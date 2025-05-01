Black Clover chapter 379: Lucius' ultimate attack reveals the truth behind Grimoires

Black Clover chapter 379 was expected to focus primarily on Asta and Yuno Grinberryall’s fight against Lucius Zogratis given the previous issue ending on their fight. Officially released on Thursday, May 1, 2025, the latest installment did exactly that, inching the series further towards its conclusion and this highly anticipated fight towards its climax.

While Black Clover chapter 379 did continue to focus on this fight, it also confirmed the general status of the battlefield which has taken over the Clover Kingdom’s Royal Capital. While exciting developments were shared here, Lucius also revealed a final ace up his sleeve, which also gave the series’ Grimoires some exciting lore.

Black Clover chapter 379 sees Lucius reveal the origins of Grimoires as his ultimate spell is launched

Black Clover chapter 379 began with the confirmation that the other Clover Kingdom forces had successfully defeated all the clones of Lucius Zogratis. They celebrated their victory likewise, but this was interrupted by strange activity from the Kingdom’s Grimoire towers. Focus then shifted to Asta and Yuno Grinberryall, who had seemingly just defeated Lucius. However, it was revealed they destroyed a clone, with the real Lucius appearing before them in a new form.

Dubbing himself the “Wizard Emperor,” he confirmed himself to be the true, original Lucius while celebrating his clones buying him the time he needed. He then revealed that he linked all of the Grimoire Towers in the Clover Kingdom with “an ultra-gargantuan spell.” He then explained that the Towers predated humanity in this world, asking the pair what they think their Grimoires are. He revealed them to be “wisdom granted by the Gods” which amplify humans’ natural magic.

In turn, this further enhanced their spells. Black Clover chapter 379 then saw him explain that when a mage dies, their Grimoire and all the spells within it return to the tower it came from. Lucius then revealed that he can use all of those spells by connecting to the towers, likewise casting several of all different types as he said so. He called it utilizing “all the wisdom the human race has developed and accumulated.”

Marx Francois meets a grim end at his former employer's hand in Black Clover chapter 379 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Focus then shifted to ex-Purple Orcas captain Gueldre Poizot, who was with Revchi Salik. They said they’d live through the war no matter what the situation was, when the real Lucius suddenly appeared behind them. Focus then shifted to Marx Francois, who was wishing for Yuno and Asta’s safety. A nearby Mimosa Vermillion asked him how many wounded remained, but when she turned to look at him, he was gone without a trace.

Black Clover chapter 379 then saw Lucius return to Asta and Yuno with all three in tow. He then killed them all, explaining that their Grimoires would immediately return to their corresponding Towers and thus allow Lucius to use their spells. He likewise sealed Yuno’s magic with Revchi’s chains, and then used Marx’s communication magic to show Asta and Yuno’s inevitable deaths to the entire Clover Kingdom.

Focus then shifted to Ryuya “Ryu” Ryudo in Hino Country, who was using his Tengentsu to view the situation. He recognized the danger while asking Fujio Tenmanyashiki to use his Sound Yojutsu: Fighters’ Battle Song spell, allowing Ryu to speak with Asta directly. As Lucius evaded Yuno and Asta’s attacks, Ryu realized he was being especially careful around Asta’s Anti-Magic. Ryu then realized Lucius’ magic was concentrating in the crystal in his chest.

Black Clover chapter 379 saw him theorize that if Asta’s Zetten could hit the crystal in Lucius’ chest, it could be enough to defeat the self-proclaimed Wizard Emperor. Lucius then appeared behind Asta, attacking him while saying he’ll resurrect him and grant him “the magic a proper living being should have.” He then tried to stab Asta, but Yuno blocked it in time with a shield made of magic.

As Asta proclaimed they wouldn’t be dying, Lucius resurrected Richita, Asta’s biological mother and Liebe’s adoptive mother, with his Blood, Body, Bone, and Soul Magic. This stopped Asta dead in his tracks, while Liebe’s memories of his life with her ran through his head. He admitted that even if this version of his late adoptive mother was a fake or an illusion, he didn’t have it in him to cut her down. The issue ended with Lucius cutting down Asta and Liebe likewise.

Final thoughts

Richita's "return" in Black Clover chapter 379 sets up Lucius to all but eliminate Asta and Liebe from the fight (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With Asta and Liebe seemingly down for the count, Black Clover chapter 379 puts Lucius Zogratis closer to victory than he has been thus far in the manga’s final arc. Likewise, stopping Lucius now falls to Yuno, who is essentially the only mage left capable of defeating the so-called Wizard Emperor. In turn, fans can expect Yuno to somehow turn the tides of battle in the next issue, likely with help from the series’ supporting cast members.

