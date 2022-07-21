Black Clover fandom in a frenzy after WSJ preview confirms time-skip in Chapter 332

With only ten days remaining for the release of Black Clover Chapter 332, the fandom was shocked to receive confirmation of a time-skip via the preview section of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #34. The preview not only confirms the time-skip, but also the return of the manga in Issue #35, accompanied by a center color page.

Naturally, after three months of no discernible Black Clover content, fans have gone into overdrive analyzing whatever scant scraps of information this preview has given away. On the one hand, a concerning number of height jokes are being made at poor Asta’s expense. On the other, we have many readers wondering about Lucius Zogratis' upcoming plans and expressing their concern.

Overall, the fandom is bursting with anticipation as they consider the possibility of improved designs for our favorite trio.

Confirmed Black Clover time-skip has Twitter in a vortex of predictions about Asta and Lucius Zogratis

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks

"Those who become the Strongest Wizard King" Black Clover Manga Final Arc/Saga:"Those who become the Strongest Wizard King" #BCSpoilers Black Clover Manga Final Arc/Saga: "Those who become the Strongest Wizard King" #BCSpoilers https://t.co/8gVw9tOiz4

The leaks primarily confirm three things:

1) The tentative name or theme of the final arc, Those who become the Strongest Wizard King.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks

A little over a year after the fierce battle. Asta and others are summoned!? Black Clover Ch-332 Preview:A little over a year after the fierce battle. Asta and others are summoned!? #BCSpoilers Black Clover Ch-332 Preview: A little over a year after the fierce battle. Asta and others are summoned!? #BCSpoilers https://t.co/2lRN1Gmh4R

2) The time-skip via the accompanying transcript, “A little over a year after the fierce battle, Asta and others are summoned!!”

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Black Clover will get Center Colour Page in next week WSJ, Issue#35 on returning from Hiatus Black Clover will get Center Colour Page in next week WSJ, Issue#35 on returning from Hiatus https://t.co/Od15IJEw8I

3) Black Clover Chapter 332 will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #35 with a center color page.

Fan reaction

𝘊𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘴💔 @RIPC4CTI Tabata coming back and dropping the chapter off the week in issue 35 Tabata coming back and dropping the chapter off the week in issue 35 https://t.co/VLDw91wj4L

Needless to say, the fandom has started to anticipate how Asta, Yuno, and Noelle will look in their post-time-skip design. Speculations also run rampant regarding the development of Asta’s powers, and whether Yuno and he have received any promotions following their heroics during the Spade Kingdom Raid. Many question whether or not new members will be added to the Magic Knights Squads.

Carlos Adolfo @CarlosA75617325

If ASTA is as Tall as Yami I'm going to have a breakdown.

Also if a year passed shouldn't there have been a new entrance exam? We might get new Black Bulls

Lucius kept going as Mini Julius and planned for a Year🤐 #BCspoilers Soo if a Year Passed Asta ,Noelle ,Yuno are 18. 🥹If ASTA is as Tall as Yami I'm going to have a breakdown.Also if a year passed shouldn't there have been a new entrance exam? We might get new Black BullsLucius kept going as Mini Julius and planned for a Year🤐 #BCspoilers Soo if a Year Passed Asta ,Noelle ,Yuno are 18. 🥹If ASTA is as Tall as Yami I'm going to have a breakdown.😩Also if a year passed shouldn't there have been a new entrance exam? We might get new Black Bulls👀Lucius kept going as Mini Julius and planned for a Year🤐 https://t.co/GCI9gUOyJx

Promethean / Michael ♣️♠️ @R8Promethean #BCSpoilers Alright since we're getting a little over a year timeskip, it definitely makes me curious how Asta, Noelle and Yuno gonna look like with their new design #BCSpoilers Alright since we're getting a little over a year timeskip, it definitely makes me curious how Asta, Noelle and Yuno gonna look like with their new design 🔥 https://t.co/FRs7ykpaOi

HakuryuuShin 🐉🍀 @HakuryuuShin_ For me after the 1-year timeskip, Asta became vice captain of the Black bull and Yuno became the captain of the Golden dawn #BCSpoilers For me after the 1-year timeskip, Asta became vice captain of the Black bull and Yuno became the captain of the Golden dawn #BCSpoilers https://t.co/PF0cZUrhG9

🇵🇷: CR one piece active @Gutsustruggler can we have development on ASTA side So a year went by I'm guessing she had a year to think about her true feelings for him? I really hope tabata doesn't fumble with thiscan we have development on ASTA side So a year went by I'm guessing she had a year to think about her true feelings for him? I really hope tabata doesn't fumble with this 😔 can we have development on ASTA side https://t.co/oU1KDQ1zYC

Fans are also showing concern regarding the machinations of Lucius Zogratis and whether they will be brought to the forefront in the upcoming issue. Considering that Black Clover Chapter 331 ended with Lucius Zogratis in possession of Lucifero’s heart, fans are worried about what he might have planned for it.

