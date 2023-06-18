Black Clover chapter 362 hints at a change in Asta and Damnatio's animosity

From the leaks and raw scans for Black Clover chapter 362, fans were given a sneak peek at the next official installment for the series. While many were expecting the chapter to focus solely on Asta, the upcoming official release seems to spend some time in the Clover Kingdom as well.

In the short portion of Black Clover chapter 362 that focuses on Asta, fans see a shocking reappearance made in the form of Damnatio Kira. Damnatio is likely best known for being Lucius Zogratis’ first victim at the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, as well as being the biggest naysayer of Asta during the time when devils were a concern.

While fans were initially dismayed by Damnatio’s reappearance in Black Clover chapter 362, there may be something exciting soon to come out of it. In fact, fans may see Asta’s former biggest hater become one of his greatest allies as he returns to and embroils himself in the Judgment Day battle.

Damnatio Kira is likely to become Asta’s ally following his supposed reappearance in Black Clover chapter 362

"Let judgement come to the evil disturbing peace and order."



Chapter ends, no break next week. #BCSpoilers As the Black Bulls are trying to summon Asta, Damnatio appears."Let judgement come to the evil disturbing peace and order."Chapter ends, no break next week. #BCSpoilers As the Black Bulls are trying to summon Asta, Damnatio appears. "Let judgement come to the evil disturbing peace and order."Chapter ends, no break next week.

As seen in the alleged events of Black Clover chapter 362, Damnatio Kira returns as a Paladin and sets his sights on the Black Bulls’ attempts to bring Asta back. While it’s unclear if he’s specifically targeting them due to their trying to bring Asta back, what is apparent is that he now poses a major threat to this goal.

At the very least, his presence will undoubtedly cause a major complication, and a dangerous one at that. With Dorothy Unsworth, Vanessa Enoteca, and the Witch Queen all focused on activating the Door of Fate spell, some of the strongest support magic the group has is now unavailable. Likewise, Finral Roulacase’s involvement in the spell means he’s unable to help the group retreat or try and send Damnatio away.

With all of this in mind, Black Clover chapter 362 may be setting up a battle between the other Black Bulls and witches present and Damnatio Kira. However, they’re unlikely to defeat Damnatio but will only able to hold him off until Asta arrives. This may then lead into Asta versus the now Paladinified Damnatio, a fight which has been anticpated for a long time.

With Asta able to undo the Paladin transformation Lucius has been forcing onto people, fans could see Damnatio go from one of Asta’s biggest haters to a loyal ally. As shown with Sister Lily during the Hino Country sub-arc, Paladins instantly regain their consciousness and are broken free from the ingrained prime directive that Lucius is always right.

Likewise, Black Clover chapter 362 is certainly setting up a redemption for Damnatio once Asta is able to land an Anti-Magic Zetten on him. It’ll be an interesting and rare face turn for the series, especially given that fellow Clover Kingdom residents rarely despise Asta for anything beyond his success despite being magic-less.

All that being said, this is speculative as of this article’s writing, with the official release of the upcoming chapter not yet available. Assuming that the upcoming installment from Shueisha does corroborate this information, fans can assume the above events transpiring over the next several releases for the series.

