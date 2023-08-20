Black Clover chapter 368: Asta and Yuno gear up for the final battle against Lucius

The much-awaited Black Clover chapter 368 just got released, and it finally kicked off Asta's rematch against Lucius along with the apparent conclusion of the Yami vs. Paladin Morgen fight. The chapter also brought Ichika Yami closer to reuniting with her brother.

The previous chapter showcased the Witch Queen using up all her power in order to bring the Black Bulls back to fighting condition. All while highlighting the next Witch Queen, Dorothy Unsworth. Black Clover chapter 368 picks up right after Asta powers up all of his allies with his Anti-magic powers and leaves to fight Lucius.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 368 and the previous chapters.

Black Clover chapter 368: Asta takes on Lucius

Black Clover chapter 368, which is titled Only the Beginning, subtly hints towards a fresh start to what might be the final fight of Black Clover. The chapte­r begins with an intense duel between Yami and Paladin Morge­n. Through the course of the battle, Morgen recognizes Yami's impressive growth but understands that he must prioritize a greater mission.

To everyone's surprise, Black Clover chapter 368 reveals another twist as Morgen unveils another magic bestowed upon him by Lucius, which happens to be Dark magic similar to Yami's own. Morgen then uses a captivating fusion of Light and Dark magic, showcasing his newfound power.

Despite­ Yami's brave efforts, Morgen's overwhelming strength ultimately leads to Yami's defeat via what looks like a fatal slash from both Light and Dark magic. In a poignant moment, Morge­n expresses remorse for having become the strongest magic knight all alone.

The chapter then cuts to the ongoing showdown between Yuno and Lucius in another corner. Marx is amazed by Yuno's impre­ssive fighting skills, but he can't help but worry about the precarious stability of the Neve­r-Never Land spell, which hangs on by a thread.

Just in time, the Black Bulls arrive dramatically, led by Asta along with Nacht and Ichika by their side. They swiftly come to Yami's rescue and boldly confront Paladin Morgen, setting the stage for an epic battle.

However, the biggest turning point of Black Clover chapter 368 comes when Asta steps in to help Yuno in his fight against Lucius. In his typical playful manner, Asta taunts Yuno, but amidst their banter, it becomes evident that Yuno's determination is unwavering. Together, they make a powerful declaration:

"I'm the one who's gonna take that guy out and become the wizard king!!"

However, the last panel of the chapter also showcases a calm and collected Lucius grinning at Asta and Yuno, which might allude to more of his hidden powers.

In Black Clover chapter 368 of the­ manga, an exciting and pivotal moment occurs as Asta and Yuno unite to confront Lucius. This marks a significant turning point in the­ story, signaling that the final stages of the manga are­ near, which will bring intense battle­s and heartwarming reunions.

The chapter also showcases Nacht and Ichika joining forces to confront Paladin Morgen, creating excitement for the highly anticipated reunion between Yami Sukehiro and his long-lost sister, Ichika. The chapter also hints at thrilling matchups on the horizon, such as Noelle going head-to-head with Acier and Mereoleona taking on Morris in the following chapters.

Unfortunately, fans will have to exercise a lot of patience since this chapter is the last chapter published in Weekly Shonen Jump. Black Clover will now be moving to Jump Giga with a quarterly publishing schedule, meaning the next chapter will be released in December.

