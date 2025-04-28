10 best anime to watch if you like I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! has quickly become one of the most popular anime of 2025. With its creative blend of sci-fi, comedy, and isekai elements, this satirical space opera has earned legions of enthusiastic fans.

Ad

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! anime follows protagonist Liam Sera Banfield, reincarnated into an interstellar empire where he aims to become an evil overlord, but his "evil" deeds are seen as virtuous by his subjects.

If you're hooked on the misadventures of the wannabe evil overlord Liam Sera Banfield and his ever-loyal crew, you may be wondering what other anime can fill the void. Read on for 10 anime recommendations that fans of this unique interstellar tale might enjoy!

Ad

Trending

10 must-watch anime for fans of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!

1) Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Much like I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!, Overlord follows an overpowered protagonist striving to become an evil overlord, albeit in a fantasy rather than sci-fi setting.

Ad

When gamer Suzuki Satoru finds himself trapped inside the virtual world of his favorite MMORPG, he embraces the role of his villainous avatar Momonga, adopting the name Ainz Ooal Gown. With an arsenal of loyal NPC allies at his command, he sets out to establish dominion in this strange new world.

Fans of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! will undoubtedly enjoy Momonga's amusing struggles to reconcile his human morality with his chosen persona as a fearsome skeleton mage.

Ad

2) The Saga of Tanya the Evil

The Saga of Tanya the Evil (Image via NUT)

For another overpowered isekai antihero striving for control, it offers an action-packed, thought-provoking saga. When a ruthless Japanese executive is reincarnated as a young girl named Tanya in an alternate reality resembling World War I Europe, he embraces his second chance by enlisting as a soldier.

Ad

Despite now being biologically female, Tanya retains her previous life's male mindset, and after demonstrating brutal combat prowess, rapidly rises through the military ranks in hopes of shaping events to her advantage.

Fans of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! will recognize Tanya's similarly goal-oriented approach, as both shows blend military sci-fi with philosophical themes questioning morality and ethics. Tanya's struggle to balance her ambition with her role as "Being X's" tool echoes Liam's ironic path to heroism.

Ad

3) Cautious Hero

Cautious Hero (Image via White Fox)

In Cautious Hero, the goddess Ristarte summons the hero Seiya from Japan to save her fantasy world, Gaeabrande. Though boasting impeccable stats and skills, Seiya's obsessive caution and prep work drive the impatient Ristarte to distraction even as he steadily conquers every threat.

Ad

Like I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!, Cautious Hero blends isekai and gaming themes with situational comedy, contrasting Seiya's overly analytical approach with Ristarte's frustrated efforts to nudge him toward conventional heroism.

Fans will also recognize the shows' shared talent for parodying genre tropes with both affection and incisive wit.

4) Re:Creators

Re:Creators (Image via TROYCA)

For a wild sci-fi metafiction romp, Re:Creators offers brilliant commentary on creative works and their interaction with "reality." When fictional characters are brought to the human world by Altair as part of her revenge plan, hapless anime fan Sota finds himself embroiled in an apocalyptic conflict spanning dimensions.

Ad

Like I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!, Re:Creators gleefully subverts genre convention through high-concept sci-fi premises. As fictional creations wrestle with their predetermined "evil" roles, the fourth wall shatters again and again in the resulting chaos.

These shows share a vibrant visual style and talent for fusing action, mind-bending speculative fiction, and quirky humor.

5) The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt

The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

In The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, the clever prince Wein aims to sell off his small kingdom to the highest bidder due to the burden of ruling a poor nation, but ends up leading it to prosperity with his masterful statecraft.

Ad

Navigating ruthless imperial politics with Machiavellian aplomb, Wein proves himself a strategic genius despite his apparent disinterest. Like Liam Banfield, Wein subverts expectations using unorthodox methods to achieve his goals.

Fans of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! will appreciate Wein's keen intellect and gift for manipulative strategy, while political machinations and military gambits evoke the space opera scale of Liam's saga.

6) Problem Children Are Coming from Another World, Aren't They?

Ad

Problem Children Are Coming from Another World, Aren't They? (Image via Diomedéa)

Also known as Mondaiji, this fantasy romp brings three gifted humans with unique abilities to the mystical world of Little Garden. Izayoi, with his superhuman strength, Asuka, with her ability to command animals, and You with her clairvoyanc,e enthusiastically aid the struggling No Name community.

Ad

They compete in fantastical Gift Games against powerful foes. With their extraordinary powers and distinct personalities, these "problem children" mirror Liam's casual approach to conquering worlds as an interstellar overlord.

Fans of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! will also recognize Mondaiji's fusion of mythic, mystical elements with subtle philosophical themes questioning morality and the use of power.

7) No Game No Life

No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse)

When genius gamer siblings Sora and Shiro are whisked from our world to Disboard, a reality where all conflicts are resolved by games, their unbeatable prowess promises dominion limited only by their ambition.

Ad

Like Liam Banfield, Sora and Shiro skillfully manipulate circumstances to their advantage, embracing roles as amoral tricksters. No Game No Life matches I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! for sheer imaginative verve, building an engrossing speculative world governed by elaborate magic-infused games.

Fans will also appreciate both shows' vibrant color palettes bringing their surreal realms to gorgeous life.

8) Log Horizon

Log Horizon (Image via Satelight, Studio Deen)

When players of the immersive MMORPG Elder Tales find themselves mysteriously transported into the game world following a major update called the "Apocalypse," they must adapt to a challenging new reality governed by their avatars' skills and mechanics.

Ad

Like I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!, Log Horizon transports gamers to a fantastical realm, seamlessly fusing gaming systems with rich worldbuilding. Protagonist Shiroe's efforts to establish himself as a master strategist also mirror Liam Banfield's trajectory to confident conqueror.

Both shows share an intricate magic system grounded in RPG mechanics and extensive lore.

9) How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Image via J.C.Staff)

This slow-burning isekai brings to life a fascinating management sim/RPG crossover. When modern Japanese student Kazuya Souma is abruptly crowned king of the struggling monarchy of Elfrieden, he puts his passion for policy and economics to work rebuilding his war-torn kingdom.

Ad

Fans of pseudo-despotic statecraft in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! will appreciate Kazuya's shrewd empire management as he balances noble politics, military oversight, technology reforms, and more.

Despite the realistic setting, Kazuya's revolutionary ideas and aplomb under pressure give this show a delightfully wish-fulfilling appeal.

10) Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (Image via Sunrise)

This standalone mecha epic offers gritty, grounded sci-fi action, contrasting civilian freedom fighters against exploitative space colonization.

Ad

Under the leadership of Orga Itsuka, the Mars independence movement fights for freedom, with soldier Mikazuki Augus piloting the Gundam Barbatos in savage battles against militarized mobile suits. Like Liam Banfield, these characters chase their goals with ruthless pragmatism, clashing with powerful institutions.

For I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! fans who want deeper philosophical themes layered into their space battles, Iron-Blooded Orphans brings nuanced commentary on violence's cyclical nature.

Ad

Conclusion

With creative genre fusions, subversive protagonists, imaginative worlds, and philosophical depth, the anime listed above all complement I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!'s singular charms.

Whether you crave more stories of villainous masterminds or gaming-inspired escapism, these shows may appeal to fans of this popular space opera comedy. As you anxiously await new episodes, consider trying these anime recommendations to transport you to other fantastical realms of adventure!

Ad

Related links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More