Black Clover chapter 343 marks a return of a long-dead character

Black Clover chapter 343 spoilers were released earlier in the week, bringing with them the return of a previously-thought-deceased character. While unconfirmed, fans are certain that the blonde, scarred-faced Paladin standing next to Sister Lily at the end of the issue is none other than Heath.

Fans will likely remember Heath prior to Black Clover chapter 343 from his time as a major antagonist in the Magic Knights Entrance arc. More specifically, he was someone who Asta squared off with when undertaking their first mission to investigate the events in a nearby village.

Now, it seems that Heath has once again returned to trouble Asta and the Black Bulls, this time as a presumably incredibly powerful Paladin. Follow along as this article fully breaks down Heath’s return, why it’s likely him, and what fans can expect from him beyond Black Clover chapter 343.

Black Clover chapter 343’s shocking revival of early-series antagonist Heath has fans worried for Asta and co

Black Clover chapter 343’s alleged spoilers and raw scans, released earlier in the week, primarily focused on the fight between Asta and Ichika. The two are battling as a result of their conflicting opinions and viewpoints on Captain, with Asta believing in his innocence despite Ichika asserting his guilt for senselessly massacring their clan.

While the two’s fight does progress for quite some time, it is eventually stopped by Ryudo Ryuya, who warns the two that "they" have arrived. Black Clover chapter 343 immediately takes fans to the coastline of Hino Country, where Sister Lily and two other Paladins, one of whom resembles Heath, can be seen floating in the skies above.

Due to the scarring evident on the blonde Paladin’s face, many fans are almost positive that it’s Heath from earlier in the series. While this is unconfirmed, nearly the entire fanbase is of the opinion that it is indeed him, and theories are already flying about why he’s been brought back as well as who the other partner may be..

SGSAMII 🇮🇷 @SGSAMII Oh my god the theory were correct he was working with Lucius not Patri this guy heath who was obsessed over time #BCSpoilers Oh my god the theory were correct he was working with Lucius not Patri this guy heath who was obsessed over time #BCSpoilers https://t.co/RLL1dRdrXX

One reason why Heath specifically may have been chosen could be due to his unique Ice Magic. While several other mages in the series are capable of using this magic, Heath is the only one truly proficient at its combat-oriented uses. He also has experience fighting Asta and the Black Bulls, making him a perfect ally for Lucius ahead of his showdown with the Clover Kingdom.

As for what to expect of him in the future, the most likely scenario following his and Sister Lily’s unexpected arrival at Hino Country is a matchup of Asta versus Heath. This is similar to their earlier conflict in the series, with Ichika likely facing Sister Lily and Ryuda or another of the Ryuzen Seven taking on the yet-identified Paladin.

This conflict may even begin in the very next issue, with Sister Lily and co. quite literally knocking at the door of the Hino Country. Furthermore, while Lucius was able to easily overwhelm Asta, it remains to be seen how he matches up against a normal Paladin with fairly typical magic.

This could be a very telling moment for Asta and whether or not he’s ready to return to the Clover Kingdom. Furthermore, with Black Clover chapter 343 hinting that Asta has figured out his ideal Zetten technique, fans can expect him to debut his Zetten in this presumably upcoming fight against Heath.

Follow along for more Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes