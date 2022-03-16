Black Clover Chapter 327 raw scans: Asta overpowers Lucifero with his True Devil Union form

Ever since Asta sprouted a fifth horn in his new Devil Union form, readers have eagerly waited for more information to be revealed in Black Clover Chapter 327. Not only does the chapter clarify the nature of Asta’s new Devil Union form, but it also shows him going head-to-head against Lucifero.

According to the Discord server of Underworld Hideout, Black Clover Chapter 327 is only 9 pages long. Considering the color pages and announcements published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 15, mangaka Tabata Yuki had to put in more work last week, which explains the short length of this chapter.

Asta and Liebe fight Lucifero head-on in their True Devil Union form in Black Clover Chapter 327

In the last chapter, Yuno transported both Yami and Nacht to either side of Lucifero using Conjunction. They used “Combination Spell: Doppelganger” to attack him with the Blade of Misteltein, but Lucifero stabbed through their stomachs and tossed them aside before advancing towards Asta.

Asta saw Liebe’s memories with Licita and reassured him that they were lucky to have met each other. With new understanding, the two emerged in a new form of Devil Union, which sported black irises and a fifth horn, and parried Lucifero’s blow.

Black Clover Chapter 327 spoilers

The raw scans of Black Clover Chapter 327 are out of order, but they begin with the revelation that Lucifero has four arms, with the two on his back impaling Yami and Nacht. The other two are attacking Asta, who catches Lucifero’s punch.

Asta explains that it feels like two consciousnesses are overlapping inside his mind as if he and Liebe have truly become one person. They are not motivated by revenge or resentment, rather they just have to defeat Lucifero and live on, like Licita wanted them to.

Lucifero throws rapid punches at Asta, but he absorbs their impact and moves swiftly to cut off Lucifero’s other two at the wrist, freeing his captain and vice-captain. Yami repeats what he told Asta when he recruited him, which is:

“You’re really an interesting one.”

Nacht, meanwhile, recognizes Asta’s new form as the True Devil Union Mode. They both encourage Asta to continue fighting. Lucifero realizes that Asta is blocking the magic of everything he touches. Asta only has five seconds of Devil Union mode left as he kicks Lucifero away.

Speculations

Many readers have theorized that Asta has manifested an Anti-Mana Zone and is in the process of mastering it. Additionally, True Devil Union seems exponentially more powerful than its regular form, as shown by Asta cutting off Lucifero’s hands.

Black Clover Chapter 327, being as short as it is, doesn’t clarify what this new form entails. However, speculation that a time limit may no longer bind Asta is laid to rest as Asta only has five more seconds of Devil Union left.

This begs the question of how rapidly this fight is progressing. All of the dialog in the last three chapters has been spoken within two minutes or less, Asta’s words to Lucifero taking mere seconds. This speed is not only incomprehensibly fast, but also becomes a little incohesive with too many things taking place in too short a time.

While fans still hope to see her return to battle, Noelle is still missing. Yuno’s status has not been revealed in Black Clover chapter 327 either, but hopefully, the official translation being released this Friday will make things clearer.

