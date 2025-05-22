10 best gateway anime that you should watch

With hundreds of new anime series airing each year spanning dozens of genres, there is practically something for everyone. But for new fans, the sheer vastness of anime options can be incredibly intimidating to dive into.

Ad

That's why having the right series is crucial for watchers to fall in love with the medium. The following 10 gateway anime give a glimpse into some of the most acclaimed and must-watch anime hits that set the standard across shonen action, sci-fi thriller, romance drama, horror comedy, and more.

These gateway anime feature iconic characters, emotional storytelling, thought-provoking themes, and captivating worlds that show why the fandom of this medium continues to grow.

Ad

Trending

10 must-watch gateway anime that you should watch

1. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is considered one of the greatest series ever made. It takes place in a fictional world where alchemy is an advanced scientific technique. It follows two brothers named Edward and Alphonse Elric, with Edward becoming a state alchemist.

Ad

After attempting to use alchemy to resurrect their mother and suffering tragic consequences, the brothers go on a quest to find the Philosopher's Stone to undo the damage. On their journey, they uncover dark secrets about their country and those who rule it.

The story deals with themes of mortality, the ethics of science, government corruption, and more. Backed by crisp fight animation and an unforgettable musical score, this gateway anime leaves a strong impression.

Ad

2. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio, MAPPA)

For fans who want action, excitement, and intensity, Attack on Titan delivers those in spades. Its premise also crafts an expansive mystery that leaves viewers constantly theorizing about the truths hidden in its world.

Ad

The show is set in a world where humanity hides in walled cities to escape man-eating Titans. The towering walls have kept Titans out for nearly 100 years. But when they are suddenly breached again, a young man named Eren joins the military with his two best friends.

He aims to eradicate the Titan threat once and for all. Beyond its riveting battles against the Titans, this gateway anime hooks fans with deeper questions. Combined with impactful character deaths that subvert expectations, it results in an anime classic.

Ad

3. Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

Smartly written and expertly paced, its complex plot about altering timelines unfurls at an enthralling rate. Eccentric college student Rintaro Okabe accidentally discovers time travel through the Phone Microwave device created collaboratively by his Future Gadget Lab.

Ad

However, he soon learns the grave consequences of sending messages to the past to change future events. His friends and lab partners find themselves caught in a deadly race against time to undo the damage caused by this technology before it's too late.

The show explores the impact of choices and what happens when people attempt to play god with science. With plenty of surprising twists and turns, Steins;Gate brings fresh innovation to the time travel genre. It cements its status as a great series with endearing characters and plausibly real-sounding scientific theories.

Ad

4. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer became an explosive global phenomenon shortly after its 2019 release. Its meteoric popularity makes it a modern anime icon that everyone should see. Beyond breaking sales records, it deserves the hype from its supremely executed animation sequences.

Ad

The engaging story follows kind-hearted Tanjiro Kamado, who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is killed and his sister turned into a demon. He embarks on perilous missions with memorable allies like the anxious Zenitsu Agatsuma and wild Inosuke Hashibira, who wears a distinctive boar's head mask.

While its premise seems plain on paper, Demon Slayer excels because of Ufotable Studio's god-tier production. Dynamic combat scenes burst with brilliant colors and ultra-fluid movement. Combined with genuinely endearing characters, Demon Slayer cuts deep into the heart beyond mere spectacle.

Ad

5. Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Death Note stands tall among thrillers for its constantly riveting psychological game between its two brilliant main characters. The iconic cat-and-mouse rivalry between them ensures there's never a dull moment in this tight 37-episode series.

Ad

High schooler Light Yagami finds a supernatural notebook, the Death Note, which kills anyone whose name is written in it. After testing the Death Note on a hostage-taker and another criminal, Light becomes intoxicated by its power and begins eliminating criminals to create a crime-free world.

However, his messianic mass-murder spree soon attracts the attention of enigmatic master detective "L." What follows is an elaborate battle of wits to uncover one another's secret identities. The thrill stems from watching Light trying to stay steps ahead of L, who slowly closes in despite Light's intricate planning.

