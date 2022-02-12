Black Clover Chapter 323: Yami and Nacht prepare to fight Lucifero, Nero and Zora save Asta

Black Clover Chapter 323 was highly anticipated due to Captain Yami appearing at the end of the previous one. In this chapter, not only do the readers get to see Yami standing up to Lucifero, but also his interactions with Nacht.

Also, Zora and Secre make surprise appearances, and the origin of Yami’s new sword comes to light.

[This article contains spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 323]

Yami and Nacht’s reunion is the focus of Black Clover Chapter 323

In Chapter 322, Yuno and Mereoleona were defeated by Lucifero. Nacht used his “Devil Union Mode: Canis X Equus” to hold Lucifero in place while Asta attacked him from behind using Demon Slasher Katana.

The attack was ineffective as Lucifero flung them backwards. Nacht jumped in front of Asta to protect him, but Captain Yami appeared with a new sword and saved Nacht by parrying Lucifero.

Black Clover Chapter 323 is titled Partners.

William gives Yami his sword

Black Clover Chapter 323 begins with a flashback to when the Black Bulls appeared near Yami. When Grey tried to heal his wounds by using Plant Magic, she noticed that Yami’s body was now similar to Liebe’s; it was ruined but filled with mana. Yami thanked his squad and used “Dark Magic: Black Moon" to easily navigate Lucifero’s gravity.

William appeared, being carried by Patry and accompanied by Langris. Patry was unable to fight because he did not have his Grimoire, and William ran out of mana. However, Yami could still fight, and William offered him the Blade of Misteltein, the last of his World Tree Magic. Although Yami had not yet forgiven him, he accepted him back as a friend.

Zora and Nero appear

Back in the present, Lucifero immediately understands that Yami uses Dark Magic. Yami propels Nacht and himself backwards by pushing back on Lucifero. Before the king of devils can get to Asta, however, he finds himself blocked by Zora, Nero, and Rouge.

They use a combination of “Reverse Counter Trap Magic” and “Mana Method: Sealing Magic” to block Lucifero. Black Clover Chapter 323 does not disclose if their combined attack was successful.

Yami and Nacht’s reunion

Nacht tells Yami that he doesn’t care if he dies, the captain should leave him behind. Nacht is guilt-ridden over Morgen’s death, and doesn’t want to cause harm to Yami, who he considers his oldest friend. Yami reminds him of his old self which he hates.

Yami remembers that Morgen had always believed that he understood Nacht better than his own brother, making the two of them excellent partners. He chastises Nacht for thinking about living and saving lives, as Morgen would have wanted. He says:

“One does not need a reason to save a friend, Nacht.”

Nacht is moved by Yami’s declaration, stands back up. He tells Yami that he can’t remain a child forever, and this causes them to bicker. They finally set their sights on the battle taking place before them, and move in sync to join the fight.

Final thoughts

Yami’s body being similar to Liebe’s would prove important in this battle. Some fans had speculated that he could turn into a Devil or even a Devil Host. It is unlikely that Secre and Zora can harm Lucifero, but they might be able to whisk Asta away to safety.

The status of the rest of the Black Bulls remains unknown in Black Clover Chapter 323. Fans are particularly eager to see Noelle. There is a chance that the rest of the Squad Captains will return to the battle.

Yuno and Mereoleona’s condition is also undisclosed, but regardless, it is unlikely that they will return to the fight anytime soon. After the official release on Sunday, February 13, readers can support the mangaka by reading Black Clover Chapter 323 on Manga Plus, Viz, and the Shonen Jump App.

