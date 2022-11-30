Black Clover chapter 345: Why the Biwa-playing Ryuzen Seven will be key in the battle against Lucius

Black Clover chapter 345 spoilers and raw scans were released on Tuesday, November 29, bringing with them some exciting developments to the series’ current plotlines. Fans got an explanation as to why Asta wasn’t permitted to join the battle against Sister Lily’s group, which is a nice clarifying touch on author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s part.

Black Clover chapter 345 also confirmed that Asta is training with both of the final two members of the Ryuzen Seven, meaning fans have finally been introduced to all of them. However, one of the abilities seen in the issue seems like it may end up playing a much larger role in the series before its end, assuming the phrasing of the spoilers ends up being accurate.

Follow along as this article briefly recaps Black Clover chapter 345 spoilers, as well as explains why the biwa-playing Ryuzen Seven member may be key in the battle against Lucius Zogratis.

Black Clover chapter 345’s showcasing Healing and Stat-Boosting Magic being used simultaneously rewrites what fans know

Why the biwa-player will be key

PrathS 𒉭 @Black_Savi #BCSpoilers



I thought this chapter would be normal, showing Asta's complete training with Ryuzen but Tabata knows how to entertain his fans.. I thought this chapter would be normal, showing Asta's complete training with Ryuzen but Tabata knows how to entertain his fans.. #BCSpoilers I thought this chapter would be normal, showing Asta's complete training with Ryuzen but Tabata knows how to entertain his fans.. 🔥🔥 https://t.co/OxvTHeI9k4

Black Clover chapter 345 begins with a flashback, where Ryudo Ryuya is seen telling Asta and Yami Ichika that the enemy has arrived. Asta tries to join the fight, but Ryuya tells him that he needs to stay behind and finish his training. The issue then jumps back to the present, where Asta is training with the last two Ryuzen Seven members.

Asta struggles to get an opening against his opponent, calling him very strong. The strongest Ryuzen Seven member (the one whom Asta is training with) then says he wants to join the ongoing fight too, but has to train Asta first since Ryuya asked him to do so.

Meanwhile, the biwa-playing Ryuzen Seven member (Biwa) is playing music which heals the fighting member and gives him a boost in strength. Biwa says he also wants to help Ryuya, while the fighting Ryuzen Seven says he sees why Ryuya likes Asta, but says his Zetten will never be complete due to Asta's hesitation, evident from how he uses his Demon-Slasher Katana.

Michael Hart ♣️ @DarkFoxTeam_ I actually really like how Tabata is still handling Asta's mental state. He's still dealing with self doubt and trauma over his loss against Lucius. He's even going as far as to say that Yuno could've done a better job. This isn't the Asta we're used to at all. #BCSpoilers I actually really like how Tabata is still handling Asta's mental state. He's still dealing with self doubt and trauma over his loss against Lucius. He's even going as far as to say that Yuno could've done a better job. This isn't the Asta we're used to at all. #BCSpoilers https://t.co/HZoj4RVl9J

Black Clover chapter 345 then sees Asta ponder his hesitation, thinking of his recent failures from not saving Sister Lily, all the way to losing to Ichika. He then thinks of Yuno, imagining that Yuno would succeed where he failed since he first made the rank of Grand Magic Knight. Asta even points out that while he struggles, even now Yuno continues to grow stronger.

Black Clover chapter 345 then ends with the perspective shifting back to the other five members of the Ryuzen Seven versus Sister Lily’s group. The unintroduced female member among them begins doomsaying about how this is her last day left to live, before going into a berserker-like mode and cutting off Sister Lily’s horn. The latter comments on how she’s dealing with such a peasant as the issue ends.

While these spoilers are chock full of interesting details and events, one of the most significant is Biwa’s Magic, how it's implemented, and what it does. Historically speaking, support-style mages in the series have never been shown to use a healing/stat-boost spell. This is true even for Mimosa Vermillion, regarded as both one of the greatest healers and general support mages in the series.

Yet, somehow, Biwa is able to simultaneously cast healing and stat-boosting spells in Black Clover chapter 345. While it’s possible that a hybrid spell between the two would exist, this is a major assumption, and essentially breaks down walls which otherwise restrict combination spells existing in this way. Very arguably, this single spell and Biwa may be the most powerful support spell and support mage in the series.

Furthermore, it’s highly unlikely that Tabata just introduced this kind of combination magic or spell just to use it during Asta’s training. More likely than not, Biwa will be involved in the final fight against Lucius Zogratis. Additionally, he’ll likely prove to play a pivotal role by both healing and strengthening the various fighters against Lucius throughout the battle.

That being said, essentially all of this speculation is based on the phrasing of spoilers, which makes it seem as though one spell is both healing and strengthening its target. As a result, the upcoming official release of Black Clover chapter 345 on Monday, December 5, at 12 am JST may slightly alter or even completely invalidate the above theory.

Follow along for more Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

