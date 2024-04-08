Chillin' in Another World episode 1: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chillin’ in Another World episode 1 is set to release on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, JST at 12 am Japanese Standard Time, according to the anime’s official website. Fully entitled Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers, the series is one of the most highly-anticipated of the Spring 2024 season.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Chillin' in Another World episode 1 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

However, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chillin' in Another World episode 1, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Chillin' in Another World episode 1 release date and time

Fans can expect to be introduced to Banaza and his allies in Chillin' in Another World episode 1 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Chillin' in Another World episode 1 is set to release at 12 am JST on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Monday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available early Tuesday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Chillin' in Another World episode 1 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM Monday April 8, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM Monday April 8, 2024 British Summer Time

4 PM Monday April 8, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM Monday April 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM Monday April 8, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM Monday April 8, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM Tuesday April 9, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 PM Tuesday April 9, 2024

Chillin' in Another World episode 1: Where to watch?

Chillin' in Another World episode 1 should begin by introducing fans to the series' setting (Image via J.C. Staff)

According to the series' official website, international audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Chillin' in Another World plot summary

One of the relatively few isekai series this season, Chillin' in Another World with My Level 2 Super Cheat Powers is mainly set in another world (as evident by the title) known as Klyrode. The series focuses on protagonist Banaza, who is initially summoned to the world of Klyrode as a hero candidate. However, upon further investigation of his abilities, he’s found to have inadequate skills and is banished to a nearby forest.

Here, Banaza slays a single slime and levels up. However, the level-up reveals he has “infinite stats,” which play into the power system of the new world he inhabits. He then disguises himself as Filo using his new skills, doing so out of a desire to avoid the conflict between humans and demons and live a quiet, peaceful life. However, no matter what he does, he can’t seem to help getting dragged into the fight in various conflicts.

This light subversion of the isekai trope is what has many prospective fans keeping an eye on the series, curious to see how an isekai without a heroic protagonist functions. While it should naturally open the series up to plenty of comic relief opportunities, there should also be some exciting action scenes that come out of Banaza being unable to avoid his fate.

Chillin' in Another World episode 1: What to expect? (speculative)

Given the series’ seemingly low-stakes plot, fans can expect Chillin' in Another World episode 1 to primarily focus on introducing Banaza and building him up as a character. This would be in addition to the typical episode 1 anime routine, which should also establish the plot, setting, and central characters in a very overt and specific manner.

Episode 1 should also explain how Banaza is summoned to the world of Klyrode, explaining how he became so powerful in the process. Likewise, it’ll likely be revealed that Banaza’s destiny is indeed to be a hero for the world, setting up an additional conflict in the form of what his fate is versus what he wants his new life to be.

