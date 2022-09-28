Black Clover Chapter 339 Spoilers: Liebe reappears, training arc begins, and more

Black Clover Chapter 339 spoilers were finally released early on Wednesday morning, bringing some exciting developments and news for the Hino Country subarc. It also seems that Asta’s training will finally begin in earnest in the next few issues, based on how the current chapter allegedly ends.

Black Clover Chapter 339 also introduces fans to further characters, such as a healer from Hino Country, who could have a more significant role to play as the story progresses. Nevertheless, author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s smash-hit manga series has returned with a major splash based on these alleged spoilers for the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest alleged Black Clover Chapter 339 spoilers.

Black Clover Chapter 339 spoilers see Liebe return as new characters introduced

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron #BCSpoilers Bystanders are saying Asta is a foreigner based on his hair colour 🤔 #BCSpoilers Bystanders are saying Asta is a foreigner based on his hair colour 🤔

According to Black Clover Chapter 339’s initial spoilers, the issue will begin in the aftermath of Ichika defeating the bandits in the previous chapter. Bystanders are commenting on Asta, saying he is a foreigner based on his hair color, while he, Ichika, and Ryuya all stand in the battle’s aftermath.

In what is most likely a scene change, the spoilers then claim that Liebe reappears, having the same scar on his chest as Asta. Asta expresses joy that his partner is happy and healthy, saying he was lonely while the two were separated, a sentiment which Liebe reciprocates.

Black Clover Chapter 339 then introduces Fumito Mikuriya, a “recovery (healing) genius” who was able to heal Liebe back to full health. Asta then begins asking Ryuya how he can return to the Clover Kingdom, prompting the shogun to emphasize that Asta cannot win against Lucius in their current condition.

This causes the young Magic Knight to begin throwing a fit since he realizes he couldn’t protect Sister Lily and still isn’t strong enough to save her. This prompts Ichika to slap Asta before saying she doesn’t care if he dies and that he’s only alive because Ryuya and Mikuriya saved him and Liebe.

The training then starts, where Asta initially doubts if he can be strong after failing to save Sister Lily. However, he regains his confidence by the end of the chapter, thanking Ichika and asking for her help while emphasizing that he can still be strong.

Black Clover Chapter 339 spoilers then say Asta withers away a bamboo that grows on “youroku,” which spoilers say is part of the Sorcery power system, with his Anti-Magic. Everyone, including Ichika, seems amazed or surprised at his ability to do so.

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron #BCSpoilers Asta withered away a bamboo that grows on youryoku (that sorcery power) with his anti-magic. Everyone was amazed. #BCSpoilers Asta withered away a bamboo that grows on youryoku (that sorcery power) with his anti-magic. Everyone was amazed.

Lead leaker for the series @nite_baron also emphasizes that, during the training scenes, there’s a dialogue about Ki, youryoku, and Anti-Magic. While no translation on these specific parts of the issue is available as of this article’s writing, their mention may suggest that Asta will indeed be adopting some form of new combat system into his fighting repertoire.

However, this is all speculative, with Black Clover Chapter 339 not being officially released yet. Furthermore, while @nite_baron has been incredibly reputable in the past, fans should be wary of taking any meaning or definitive information from spoilers until official releases corroborate the same.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

