Black Clover chapter 353: Asta and Ichika's relationship evolves as Judgement day comes closer

With the release of Black Clover chapter 353, fans of the series got to witness the aftermath of the battle against the five-headed dragon. In addition, Ichika Yami apologized for the words she used against her brother. Upon doing so, fans could finally see the spark of a good connection between Asta and Ichika.

The previous chapter saw Shogun Ryudo Ryuya revealing his Tengentsu and using it to instruct his Ryuzen Seven on how to assist Asta in defeating the five-headed dragon. As Ryuzen Seven managed to set the five heads adjacent to each other, Asta used his anti-magic zetten to slash all five heads at once.

Ichika apologizes to Asta in Black Clover chapter 353

Black Clover chapter 353, Banquet in Full Swing, opened with the skies above the Land of the Sun clearing as the five-headed dragon's influence had always caused the skies to be cloudy. However, after Asta defeated the dragon, the sky finally cleared up and Ryuya thanked him for his efforts.

The blond protagonist then observed Heath's body and remembered how he was supposed to be dead. This was when Ryuya reminded Asta about what Sister Lily said about Lucius's powers. Considering how he was able to revive dead people with incomplete strength, there is a good chance that Lucius will be able to revive Grand Magic Knight-level people with his full strength.

Asta wanted to head back to the Clover Kingdom, but the Black Bulls were already on their way. Thus, he needed to keep faith in them and recover until Judgment Day arrived. As part of the recovery, Ryuya threw a party to celebrate the end of the five-headed dragon due to the collective efforts of Ryuzen Seven and Asta.

During the party, Ichika tried to get confirmation from Ryuya if she was responsible for the Yami clan massacre. While the latter did not confirm it, she went ahead and apologized to Asta for having abused Yami Sukehiro. The blond protagonist was sure that it must have been a misunderstanding and was glad that Ichika could admit the same.

Asta later found out from Komari what the Ochaami doll represented. Previously, there was a famine in the Land of the Sun, and the Goddess of Food rescued the country, based on which the doll was created. As the party went further, Yosuga asked Asta to set him up with a strong female Flame Yojutsu user from Clover Kingdom. While the description reminded Asta of Mereoleona, he was unsure if he should introduce them.

Later, when Asta got wasted, Daizaemon took him to the hot springs to sober up. When the former dived in, he happened to see Ichika taking a bath. He immediately sobered up and believed that he was about to get beaten down. However, Ichika got embarrassed and covered herself up. As Asta ran away, Daizaemon realized that it was ladies' time.

The next morning, Asta apologized to Ichika, following which she threatened him, claiming that she will have him take responsibility for the same. In the end, Yosuga offered Asta training sessions from Ryuzen Seven.

Black Clover chapter 353 ended with Asta agreeing to train with Ryuzen Seven, meaning that the next chapter could focus on the Black Bulls as they are meant to find the protagonist before Judgment Day. With only three days remaining, there isn't much time left.

