Black Clover Chapter 326: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Yuno made a difficult choice in the last chapter, and Black Clover Chapter 326 is certain to feature the consequences. With the battle with Lucifero reaching a climax, fans are anxious to see all of their favorite characters survive this arc.

News regarding the anime and the upcoming movie is also expected to come out this week, with sources saying that Tabata has been busy on that front. The last chapter contains only 11 pages, but hopefully, Black Clover Chapter 326 will be longer.

Black Clover Chapter 326 release date and speculations

Manga Plus has notified its readers that Black Clover Chapter 326 will be officially released on Sunday, March 13, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, March 14

Australian Central Time: 12:30 AM, March 14

Black Clover Chapter 326 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as on the official Shounen Jump App.

Recap of Chapter 325

Chapter 325 is titled “Dark, Starry Night.” In the chapter, Lucifero destroys Kid’s Playground, and Yami realizes that his power is only increasing. Asta still has two minutes of Devil Union left, but the overflow of Anti-Magic in that form negates the Mana around him, erasing Kid’s Playground.

Asta uses “Demon Slasher: Infinity Slash,” but it is unable to harm Lucifero, which leaves him vulnerable. Yami jumps in front of him, but he cannot cut Lucifero either. The King of Demons charges at Yami, breaking his arm, but Yuno saves him by using Conjunction.

Nacht and Yuno both realize that their best bet against Lucifero is Dark Magic and Anti-Magic. Nacht worries that Yami can’t fight with a broken arm. Meanwhile, Yuno realizes that he can’t use Star Magic to aid or transport Asta in this state since his Anti-Magic will cancel out Conjunction. Additionally, neither Asta nor Yuno is properly healed.

Lucifero appears before Nacht and destroys his arm, but Asta saves him in the nick of time by cutting the Gravity Magic. Lucifero breaks Asta’s legs, but Yuno appears before him using the Spirit of Boreas. He has two stars on both sides of Lucifero, either of which he can swap with an intended target. He chooses Yami since the Captain possesses William Vangeance’s sword, the Blade of Misteltein.

However, Lucifero breaks the Spirit of Boreas, forcing Yuno out of Spirit Assimilation and leaving him vulnerable in front of him.

What to expect from Chapter 326

Yuno’s choice has been portrayed as vital, and Black Clover Chapter 326 is expected to showcase the results. However, readers have become anxious for Yuno’s fate, considering that he is nearly defenseless in front of Lucifero. Additionally, fans have debated whether choosing Yami over Asta was a sign of Yuno’s growth or a fatal mistake.

The captains and others present on the battlefield seem to be out of the game for a while. Most of the Black Bulls, Noelle specifically, remain absent. If Grey and Vanessa could survive Lucifero’s gravity with enough Mana for them to assist and heal Yami, Noelle should also be fine and ready to enter the fight.

Black Clover Chapter 326 is the 65th chapter in the Spade Kingdom Invasion arc, which is already the second-longest arc in the series and nowhere near the end. It seems unlikely that the Clover Kingdom Knights will be able to defeat Lucifero without any external help unless either Asta or Yami get a rapid power-up.

Tabata has been criticized in the past for shying away from killing off his characters. The fight against Lucifero could be a perfect opportunity for him to subvert that.

