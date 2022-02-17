Black Clover Chapter 324 raw scans: Yami and Nacht’s combination magic, the final fight begins

While fans were expecting to see some breath-taking action in Black Clover chapter 324, no one expected what the raw scans have revealed. The chapter reveals more combination magic being used, as well as another dual Devil-Union mode.

It is rumored that the manga might go on a break next week, but it has not been confirmed yet. As usual, the pages are out of order and not properly translated, but a rough idea can be formed.

Raw scans show that Yami and Nacht manage to scar Lucifero in Black Clover Chapter 324

Ai @Aaiirraa00

Why Tabata put the bubble chat inside the dark panel (top page 2)?

It is hint for Yami



Please don’t die Yami !



#BlackClover323 Most curious panel I seen so far.Why Tabata put the bubble chat inside the dark panel (top page 2)?It is hint for YamiPlease don’t die Yami ! Most curious panel I seen so far.Why Tabata put the bubble chat inside the dark panel (top page 2)?It is hint for Yami 💀 Please don’t die Yami !#BlackClover323 https://t.co/9F8XHh5Cui

In the last chapter, while trying to heal Yami, Grey noticed that his body was similar to Liebe’s. William gave Yami the Sword of Misteltein, which contained all of his World Tree Magic. Back at the fight, Lucifero immediately understood that Yami used Dark Magic and punched him and Nacht away. Zora and Secre came to Asta’s aid.

Yami admonished Nacht that he should live and save lives like Morgen wanted him to. Nacht regained his spirit, and together the two old friends prepared to fight Lucifero.

According to the spoilers, Black Clover chapter 324 is titled "Kid's Playground."

Black Clover Chapter 324 spoilers

According to the raw scans, Zora meets Lucifero’s punch with his own in Black Clover chapter 324. Before Lucifero can attack their squad-mates, Nacht and Yami appeared before him. Yami’s body is overflowing with mana, although he doesn’t understand how. Slotos is out of service after Lucifero’s last attack, so Nacht uses Grimodelo and Plumede.

nai ∆ @Nairoda1 #BCSpoilers



WE GETTING SOME MAGIC COMBOS ONCE AGAIN LETSGOOOOO WE GETTING SOME MAGIC COMBOS ONCE AGAIN LETSGOOOOO #BCSpoilersWE GETTING SOME MAGIC COMBOS ONCE AGAIN LETSGOOOOO https://t.co/X22Q1NhvFq

Entering Mana Zone, Yami uses “Dark Magic: Deep Black Blade” and Nacht uses “Devil Union: Canis X Felis” to attack Lucifero. Dark Magic and Shadow magic strengthen each other, allowing the captain and vice-captain of the Black Bulls to combine their magic.

They unleash “Shadow Magic X Dark Magic: Kid’s Playground.” The raw scans are unclear about exactly what the magic does, but it appears to cover the entire ground in shadows, from where multiple shadow-soldiers come out. This combined attack is successful in harming Lucifero, giving him a tiny scar, which surprises Adrammelech.

ルイ· ᶜʰᵃᵈ ☀️ @jandchan #BCSpoilers



Not to burst your bubble, Lucifero, but the big four that you'll gonna face is actually parentless and Morgen died long time ago. Not to burst your bubble, Lucifero, but the big four that you'll gonna face is actually parentless and Morgen died long time ago. #BCSpoilersNot to burst your bubble, Lucifero, but the big four that you'll gonna face is actually parentless and Morgen died long time ago. https://t.co/pCKbW4TFka

Lucifero is displeased by the turn of events and seems suspicious of grimoires in general. He enters a more serene but threatening state and declares how he is going to destroy everything. Yami and Nacht don’t seem intimidated as they prepare for a final fight. Asta and Yuno are shown in the last panel of chapter 324, standing side by side and ready to fight at Yami’s command.

Final thoughts

In the raw scans, the endnotes of chapter 324 state that a battle to death has begun. Yami himself calls it the final fight, indicating that the arc is nearing its end. Fans are still hoping that Noelle will return to complete the so called “Light-Triad.”

ルイ· ᶜʰᵃᵈ ☀️ @jandchan #BCSpoilers



I'd like to say that this four loves to play with death, especially Asta and Yuno since they are babies. I'd like to say that this four loves to play with death, especially Asta and Yuno since they are babies. #BCSpoilersI'd like to say that this four loves to play with death, especially Asta and Yuno since they are babies. https://t.co/I8U5Y0KT3m

Asta seems to have healed considerably from the last two chapters. Hopefully, the official scans of Black Clover chapter 324 will provide a better explanation on his recovery. With Asta, Yuno, Nacht, and Yami combining their powers and attacking Lucifero together, they may stand a chance against the King of Devils.

