Black Clover chapter 347: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Following Weekly Shonen Jump's break on January 2, 2023, Black Clover chapter 347 is set to be released on Sunday, January 8, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw the Ryuzen Seven members fight Paladin Sister Lily and the Sacred Five-headed Dragon, as their main aim was to protect the civilians. The five Ryuzen Seven members showcased their abilities as they took down the legendary beast together and were set to take on the Paladins, given how the Shogun had already warned them about the same.

Ryuzen Seven members may fight the Paladins in Black Clover chapter 347

Release date and time, and where to read the chapter

Ryuzen Seven members (Image via Twitter/@_jakipop_)

Black Clover chapter 347 will be released on Saturday, January 7, 2023, for most fans internationally. For people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on January 8, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 347 will be released internationally at the at the following time:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, January 7

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, January 7

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, January 7

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, January 7

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, January 7

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, January 7

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, January 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, January 8

Fans can read the upcoming chapter of Black Clover on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows readers to read all the chapters of a manga series. However, a word of caution, readers can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 347?

Kezokaku Ginnojomorifuyu as seen in the manga (Image via Twitter/@Derxon2)

Black Clover chapter 347 will most likely see the Ryuzen Seven members fighting the Paladins, as they have already succeeded in defeating the five-headed Sacred Dragon. Kezokaku or Ichika may face Paladin Sister Lily, while the other three Ryuzen Seven members - Daizaemin, Komari, and Jozo - could encounter the other two Paladins.

Elsewhere, Asta has been training with Yosuga and Fujio. Since he may have made some progress in his Zetten training, he could also make an appearance by the end of the chapter.

Noelle Silva and Mimosa Vermillion (Image via Twitter/@hoox_one)

Fans have not caught a glimpse of the Magic Knights from the Clover Kingdom for quite a while. Thus, mangaka Yuki Tabata could bring them back in the next chapter of Black Clover.

What happened last time?

In Black Clover chapter 346, titled Five Zetten, it was revealed that the civilians had already been evacuated to the mainland, while the five Ryuzen Seven were to fight the Paladins and the Sacred Dragon.

The five Ryuzen Seven members showcased their strength as each of them used their unique Yojutsu to take down one of the five heads of the dragon. Kezokaku used Snow Yojutsu, Komari used Lightning Yojutsu, Daizaemon used Earth Yojutsu, Jozo used Wind Yojutsu, and lastly, Ichika used Dark Yojutsu.

Ryudo Ryuya as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, the Ryuzen Seven won so easily because of Ryudo Ryuya's Tengentsu, which allowed him to see all that was set to happen. Following this, he warned about the same to his Ryuzen Seven.

