adventurer and bounty hunter who decided to erase his memories and change his appearance due to the various enemies pursuing him. However, he eventually regains his memories, reunites with his former partner Lady Armaroid, and engages in numerous adventures throughout the series.

This is an excellent anime for Star Wars fans because it incorporates some of the influences that inspired George Lucas' franchise while also having its own identity. It's also an appropriate time to commemorate the series, as author Buichi Terasawa died in 2023 at the age of 68.

3. FLCL

When compared to the previous entries on this list of anime for Star Wars fans, this one is a bit more grounded and takes place on Earth, albeit with strong sci-fi elements. That is part of the series' appeal, although the biggest focus is on the two main characters, Naota Nandaba and Haruko Haruhara.

This is more of a coming-of-age storyline, with a lot of focus on Haruko stalking Naota, which leads to problems between them. Haruko also claims to be a part of the Galactic Space Police Brotherhood, thus leading to the people around her always being in danger, although the story does show that there is more to her than meets the eye.

It can be compared to Star Wars because it has a strong focus on bonds and how they can affect people in a sci-fi setting. However, there is a strong argument to be made that this series is perhaps the most different from the Lucasfilm franchise, especially when compared to other entries on this list.

4. Legend of the Galactic Heroes

There are very few anime for Star Wars fans more fitting than this one because of its scope, sociopolitical elements, the world-building, and how it manages to convey a very compelling narrative while adapting author Yoshiki Tanaka's novels in this format.

Furthermore, the seemingly never-ending conflict between the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance is also quite enjoyable to watch, especially considering the way it is executed.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes is widely regarded as one of the best anime of all time, exploring the nature of politics, power, and humanity as a whole. It takes place far into the future and showcases the rise of Rudolf von Goldenbaum, leading to the creation of the Galactic Empire and his dictatorship.

5. Gurren Lagann

Gurren Lagann might be a great choice for an anime for Star Wars fans because it has a similar premise to the original trilogy, which involved fighting an evil empire. However, Gurren Lagann's story, which focuses on telling the story of a group of kids fighting for freedom with mechas, is a lot more grandiose and over the top, which can be perceived as a celebration of anime as a whole.

It is a fairly short series, clocking at 27 episodes, but it serves as a very interesting entry point to the most over-the-top side of anime and it has a very powerful message of fighting for what you believe in. The animation is also top-notch and has become a bit of a cult classic in the anime community.

6. Gundam

There is no denying that the Gundam franchise might be a massive task to get into because of the excessive amount of series and spinoffs that it has generated over the years. That means that there are a lot of choices to pick from with this franchise alone.

There are a lot of great characters and sociopolitical subplots in each and every single series in this franchise. It might be one of the best anime for Star Wars fans to get into, but it is worth pointing out that it is better to start from the beginning.

Most Gundam stories focus on sociopolitical warfare between two sides, which is something that the Star Wars franchise has become known for.

7. Space Dandy

The difference between this series and the ones that came prior is that this is an anime that focuses on parodying the sci-fi genre. If people are looking for something a bit different and not that serious, then this is one of the best picks.

When it comes to anime for Star Wars fans, the adventures of the bounty hunter Dandy can be a breath of fresh air because of how over-the-top and insane the story can get at times. The titular protagonist is constantly searching for unique types of aliens with his robot assistant QT and his feline-like friend, named Meow, although things don't usually go the way he wants them to.

This is similar to Star Wars because of its pulp nature, although it is worth pointing out that this one is obviously a lot more comedy-focused.

8. Outlaw Star

Outlaw Star is a bit of an obscure gem in sci-fi anime because it never reached the commercial highs that Sunrise studio wanted for the series. Be that as it may, it shares some similarities to Star Wars in the sense that it features a compelling cast of characters going through adventures across the galaxy.

It focuses on the protagonist, Gene Starwind, and his motley crew of misfits flying across the stars, while searching for a treasure known as the "Galactic Leyline". Naturally, they find a lot of threats along the way, but the combination of world-building, adventure, and characterization makes it a perfect anime for Star Wars fans who want to get into the medium.

9. Macross

Macross is one of the most influential anime when it comes to the mecha genre. It is also fairly similar to Star Wars in the sense there are a lot of sociopolitical wars between several sides, although it depends greatly on which version people consume. Much like Gundam, this franchise has spawned a lot of different series and spinoffs throughout the years.

It is also a very good anime for Star Wars fans, especially with the original 1982 series, Super Dimension Fortress Macross, because of its combination of an alien-human war and very realistic drama between the main cast. The franchise has a lot of variety and a lot to offer, which is a shame because it is not very popular these days.

10. Space Pirate Captain Harlock

In addition to being a space opera with an outlaw feel, Space Pirate Captain Harlock also conveys a very positive message of perseverance through adversity, frequently acting as a tribute to humanity as a whole.

As the human race is succumbing to the oppression of the Mazone in the year 2977, Captain Harlock forms his own crew to lift people's spirits and also to strike back against the enemy in several places across the galaxy. It is a very romantic and positive story of adventure and individualism, with the interesting fact that the 1978 anime is also one of the most expensive films in the history of the medium.

Final thoughts

There are more anime for Star Wars fans out there, of course, but these are some of the most fitting when considering that franchise's sci-fi and space opera traits. However, it is always worth suggesting that fans of that series should always look for more options since there are always anime for other people.

