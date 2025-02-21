Biggest issue with Nobara's return is one Jujutsu Kaisen fans don't discuss enough

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen proved to be a masterpiece in the dark fantasy genre. Featuring a world of Cursed Spirits and sorcerers who channel Cursed Energy into Jujutsu to exorcise them, the series didn't take long to become a mega-hit, and it continues to grow even after the manga's conclusion in 2024.

Ad

What made it so captivating were its greatly memorable characters, unique power system, great storytelling, and intricate world-building. All this was further enhanced by Akutami's ability to keep fans guessing. Again, like many series, it did have a few flaws, and this article will delve into one that could have potentially changed the story's trajectory entirely.

It relates to the ending sequence, where one of the series' most discussed characters, Nobara Kugisaki, made an emphatic return to drill the final nail into Sukuna's coffin. Now that Jujutsu Kaisen is over, many have picked up on a seemingly major issue - What if instead of Nobara's return, Yuta Okkotsu had just Copied her Technique?

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Nobara's return brings forth a greatly unaddressed point

Nobara Kugisaki (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen, by the end, made a majority of its fans happy by bringing back characters presumed to have passed away. They had either sustained major damage but were healed, and/or had suffered injuries that left permanent scars. One such character was Nobara Kugisaki, whose return was debated till the end until she was eventually reintroduced at a crucial moment. Her Resonance was the final nail in the Demon King's coffin.

Ad

Now, Yuta was also thrown into the mix prior and his Innate Technique, Copy, was revealed. Yuta could "Copy" the Innate Techniques of sorcerers whose body parts Rika had consumed. Thus, during the final showdown, he showed off Techniques like Cursed Speech, Brain Transplant, G Warstaff, Shrine, and so on. Now this brings forth an unaddressed question - what if Yuta had simply used his Technique to Copy Resonance?

In that case, the final battle and the series as a whole would have ended differently, considering that he would've been able to use Resonance early on, as early as Gojo vs Sukuna. If timed correctly, before the Gojo-Sukuna Domain clash, Sukuna would likely have been hit with Unlimited Void. Moreover, Mahoraga wouldn't be able to adapt quickly enough, and if he did, it would take a while to destroy it. Eventually, Sukuna would have had more brain damage.

Ad

In simple terms, Gojo could have received a great edge in his battle and likely come out the victor. Or, if not the victor, he would have damaged Sukuna enough for the rest of Jujutsu High to have a simpler job.

Would Yuta Copying Resonance really be viable?

Yuta Okkotsu (Image via MAPPA)

Right off the bat, Yuta Copying Resonance brings forth a couple of issues. To begin with, he would need to have Rika consume a part of Nobara, something that his character wouldn't have opted for. In fact, he explicitly took Gojo's permission before using his corpse to continue fighting. Considering and assuming that Nobara's serious and she had to be nursed back to full health, it would be unlikely that he would have Rika consume his underclassman's body part.

Ad

Next, Yuta would need to understand the intricacies of the Technique for it to be fully effective. As seen with Toge Inumaki, though he had Rika consume Inumaki's arm and hence acquired Cursed Speech, Yuta had to be guided on its complete use, like its effectiveness when used through a recorder.

Again, there is no guarantee that Resonance would've slowed down Sukuna substantially early on. After all, it was used on a weakened Sukuna, who had taken great damage by that point.

Ad

Fourthly, Gojo would have forbidden Yuta from doing so or if he did it without permission, he wouldn't have been happy. There is a good reason why the Six Eyes went in first to fight Sukuna and why the fight wasn't interrupted till his eventual demise. Lastly, Resonance on Sukuna's finger was a trump card and Nobara's return was inevitable, given her popularity as a character and her importance as the new generation of sorcerers.

Ad

Final thoughts

Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen's finale ignited intense discussions, majorly around Nobara's return and the alternative possibility of Yuta using her Technique instead. While this "what if" scenario does imply that Yuta’s intervention could have altered the course of the battle, it also raises several logistical and narrative points. For instance, Yuta’s moral compass, the complexity of technique mastery, and Gojo’s strategic intent serve as obstacles to this theoretical change.

Ad

Moreover, Nobara’s return in Jujutsu Kaisen wasn't just a narrative call, but a significant moment for fan satisfaction and character development. The series blossomed on its unpredictable storytelling, and the conclusion reiterated key players' emotional weight. Ultimately, Yuta copying Resonance is an intriguing outcome, but Akutami crafted Jujutsu Kaisen’s conclusion to potentially ensure an end that aligned with the core themes of sacrifice, resilience, and camaraderie.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback