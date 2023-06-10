Black Clover chapter 361: Will Asta bring his new friends to fight Lucius? Explored

Black Clover chapter 361’s spoilers and raw scans were released earlier in the week, showing a revelatory issue should the official release corroborate. As per the leaks, fans see the chapter revealing that what Yuno Grinberryall has been fighting is actually a Lucius clone, not Lucius himself.

The chapter then reveals that Lucius can make several clones of himself, all of which are now on the battlefield while he sits in a palace in the sky. As some of the Magic Knights lose hope, it’s revealed that due to the help from the Witch Queen and Dorothy Unsworth, Asta will imminently return from Hino Country.

With Black Clover chapter 361 ending on the confirmation that Asta is set to return, fans can’t wait for the official release to confirm the same. However, such a claim has opened the door to another major question in fans’ minds when considering where Asta is and who he’s been associating with in recent times.

Black Clover chapter 361 certainly opens the door for Ryuzen Seven to head to Clover Kingdom with Asta

Brief spoiler recap

Black Clover chapter 361 began with a focus on the seemingly dead Lucius Zogratis. However, after reappearing behind a confused Yuno Grinberryall unharmed, it was revealed that Lucius can clone himself indefinitely. He attributed this to his having Soul, Body, Blood, and Bone Magic, claiming his plan was flawless despite Asta’s influence.

Several Lucius clones surrounded Yuno as the Magic Knights lost hope. This led into Noelle's flashback, which showed the Black Bulls aking the Witch Queen for help. Vanessa Enoteca claimed the Queen was the only one who could assist them, with her responding that she knew they would come and confirmed that Asta was alive in a foreign land.

However, as the Queen explained that Asta was far away to be summoned, Dorothy Unsworth appeared. She claimed that with the powers of the three strongest witches (herself, Vanessa, and the Queen), anything was possible. Contemporarily, the trio activated the Door of Destiny spell, focusing it on Spatial Mage Finral Roulacase. Black Clover chapter 361 ended with Asta, still in Hino Country, suiting up for the trip back home.

Can Asta bring his new friends to fight the villain? Explained

With Asta still in Hino Country as per the latest alleged spoilers, fans are questioning whether or not there’s a specific reason mangaka Yuki Tabata made this choice. For example, if the goal was to announce Asta’s return, it would make more sense to show him stepping through the Door of Destiny spell rather than preparing to do so.

Likewise, fans are questioning if the reason Black Clover chapter 361 didn’t take this route is due to Asta not being the only one set to make the journey from Hino Country. In other words, fans are asserting that the Ryuzen Seven will be accompanying Asta and joining the Judgment Day fight against Lucius.

This certainly makes sense given that the unofficial release of the chapter cements Asta as still being in Hino Country. This is evident due to the editor’s note on the chapter’s ending panel, as well as the background scenery during Asta’s appearance. While fans are still waiting for the official release, it seems certain that this is the case.

The fact that the effects of the Door of Destiny spell are being focused on Finral in Black Clover chapter 361 further suggests this. Finral is able to transport multiple people with his Spatial Magic and can almost do so for the Ryuzen Seven and Asta combined. Likewise, some fans are also asserting that the Door of Destiny spell would be enough to bring the protagonist alone back home.

That being said, most of this has been a speculative conjecture as of now. Beyond Tabata’s choice to show Asta still in Hino country and the presence and involvement of Finral in the protagonist’s journey home, there’s not much to go on. Thankfully, readers should have a clearer picture of what to expect in the coming issues next week once the spoiler process for chapter 362 begins.

