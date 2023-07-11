Black Clover chapter 365: Major Spoilers to expect

Fans can expect the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 365 to come out on Wednesday, July 12. However, for those who cannot contain their excitement for what's about to come next, we have brought a roundup of the spoilers that fans can expect from Black Clover's upcoming chapter.

The previous chapter saw the Black Bulls begin their fight against Paladin Damnatio Kira as they were certain that they needed to buy some time for Asta to return to the Clover Kingdom. During the fight, Damnatio identified Grey and Gauche as the main threats and eliminated them. Meanwhile, Secre healed the Black Bulls as they kept coming back for more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 365?

Black Bulls may resume their fight against Paladin Damnatio Kira

Black Bulls as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

After Damnatio attacked both Gauche and Grey, the Black Bulls were left alone to fend off themselves. While all seemed lost, Secre Swallowtail came in clutch as she healed the Black Bull members using her Sealing Magic. That said, Gauche and Grey were nowhere to be seen in the final panel of the previous chapter. Thus, it is to be assumed that both of them might have gotten gravely injured.

With only Secre left to heal them, the Black Bulls are set to fight again. However, there should be a limit to how much Secre might be able to heal her fellow Magic Knights. Thus, Charmy Pappitson could become the savior next chapter as she could help Secre refill her mana using her Food Magic. Thus, Black Clover chapter 365 could see the battle test the Black Bulls' endurance.

Asta might return to the Clover Kingdom

Asta as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Given that Vanessa and Finral were shown to nearly complete the Door of Fate spell in the previous chapter, there is a good chance that the spell might get completed in the next chapter. If that does happen, there is a good chance that Asta might proceed to the Clover Kingdom. That said, fans will have to wait to find out if Shogun Ryudo Ryuya and the Ryuzen Seven will also join him or not.

If Asta does arrive in the Clover Kingdom, Black Clover chapter 365 could see the fight between Asta and Damnatio get set up. With that, the Black Bulls may finally reunite with Asta.

The battle in the Clover Kingdom could resume in Black Clover chapter 365

Yami Sukehiro as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that the manga has been focusing on the Black Bulls for a few chapters, the upcoming chapter could focus on the battle in the Clover Kingdom. Previously, it was shown that Yami Sukehiro was matched up against Nacht Faust. However, the manga is yet to show them fighting each other.

Otherwise, Black Clover chapter 365 could also focus on some other fights - Mereoleona vs Morris, Noelle vs Acier, or Yuno vs Lucius. While Yuno vs Lucius was at a halt, Mereoleona's fight against Morris had only taken a turn for the worse. Meanwhile, Noelle's fight against her mother was only shown to begin in the manga.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes