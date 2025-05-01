Black Clover chapter 380: Lucius defeats Asta as Yuno unlocks a new form with Anti-Magic

Following Lucius Zogratis’ attack on Asta in the previous issue, fans expected Black Clover chapter 380 to both confirm the protagonist’s status, and that of Yuno Grinberryall. Officially released on Thursday, May 1, 2025 alongside the prior installment, the latest release for the series did indeed elaborate on these two key points.

Ad

The reason for fans’ expectations of Black Clover chapter 380 centering around these points was exactly how Lucius attacked Asta. He first distracted him by “resurrecting” his biological mother Richita in front of him, which shocked him as much as it did the devil Liebe, her adoptive son. Likewise, Lucius’ attack seemingly affected both and put them on death’s door heading into the issue.

Black Clover chapter 380 confirms Asta is down, but not out following Lucius’ last attack

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Black Clover chapter 380, titled “The Brink of Despair,” begins with those in the Clover Kingdom, Yami Ichika, and Ryuya “Ryu” Ryudo reacting to Asta and Liebe’s split and defeat. Yuno is also seen reacting, but says nothing, while others call out Asta’s name. Yami Sukehiro maintains his confidence in Asta, saying that even if they kill him, “he won’t die.” Lucius then resurrects the Guardian Angels and Paladins who were previously slayed.

Ad

This includes the likes of Acier Silva, Morgen Faust, and Moris Libardirt, with Noelle Silva and Nacht Faust seen commenting on the return of their beloved family members. Yami is seen calling out Lucius’ name in rage while asking how far he’ll twist human lives. Focus then returns to Asta and Yuno’s battlefield against Lucius, where he tells Asta that while he was wrong about having killed him last time, he’ll make sure he does so now.

Ad

However, Black Clover chapter 380 sees Yuno interrupt him by dispelling his Mana Zone: Never-Never Land spell and ordering Belle to return to him. Yuno is then seen using both his Wind Magic weapon spells and Star Magic against Lucius while rushing at him. Ryu comments on how strong Yuno is, saying that while he was powerful before, he has gone all in now in the wake of Asta’s apparent defeat.

Ad

Yuno unleashes his full potential to try and kill Lucius in Black Clover chapter 380 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Lucius comments on how releasing Never-Never Land means that the other Magic Knights’ lives are essentially forfeit. Yuno says he trusts in his comrades while acknowledging the decision as a risk that must be taken. Focus then shifts to the various members of the Black Bulls, who still want to fight despite running out of Anti-Magic. Several other Magic Knights such as Sekke Bronzazza are seen despairing over their situation.

Ad

Black Clover chapter 380 sees a distraught Mimosa Vermillion call out Asta and Yuno’s names as focus shifts to Yuno actually damaging Lucius. He commends him for this, but clarifies that neither he nor anyone else can defeat him now. However, Asta begins stirring as he says this, speaking about not being done yet before telling Yuno to “do it.” As he says this, he opens up his Grimoire, pulls out his Demon-Dweller Sword, and begins charging it with Anti-Magic.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yuno then turns to look at Asta, the latter seemingly smiles while adding that he’ll catch up to him fast. The former confidently smiles in return before agreeing with him, while Lucius says that wherever Yuno sends Asta, he’ll find him since there’s nowhere he can’t go. Yuno says Lucius won’t have to chase his rival since Asta will come back as long as he’s here, referencing Asta’s promise to catch up fast.

Ad

Black Clover chapter 380 ends by revealing that Yuno is now wielding Demon-Dweller in his right hand, with the right half of his body coated in Anti-Magic and sporting a devil wing like Asta’s. Excitingly, Yuno appears to be combining this with his own Wind and Star Magic, both of which are still active. His Star Magic in particular appears to be absorbing the qualities of Anti-Magic also.

Final thoughts

Lucius fails to kill Asta once again in Black Clover chapter 380, but does defeat him for now (Image via Twitter/@dottoresbee)

While Asta is technically defeated in chapter 380 (at least temporarily), he’s still spiritually in the fight by nature of giving Yuno his Anti-Magic. Likewise, the issue clearly sets up Asta returning at some point, likely once the Black Bulls have arrived and teamed up with Yuno briefly. In turn, fans can expect an incredible and exciting finish to what has already been an excellent final fight for the series.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More