Ad

6. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen dominated sales charts and online chatter during its highly praised two seasons. Its stellar animation and lovable characters earned it mainstream love. But it became a modern favorite also for effortlessly blending creepy horror, kinetic action, and cheeky comedy into a winner.

Ad

The plot follows young student Yuji Itadori, who intentionally ingests a cursed finger belonging to Ryomen Sukuna, the legendary "King of Curses," in a desperate act. He subsequently joins Jujutsu Tech to learn sorcery, his unique constitution allowing him to act as Sukuna's vessel and suppress the demon within.

But this leads him into deadly confrontations with more terrifying Cursed Spirits, endangering humans. With its distinctive character designs and unique setting, this gateway anime clearly stands out visually. Combat sequences pop with crisply drawn staff strikes and magical energy blasts.

Ad

7. Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

Even decades after its 1998 premiere, Shinichirō Watanabe's space western opus Cowboy Bebop remains the pinnacle of gateway anime. Its signature cocktail of neo-noir style blended with jazz atmosphere hasn't aged one bit.

Ad

Set in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system, it follows Spike Spiegel and Jet Black. Their crew aboard the ship Bebop eventually grows to include the cunning Faye Valentine, eccentric hacker Ed, and the intelligent dog Ein. Together they traverse the stars hunting wanted fugitives for cash rewards.

Though they seem only interested in making their next meal, they keep getting embroiled in strange adventures involving terrorist plots, mystic cults, and conspiracy theories. While each episode delivers a new pulpy crime story, Cowboy Bebop feels wholly original thanks to its setting and tone.

Ad

8. Hunter x Hunter (2011)

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Condensing 300+ chapters into 148 stellar episodes, Hunter x Hunter respects fans' time while hitting exhilarating high notes. It chronicles the journey of plucky youth Gon Freecss aiming to become a professional Hunter. He hopes tracking down these elite adventurers will lead him to his absent father.

Ad

Alongside three other aspiring candidates, Gon faces life-threatening trials testing his survival abilities and combat skills. Little does he know how much deeper this profession and destiny go. Boasting one of anime's widest power scaling spectrums, it depicts personal journeys both epic and intimate in scope.

The multifaceted Nen power system makes fights feel strategic rather than overpowered. But it will delight viewers more with its emotional storytelling conveyed through the central quartet's kinship as it grows.

Ad

9. Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Your Lie in April tugs at the audience's heartstrings with poetic storytelling about love and loss. Beautifully animated musical performances also punctuate its emotional gravity with inspired style. Former piano prodigy Kousei Arima quit playing music after the death of his mother.

Ad

His colorless life changes when he meets the audacious violinist Kaori Miyazono. Her creative sense of freedom inspires Kousei to start performing again. However, his deepening affection for Kaori soon gets complicated by her declining health. At its core, it conveys adolescent emotion through visual and audio splendor.

The visible colors in the environment pop more whenever Kousei thinks about Kaori or feels moved playing for her. Backed by an alluring soundtrack spanning from gentle classical to fun, upbeat pop, it orchestrates feeling as dynamically as any anime.

Ad

10. Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

Mob Psycho 100 astonishes viewers with dazzling psychic battles and wholesome character storytelling in equal measure. Kageyama Shigeo looks like an inconspicuous, unconfident teenager. But he harbors immense psychic powers and is prone to destructive outbursts when emotionally overwhelmed.

Ad

To contain these dangerous eruptions, he constantly suppresses expressing himself externally. This uneasy dynamic evolves as Mob navigates high school life while working for his mentor/employer, Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic who is actually a con artist.

What seems like a setup for overpowered fight sequences evolves into a coming-of-age story as Mob explores trusting others and being honest with himself about his feelings. The series ultimately sends the message to be confident being one's weird, wonderful self.

Ad

Conclusion

For fans overwhelmed by endless options, the above 10 gateway anime make an excellent starter pack. These iconic anime give glimpses into the most acclaimed genres, including shonen action, sci-fi thriller, fantasy adventure, romance drama, horror comedy, and more.

Their memorable characters and emotional storytelling show why anime became a global phenomenon beyond just flashy fight sequences. So expand your watching horizons by giving these series a shot. They might just make you eagerly anticipate the next weekly episode like an addict.

Ad

Related links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More