Black Clover Chapter 324: Release date and time for different time zones, what to expect, and more

Ever since the foreshadowing of Yami and Nacht’s team-up, readers have been eagerly waiting for Black Clover Chapter 324. With the Black Bulls reappearing at the scene, the fight with Lucifero has taken an exciting turn. While Noelle did not appear in Chapter 323, fans still hope to see her soon. Since there is no break this week, Black Clover will keep to the weekly schedule.

Black Clover Chapter 324: Release date, where to read, and speculations

Release date and time for all regions

Manga Plus has notified its readers that Black Clover Chapter 324 will be officially released on Sunday, February 20, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7:00 am

Central Time: 9:00 am

Eastern Time: 10:00 am

British Time: 3:00 pm

Central European Time: 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm

Philippine Time: 11:00 pm, February 21

Australian central time: 12:30 am, February 21

Where to read

After its official release, Black Clover Chapter 324 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as on the official Shonen Jump app. However, only the latest three chapters are available for free reading on all of these platforms. A fee must be paid in order to access the entire Black Clover library.

Brief recap of Chapter 323

Black Clover Chapter 323 is titled Partners. It began with a flashback to when Black Bulls had saved Yami. Grey copied Mimosa’s magic to heal Yami and realized that his body now resembles Liebe (because it is ruined but filled with mana). William appeared with Langris and Patry, and the latter is unable to fight due to his lack of a grimoire.

Since out of all of them, only Yami still possessed the magic to fight, William consolidated all of his mana and used his World Tree Magic to craft the Sword of Misteltein. Yami had not forgiven William yet, but accepted him as a friend once more.

In the present, Lucifero immediately realized that Yami uses dark magic. Lucifero punched Yami and Nacht away and tried to attack Asta, but he was stopped by Zora, Secre, and Rouge. They used a combination of 'Secret Counter Trap Magic’ and 'Mana Method: Sealing Magic' to fight Lucifero.

Burdened with self-hatred and guilt, Nacht asked Yami to stop protecting him. But the Captain remembered that Morgen believed him and Nacht to be similar in nature and excellent partners to each other.

Yami told Nacht that friends protect each other and Morgen would want his twin to live and save people. Moved by his words, Nacht stood up as he and Yami prepared to fight the Kind of Devils.

What to expect from Chapter 324

With five members of the Black Bulls already fighting Lucifero, the arrival of the rest of the squad can be expected. Noelle, in particular, has been missed by fans in the last few chapters, and her return is highly anticipated in Black Clover Chapter 324.

The statuses of Yuno and Mereoleona remain undisclosed. The rest of the captains are yet to return to the battlefield, barring William. With Secre and Zora combining their powers, readers can expect more such combinations in the future. The purpose of Adrammelech and the status of the Qilphoth channel remain unknown.

With Secre, Nacht, and Asta on the field, the prowess of the devil-hosts cannot be ignored. If Grey’s deduction is correct, then Black Clover Chapter 324 may show Yami to be a devil or a devil host. Whether or not their combined attacks can affect Lucifero remains to be seen.

Edited by Siddharth Satish