10 best anime to watch if you like A Whisker Away

A Whisker Away charmed audiences with its tale of middle schooler Miyo, and her ability to transform into a cat to be closer to her crush. Set in the colorful world of modern-day Japan, this animated fantasy film blended whimsical magic with emotional coming-of-age themes that resonated with viewers.

With stunning visuals and a bittersweet tale, A Whisker Away has charmed audiences since 2020.

If you related to heroine Miyo's journey, or simply loved the movie's mix of feline cuteness and supernatural drama, here are 10 more wonderful anime films and shows to watch next that capture a similar tone and magical realism style.

10 must-watch anime for fans of A Whisker Away

1) The Cat Returns

The Cat Returns (Image via Studio Ghibli)

A spin-off of Whisper of the Heart, this whimsical adventure film shares similarities with A Whisker Away in its cast of cat characters and fantasy storyline of a schoolgirl transformed unwillingly into a feline. Baron Humbert von Gikkingen introduces an additional charming supernatural element.

Quiet high schooler Haru saves a cat from getting run over one day, unaware it is Lune, a prince of the Cat Kingdom. To repay her, the Cat King promises her the Prince's hand in marriage. Haru finds herself stuck as an unwilling participant in the world of cats.

She seeks the aid of the cunning Cat Business Office owner, Baron Humbert von Gikkingen, to escape from becoming a permanent cat citizen. This comedic film puts a fantastical spin on the classic tale of someone stuck in an odd situation, who must rely on cunning and allies to return to normalcy.

2) Your Name

Your Name (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

This wildly popular anime film follows high school students Mitsuha and Taki, who mysteriously switch bodies due to a supernatural connection, and must try to live each other's lives until they eventually meet in person.

With themes around the connection between people and gorgeous animation, Your Name is an anime must-see. Like A Whisker Away, Your Name has a body-swapping fantasy premise used to tell a coming-of-age story. It blends genres with humor, romance, and drama, for a unique viewing experience.

The climax and ending are incredibly emotional and impactful. Centered around a supernatural phenomenon, the film explores the struggle of feeling disconnected from your sense of self, and the journey to bridge that gap with another.

3) Wolf Children

Wolf Children (Image via Studio Chizu)

Wolf Children tells the emotional tale of student Hana, who falls in love with the enigmatic Wolf Man. After starting a family with two wolf children, Yuki and Ame, Hana must figure out how to care for them alone when the Wolf Man tragically passes away.

Like A Whisker Away, Wolf Children portrays themes of transformation and identity. Hana's devotion and personal sacrifices for her two shape-shifting kids are depicted beautifully in this film.

It highlights themes of unconditional familial love and the grief of losing your way forward. This is a fantastical family drama sure to tug at your heartstrings.

4) Hotarubi no Mori e

Hotarubi no Mori e (Image via Brain's Base)

Hotarubi no Mori e follows a sweet friendship between a lonely human girl named Hotaru, and Gin, a mysterious masked forest spirit cursed to disappear forever if he is touched by another human.

With a similar bittersweet tone, this 44-minute film shares A Whisker Away's theme of a lovely connection formed across species lines that cannot ultimately remain. It is a poignant anime short film that is sure to bring viewers to tears.

At just 44 minutes, this impactful film delivers an emotional gut-punch, exploring the transient nature of relationships.

5) The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Image via Madhouse)

After accidentally gaining the ability to “time leap,” high schooler Makoto starts using it recklessly until her actions have serious unintended consequences. As she attempts to fix things, she realizes changing fate may be impossible, as well as learning more about the origin of her newfound power.

Like A Whisker Away, this sci-fi anime film uses supernatural elements as a metaphorical device to explore adolescent self-discovery. With sincere characters and relationships conveyed through fluid animation, Makoto must take responsibility for herself in order to leap forward into adulthood.

6) Natsume's Book of Friends

Natsume's Book of Friends (Image via Brain's Base/ Shuka)

Natsume's Book of Friends is about Natsume, an orphan boy who can see spirits ever since he was little. He inherits a book from his late grandmother, Reiko, called the Book of Friends, which contains contracts with various spirits made by Reiko, binding them as her subordinates.

This slice-of-life supernatural drama has comforting themes of found family similar to A Whisker Away. Natsume forms meaningful bonds with humans and spirits alike, as he seeks to free the spirits bound by Reiko's book.

With plenty of touching, introspective character moments, this show leaves your heart warm. This series finds emotion and profundity in small supernatural tales of friendship and connection.

7) The Boy and the Beast

The Boy and the Beast (Image via Studio Chizu)

After running away from home, nine-year-old Ren is lost in the streets of Shibuya, until he follows the mysterious Kumatetsu into the Beast Kingdom. There he becomes the apprentice and surrogate son to the bearlike Kumatetsu, as they help each other learn to coexist despite their differences.

Like A Whisker Away, this film centers on an unexpected interspecies found family that helps each other grow emotionally. With stunning animation conveying this heartwarming coming-of-age fantasy tale, it shares Miyo’s journey toward empathy and seeing beyond the surface.

8) The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (Image via Studio Ghibli)

A celestial being found as a miniature baby inside a shining stalk of bamboo, Kaguya grows rapidly into a woman courted by many noblemen. But she is not of the human world, bound to return to her people on the Moon.

With its roots in an ancient folk tale, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya shares A Whisker Away's bittersweet magical realism around a fantasy found family. The watercolor art style is lush, and the storytelling fills the heart, even as it breaks it by the end.

As she struggles with her predetermined fate, Kaguya comes to reject the materialism around her for simpler joys.

9) Summer Wars

Summer Wars (Image via Madhouse)

Summer Wars mixes sci-fi, drama, and romance when timid math prodigy, Kenji, is invited by his crush, Natsuki, to pose as her fiancé at her family's countryside home for a 90th birthday celebration.

The situation turns chaotic when the virtual world OZ gets hacked. The virtual world scenes burst with color and invention. Like A Whisker Away, Summer Wars builds a near-future world where technology shapes reality, used as a backdrop for presenting heartfelt relationships tested by external disasters.

The virtual elements highlight poignant themes around accepting loss. Members of Natsuki's large family aid in fighting to save the OZ infrastructure.

10) The Garden of Words

The Garden of Words (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

When lonely Tokyo student Takao skips class to sketch shoe designs in a rainy park, as he dreams of becoming a shoemaker, he meets enigmatic Yukari, a woman who is also avoiding going to work. They bond over their artwork and conversations, but keep their personal lives a quiet mystery.

Like A Whisker Away, The Garden of Words finds magic and meaning in the every day through an unlikely interpersonal connection. Its photorealistic art allows the natural emotion of the characters to come through for a thoughtful, gentle story about the small moments that change our path.

Conclusion

Just like the relatable protagonist Miyo from A Whisker Away, the characters in these anime must all push through uncertain supernatural circumstances to gain a deeper understanding of themselves and others.

These shows range across genres, from fantasy and adventure to drama and romantic comedies, but all contain a similar heartwarming emotional core— tying their fantastic elements to real struggles of personal growth and relationship building.

