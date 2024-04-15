Chillin' in Another World episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chillin’ in Another World episode 2 is set to release on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 12AM Japanese Standard Time, according to the anime’s official website. With Banaza having finally met Fenrys, it's expected that the next few episodes of the series will see their relationship begin budding once their ongoing fight wraps up.

Unfortunately, there is no reliable spoiler information available for Chillin' in Another World episode 2 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chillin' in Another World episode 2, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Chillin' in Another World episode 2 release date and time

Banaza's new life in a perplexing new world is set to begin in Chillin' in Another World episode 2 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Chillin' in Another World episode 2 is set to release at 12AM JST on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Monday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available early Tuesday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 2 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM Monday April 15, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM Monday April 15, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM Monday April 15, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM Monday April 15, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM Monday April 15, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM Monday April 15, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM Tuesday April 16, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM Tuesday April 16, 2024

Chillin' in Another World episode 2: Where to watch?

Fenrys' formal introduction sets up a budding relationship for Chillin' in Another World episode 2 and beyond (Image via J.C. Staff)

According to the series' official website, international audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Chillin' in Another World episode 1 recap

Chillin' in Another World episode 1 began by introducing protagonist Banaza, showing him to be a merchant tolerant of demihumans while others weren’t. He was then suddenly summoned to another world and revealed to be the Kingdom of Klyrode’s 198th summoned hero candidate. It was revealed that Banaza was expected to fight “the Dark Army'' as a hero. However, his power was then tested and shown to be no more significant than that of an ordinary citizen.

Someone with powers matching “the legendary hero” was also summoned alongside Banaza, with them getting all the fame and Banaza being virtually forgotten. After learning he couldn’t be returned home, he was sent to a forest to die. Banaza was given a Bottomless Bag with food and gold, familiar with the concept from his old world. He then used a sword inside to kill some slime, leveling up and unlocking his Divine Revelation hero powers as a result.

He then used a shapeshift spell to take on a new appearance, teleporting back to the royal capital and naming himself Flio. He then registered at the adventurer’s guild, where he drew attention to himself by claiming he could use Teleportation Magic to help a girl get to the forest he was brought to. He got out of it by bringing those suspicious of him to the forest.

However, it was then revealed that the girl was the demon Fenrys. Flio was unaffected while everyone else was completely incapacitated, prompting him to save everyone as best he could. He then cast teleportation on everyone else, leaving just him and Fenrys behind.

Chillin' in Another World episode 2: What to expect (speculative)?

With Fenrys introduced, Chillin' in Another World episode 2 should focus on Flio defeating her before presumably befriending her, given the preview for the next episode. It’s also expected that additional backstory will be given to the Fenrys, and likewise to the Dark Army.

Chillin' in Another World episode 2 should also see Fenrys give some additional context to what the Dark Army is and what their goals are. Additionally, fans can expect Fenrys to further elaborate on their own power and their role in the Dark Army.

