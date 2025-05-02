10 best anime to watch if you like Summer Pockets

Set on the tranquil, mysterious island of Torishirojima, Summer Pockets follows protagonist Hairi Takahara as he uncovers supernatural secrets after arriving to handle his late grandmother's estate. During his stay on the remote island, Hairi becomes involved with four heroines—reserved Shiroha, memory-absorbing Ao, adventurous Kamome, and introspective Tsumugi—each bearing emotional scars and hidden abilities.

Set against lush seashores, this 2025 anime explores time, memories, and self-discovery. Fortunately, various anime series can scratch that Summer Pockets itch for those longing for more. From seaside adventures to tearful romances, these 10 anime echo Summer Pockets' blend of growth, wonder, and emotion.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Summer Pockets

1) Clannad

Clannad (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Centering on delinquent Tomoya Okazaki, Clannad tells an emotional coming-of-age story as Tomoya forms bonds with fellow schoolmates.

It explores friendship, family, loss, and growing up in a setting rich with emotional atmosphere. Fantasy elements and alternate dimensions also factor in during climactic moments to accentuate the anime's poignant narrative.

Much like viewers form connections with the characters in Summer Pockets, Clannad draws viewers to laugh and cry alongside the characters across meaningful arcs. With supernatural touches blending seamlessly with real-world drama, Clannad delivers an incredible viewing experience.

2) Charlotte

Charlotte (Image via P.A. Works)

Charlotte provides another dazzling blend of supernatural powers with an emotional core. The story follows Yuu Otosaka, who can temporarily possess another person for five seconds.

After being caught using his power for mischief, Yuu is forced to transfer to a special school for teenagers with such abilities. Like Summer Pockets, the anime contains stunning visuals and a memorable school setting. It also shares some tonal similarities, especially during comedic school scenes.

However, Charlotte later evolves into a darker, more action-oriented story with plenty of shocking plot twists. Viewers who enjoy anime with a blend of school life drama and supernatural flair will find a lot to love in Charlotte.

3) AIR

AIR (Image via Kyoto Animation)

In a quiet seaside town, travelling showman Yukito becomes entangled in a centuries-old legend during his search for the "girl in the sky" as part of a generations-old family quest.

He primarily forms a meaningful bond with Misuzu, who has a painful secret tied to the mystery, while other supporting characters enrich the narrative. AIR utilizes subtle fantasy in tandem with breathtaking oceanside scenery to magnify the emotional impact of its narrative twists, much like Summer Pockets.

Viewers uncover heartache and personal awakenings against vivid coastal backgrounds. For supernatural drama also incorporating themes of longing and self-discovery, AIR makes for a compelling watch.

4) Kanon (2006)

Kanon (Image via Kyoto Animation)

When protagonist Yuichi visits a snowy town from his childhood, he struggles to recall buried memories as he reconnects with former friends.

Mysterious occurrences unveil supernatural secrets lost to his past. Much like Summer Pockets' island setting feels alive, Kanon's stunning winter landscapes heighten its dreamlike quality. Central to both are themes of influential memories that shape people and relationships.

With compelling drama amplified by nature's beauty, Kanon delivers an impactful supernatural romance.

5) Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Anohana focuses on former childhood friends who grew apart after one of them died in an accident. Years later, the spirit of their dead friend mysteriously reappears, forcing the angsty teenagers to reconnect as they help grant her unfulfilled wish.

Like Summer Pockets, the narrative utilizes memory and longing for nostalgia during a coming-of-age period shaped by loss. Stunning scenery and fluid animation complement the bittersweet rekindling of broken relationships in both anime.

For those seeking all the tear-jerking emotions of Summer Pockets with a ghostly twist, Anohana is a perfect pick.

6) Iroduku: The World in Colors

Iroduku: The World in Colors (Image via P.A. Works)

In Iroduku, a mage named Hitomi from 60 years in the future travels back in time to early 21st-century Japan to meet her grandmother as a schoolgirl. Having lost her ability to see color, Hitomi starts seeing the world and connections with others in a new light through friendships and experiences in a more vibrant past.

Like Summer Pockets, striking aesthetics combine with fantasy to accentuate personal growth for the characters. For another anime with dazzling environments facilitating self-discovery and meaningful bonds, Iroduku offers resonant storytelling.

7) Hanasaku Iroha

Hanasaku Iroha (Image via P.A. Works)

After her mother eloped, high schooler Ohana moves to Yunosagi to live with her grandmother and work at their hot spring inn.

Through the monotony of country life and quirky locals, Ohana reassesses her direction and relationships. While more realistic than Summer Pockets, Hanasaku Iroha likewise makes its rural setting feel alive with history and emotion to complement the characters' growth.

With summer beauty and coastal charm accentuating personal dramas, fans can expect another visually stunning anime grounded in self-discovery from Hanasaku Iroha.

8) Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Image via P.A. Works)

Blending high school drama on the surface with deeper societal tensions between denizens of the sea and land, Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea shares the atmosphere and emotional stakes of Summer Pockets.

The anime follows four friends from the sea (Hikari, Manaka, Chisaki, and Kaname) and one from the surface (Tsumugu) as longstanding prejudice between the sea and land dwellers threatens the teenagers' budding relationships. The gorgeous underwater landscapes create an immersive atmosphere.

Mystical elements mixed with environmental visuals enhance growing tensions throughout the anime. For another anime grounded in friendships during turbulent times, all against the backdrop of stunning environments, Nagi-Asu delivers.

9) Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While very much grounded in reality, Your Lie in April's emotional core still resonates strongly like Summer Pockets. The anime focuses on former piano prodigy Kousei Arima, who experiences a psychological block where he can no longer properly hear his own playing after his demanding mother's death.

Through an eccentric violinist girl named Kaori Miyazono, Kousei slowly relearns music's appeal and begins moving forward from his grief. Drama mixed beautifully with instrumental music creates audio-visual splendor reminiscent of Summer Pockets' style.

Furthermore, central themes of coping with loss and finding hope after tragedy align well between the two anime. For an equally emotional anime accented by stunning classical music, Your Lie in April delivers tremendous catharsis.

10) True Tears

True Tears (Image via P.A. Works)

True Tears is a high school melodrama with familiar tones to Summer Pockets. Kind-hearted Shinichiro Nakagami finds himself tangled in a complex love polygon involving Hiromi Yuasa, who lives with his family; the artistic Noe Isurugi, who helps Shinichiro uncover elusive emotions; and Aiko, who harbors feelings for him.

Beautifully crafted environments and relatable characters offer strong appeal for Summer Pockets fans within True Tears. The anime explores intricate relationship dynamics against the backdrop of high school life.

For viewers craving those familiar tones packaged around another engaging love story, True Tears hits the mark.

Conclusion

With its idyllic seaside setting, instantly lovable characters, emotional depth, and subtle supernatural mystery, Summer Pockets stands poised to capture anime fans' hearts in 2025.

In the meantime, countless excellent series evoke similar slice-of-life atmospheres accented by fantasy elements to provide engrossing viewing experiences. Through laughter, tears, inspiration, and memorable environments, these incredible series deliver unforgettable journeys.

