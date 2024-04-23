10 best anime like Chillin' In Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers

Anime like Chillin' In Another World has been making waves in recent years because of the combination of the classic isekai formula while trying to add various elements, such as the protagonist failing to live up to people's expectations and some RPG elements. That is something that has led to an entire isekai subgenre, which has had its own fair share of tropes and divisive opinions online.

Furthermore, anime like Chillin' In Another World has also pushed the envelope when it comes to the isekai genre, which is why there are a lot of tropes that have defined this anime while also having others that have given this genre a bit more diversity. So here are, in no particular order, 10 anime like Chillin' In Another World and why people should give them a chance.

10 anime like Chillin' In Another World that people should watch

1) The Rising of the Shield Hero

A major anime like Chillin' In Another World (Image via Kinema Citrus).

When it comes to anime like Chillin' In Another World, The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the first major examples that needs to be brought up. Not only because it is one of the most popular isekai worldwide but also because it established some tropes that the J.C Staff production has shared.

Naofumi Iwatani is a normal Japanese teenager who is thrown into this fantasy world where he has to be the Shield Hero and save them from an impending threat. However, he is falsely accused of abuse by his partner and is disgraced by the kingdom, forcing him to start his journey on his own with no help.

The series popularized the trope of the isekai hero failing at the start and having to build himself up from scratch. Furthermore, the series also takes a lot of elements from RPG, which is something Chillin' In Another World has done as well.

2) Solo Leveling

Another RPG-inspired anime (Image via A-1 Pictures).

It is fair to say that Solo Leveling is different from an anime like Chillin' In Another World being that it is an adaptation of a manhwa. And while there are some differences in terms of characterization and the overall feel of the story, there is one that is very similar and that is the RPG feel of the story.

Both protagonists are rarities in their respective worlds because they can level up to a point where their stats are above the rest of the fighters, making them quite blessed in that regard. Furthermore, they start as underdogs who struggle greatly at the beginning of the story but then evolve into something different.

3) Shangri-La Frontier

Another anime like Chillin' In Another World (Image via C2C).

Much like Solo Leveling, Shangri-La Frontier is one of those examples of anime like Chilin' In Another World in the sense that they are similar but also different in some key points. Two of the biggest differences are that Shangri-La Frontier takes place in an online video game and the protagonist, Sunraku, is not an underdog by any means but a skilled gamer.

The similarities, however, lie in the sense that they both have strong RPG influences, such as stats, skills, and whatnot. Sunraku wants to play this game and often puts himself in extremely challenging situations because he wants to push his skills as a gamer to his limits, thus leading to a lot of amazing experiences.

4) The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

Very similar to anime like Chillin' In Another World (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

Ken Usato, the protagonist of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, and Banaza, the protagonist of Chillin' In Another World, are similar in the sense they were thrown into another world and also developed unique abilities within said world. They also share the fact they struggle a lot initially, although they eventually find a way to make things work in this new reality.

In the case of Usato, he is enlisted in an army in this world and his superior, Rose, puts him through grueling training so he can be a healer on the battlefield. As the story progresses, Usato develops a degree of pride in himself and his abilities, which is something that becomes a plot point moving forward.

5) Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Another anime like Chillin' In Another World (Image via Studio Gokumi).

When it comes to anime like Chillin' In Another World or isekai in general, there are a lot of outlandish concepts and stories out there. In that regard, this series might be a good example of how strange anime can get at times, with a Japanese dying because a vending machine fell on him and coming back to life in a fantasy world as such.

Much like it happens to Banaza in Chillin' in Another World, though, being a vending machine makes him a rarity in this world, thus becoming very useful to Lammis, a young female hunter who becomes his friend. They go on adventures together, while presenting the main character to a new reality.

6) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

More prominent anime like Chillin' In Another World (Image via Studio Eight Bit).

There are several anime like Chillin' In Another World because there are a lot of isekais where the protagonist has a unique ability that plays a major role in the story. When it comes to series of that ilk, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is perhaps the most prominent of how that trope works in anime.

Satoru Mikami is a 37-year-old Japanese man who passes away and wakes up in a new reality where he happens to be a slime. However, being a slime grants him some special abilities including the one that allows him to devour anything and mimic its appearance and abilities. This reincarnation thus kickstarts a long adventure for the character, which also includes starting his own army.

7) Konosuba

A parody of anime like Chillin' In Another World (Image via Studio Drive).

The case of Konosuba is different from other anime like Chillin' In Another World in the sense that it parodies a lot of classic tropes of isekai. While this might not make it like the series in question, it does work as a contrast of the many different elements that have defined this genre throughout the years.

Kazuma Satou is sent to another world but his journey is not good and he has not been given any major powers, which is why he has to make do with what he has throughout the series. And while he makes a party of friends, he usually focuses on running away in the story, often having a comedic focus.

8) Re:Zero

A very popular series (Image via White Fox).

Re:Zero is an anime like Chillin' In Another World because of the different ways it manages to subvert some of the classic tropes of the isekai genre. One of the best examples of that is how the main character, Subaru Natsuki, has to go through a lot of hardship in the series, which is why the character has become fairly popular in the medium.

Subaru is a normal Japanese teenager who is summoned to another world but quickly dies when trying to protect a girl named Emilia, who also has an ambition to become a ruler. He realizes that when he dies, he can turn back in time but everyone else forgets about what happened, so he decides to keep that a secret and use his powers to help others and fulfill Emilia's wish to become a ruler.

9) Overlord

A subversion of anime like Chillin' In Another World (Image via Madhouse).

Overlord is one of those anime like Chillin' In Another World in the sense that they both share the RPG influence, especially when it comes to stats and magic. However, the biggest difference is that Overlord tends to be a subversion of anime that focuses on video game experiences in the sense that the protagonist is the bad guy in the story.

It establishes a situation where the game continues and people cannot escape it, which leads to Momonga, the leader of a powerful guild, taking over several lands. This establishes the conflict and leads to a lot of challenges for the character, although very few can be a challenge to him.

10) The Eminence in Shadow

Another anime like Chillin' In Another World (Image via Nexus).

This is another example of a prominent anime like Chillin' in Another World because of the setting but also due to the main character's ability to handle himself in a completely different world. The protagonist in The Eminence in Shadow has a clear goal and this helps to set him apart from most main characters in the genre.

Minoru Kageno is a young Japanese man who wants to be a "mastermind", as per his own admission, but he ends up dying because of a truck. He is reborn in a fantasy world as Cid Kagenou and decides to use this opportunity to form his organization, which is set to face a lot of that world's big powers.

Final thoughts

There are more anime like Chillin' in Another World but these are some of the most prominent in the industry. While Isekai anime is not for everyone, there are some series that deserve to have some attention and are going to surprise more than one fan of the medium.

