Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers have fans raving over Tabata's character design skills and more

Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers were released on Wednesday, October 26, bringing with them some exciting advancements to the Hino Country subarc. After a long two weeks of waiting, fans are finally being treated to the continuation of Yami Ichika’s flashback to her younger days with her brother.

While the overall Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers are incredibly exciting and eventful, Ichika’s latest armor-creating spell has absolutely stolen the show as far as fans are concerned. This has parlayed into discussions about author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s character design skills, and how evident they are in the design of Ichika’s latest spell.

Follow along as this article briefly breaks down the latest Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers, as well as fully covers the predominant fan reactions to the issue.

Black Clover chapter 342 wows viewers with excellent storytelling, engaging designs, and unpredictable advancements in training plotline

Fan reaction and brief spoilers

Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers begin with Ichika’s flashback, where the Yami family’s ancient origins are revealed. Per Ichika, the clan is descended from a group of assassins known as “kijin,” distinguishing themselves on the battlefield. Legend says that at one point, a five-headed dragon was appeased from its rampage by a celestial maiden.

This somehow led to the dragon’s power leaking out and turning the nearby sea black. The Yami clan just so happens to be guarding the providence in which this occurred, which also happens to be one the Ryudo family owns. The scene then changes to the time of Ichika’s childhood, where her alcoholic father tries to beat her with a wooden sword.

A young Yami stands in between the two, protecting Ichika from being hit. A quick small flashback can be seen where Ryuya shares his indifference to the status and level of magical power. He’s essentially saying he wants to see a world where everyone laughs and lives together. While Yami does tell his friend that this is a dream, he specifies that it isn’t necessarily a bad dream.

Ichika: "Show me the strength you cultivated under that man! We're resuming your training! I'll be serious from here on out, just like you wanted! And I no longer care... If it kills you!!" Ichika: "Show me the strength you cultivated under that man! We're resuming your training! I'll be serious from here on out, just like you wanted! And I no longer care... If it kills you!!" #BCSpoilersIchika: "Show me the strength you cultivated under that man! We're resuming your training! I'll be serious from here on out, just like you wanted! And I no longer care... If it kills you!!"

The scene then suddenly changes, showing a young Yami holding a bloody sword with dead bodies all around him. Ichika says that this was Yami at the age of 13, killing everyone in their clan and running away to a foreign country in the aftermath. Ichika says Asta can’t trust him, but the young Black Bull rejects this, saying he has faith in Yami.

Ichika once more reaffirms that she’s seen this with her own eyes, prompting Asta to also double down and say that this must be wrong. He even says that if he has to fight Ichika to do it, he won’t accept this about Yami. Ichika agrees, getting her scroll out, saying she’s getting serious, casting her Dark Yojutsu: Dark Cloaked Warrior spell as Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers ends.

Kai ☾ @nvrxzgs Hold tf up Ryu is sus asf…it’s odd where has his eyepatch gone? He is not seen with one…what if this was a deal (Ryu) made and sacrificed his eye for the ability of “tengetsuu” as this was all his plan and basically framed him? Also the last dialogue is weird? #BCSpoilers Hold tf up Ryu is sus asf…it’s odd where has his eyepatch gone? He is not seen with one…what if this was a deal (Ryu) made and sacrificed his eye for the ability of “tengetsuu” as this was all his plan and basically framed him? Also the last dialogue is weird? #BCSpoilers https://t.co/6xtpI92gnl

#BCSpoilers I have so many questions, one of them being how ryuudo got his all seeing eye since he looks normal in the flashback I have so many questions, one of them being how ryuudo got his all seeing eye since he looks normal in the flashback #BCSpoilers https://t.co/isPafQBLfz

What fans are most definitely focusing on from the issue is Ichika’s Dark Cloaked Warrior spell, which sees her don a samurai-style armor made of her Dark Magic. Fans are praising the exceptionality of Tabata’s character design, pointing to this latest outfit change for Ichika as being exemplary of his skills.

ZZAT|❄️| @WinterTormenta #BCSpoilers SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER #BCSpoilers SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER SHE'S HER https://t.co/VrFaGYkP6z

YOOOO THIS FIT GOES SO HARD NOBODY DOING DESIGNS LIKE TABATA YOOOO THIS FIT GOES SO HARD NOBODY DOING DESIGNS LIKE TABATA #BCSpoilers YOOOO THIS FIT GOES SO HARD NOBODY DOING DESIGNS LIKE TABATA https://t.co/6Ax1tgZTAu

Many are also discussing how it appears, based on these initial Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers, that Yami really did massacre his whole clan. While there may be some explanation as to why he did it which fans will soon receive, it seems almost inarguably clear that he did indeed kill everyone with his own hands.

Black Clover chapter 342 seems to be one of the most exciting and engaging issues the series has seen in recent history. Nearly every fan seems pleased with the chapter in one way or another, and all readers can think about is how great the next issue will be as well.