SenHaku Faust/Silva 💙♣️ @SeaKnight11



#BCspoilers I wonder if lucius fleed with Adra or stay as Julius. But a 1yr time skip will be a perfect for Lucius to draft his plan. I wonder if lucius fleed with Adra or stay as Julius. But a 1yr time skip will be a perfect for Lucius to draft his plan.#BCspoilers

Hikari Suzuki♣️♦️♥️♠️🍀 @HikariSuzuki14 #BCspoilers

Luciu Zogratis this man is going to be the greatest villian ever he kept pretending to be kid Julius for over a year & gods knows what he did with Lucifero's heart. Metting Asta & the others for something like nothing happend he is a pure evil he surpassed Aizen Luciu Zogratis this man is going to be the greatest villian ever he kept pretending to be kid Julius for over a year & gods knows what he did with Lucifero's heart. Metting Asta & the others for something like nothing happend he is a pure evil he surpassed Aizen #BCspoilersLuciu Zogratis this man is going to be the greatest villian ever he kept pretending to be kid Julius for over a year & gods knows what he did with Lucifero's heart. Metting Asta & the others for something like nothing happend he is a pure evil he surpassed Aizen 😈 https://t.co/JYHMgmBPbB

Masked_saiyan101 @DbsContents #BCspoilers

Time Skip of MORE than a year CONFIRMED for BC’s return🤩 The Final Arc/Saga note : "Those who become the Strongest Wizard King” will officially come back JULY31st with Asta now being abt 19yrs old Tabata abt to mf bless us with this GOATED series comin back Time Skip of MORE than a year CONFIRMED for BC’s return🤩 The Final Arc/Saga note : "Those who become the Strongest Wizard King” will officially come back JULY31st with Asta now being abt 19yrs oldTabata abt to mf bless us with this GOATED series comin back #BCspoilers Time Skip of MORE than a year CONFIRMED for BC’s return🤩 The Final Arc/Saga note : "Those who become the Strongest Wizard King” will officially come back JULY31st with Asta now being abt 19yrs old👀 Tabata abt to mf bless us with this GOATED series comin back😭🔥 https://t.co/P9knhtZjYf

Kyōko @Troite_ No hate but seriously?? Timeskip after the cliffhanger zogratis time devil? So uh.. TYBW vibes? Hoping im wrong, We get a timeskip at the half of the chapter or else.. Kinda shit writing of Tabata but ofc I might be paranoid.. No hate but seriously?? Timeskip after the cliffhanger zogratis time devil? So uh.. TYBW vibes? Hoping im wrong, We get a timeskip at the half of the chapter or else.. Kinda shit writing of Tabata but ofc I might be paranoid..

Joy 🦀 @JOYmasan

4 devils r still unknown ( Beelzebub)

so lucius + devils but what i want is DT. they need to return dante & vanica r not dead ( not confirmed dead) & zenon gave away his soul so he has a chance to return as well lucius won't be the lone villain in this final arc.4 devils r still unknown ( Beelzebub)so lucius + devils but what i want is DT. they need to return dante & vanica r not dead ( not confirmed dead) & zenon gave away his soul so he has a chance to return as well #BlackClover lucius won't be the lone villain in this final arc.4 devils r still unknown ( Beelzebub)so lucius + devils but what i want is DT. they need to return dante & vanica r not dead ( not confirmed dead) & zenon gave away his soul so he has a chance to return as well #BlackClover https://t.co/MQeoTqj48y

Readers are also expressing their wonder and confusion as to his ability to keep up the charade of being the Wizard King Julius Novachrono. Many dread the plans he has cooked up, but there is no doubt that the community feels a sense of appreciation towards one of the greatest villains in the series’ history.

Visnake @blackxclover28

How will the time skip will be show in the manga ??? Did Lucius did not done anything in one year???🧐🧐

And he is 18 years old 🥰🥰

#Blackclover Black Clover is returning next week with a colour page and A Time skipHow will the time skip will be show in the manga ??? Did Lucius did not done anything in one year???🧐🧐And he is 18 years old 🥰🥰 Black Clover is returning next week with a colour page and A Time skipHow will the time skip will be show in the manga ??? Did Lucius did not done anything in one year???🧐🧐And he is 18 years old 🥰🥰#Blackclover https://t.co/OQk6iPwWFD

Michael Hart ♣️ @DarkFoxTeam_ #BCSpoilers twitter.com/shonenleaks/st… Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Black Clover Preview from WSJ#34 hints time skip of little over a year #BCSpoilers Black Clover Preview from WSJ#34 hints time skip of little over a year #BCSpoilers https://t.co/x1eQV9SANv I hate how half of the fandom is hyped for another time skip and the other half is joking about how Asta still won’t get taller I hate how half of the fandom is hyped for another time skip and the other half is joking about how Asta still won’t get taller 😭 #BCSpoilers twitter.com/shonenleaks/st…

On a more light-hearted note, numerous jokes are being made at Asta’s expense. Asta has always been short, which has become a running gag both in the universe and in the fandom. Many fans are reasoning that a one-year time-skip should bestow Asta with some height, while others are adamant that Asta will remain short forever.

Cer @Cer_clover #BCSpoilers If Asta is taller the world will explode #BCSpoilers If Asta is taller the world will explode 😭🔥

Pikku @PikkuProgram Asta evolving like a pokemon through these timeskips and you know Tabata's still gonna keep him a 5'2 to keep the midget joke ongoing. Asta evolving like a pokemon through these timeskips and you know Tabata's still gonna keep him a 5'2 to keep the midget joke ongoing. https://t.co/B41pYHa1Z7

Omake (Final thoughts)

JIGSAWW @BLACKCL99908043 .

#Blackclover Yooo we are getting a Yuno Time Skip . Can't wait Yooo we are getting a Yuno Time Skip . Can't wait 🔥🔥 🔥 .#Blackclover https://t.co/RIXnLN6Fpn

On a serious note, the final arc has been pre-planned by Tabata for a long time, and the three-month-long hiatus surely aided in its brilliant execution. The confirmation of the time-skip only adds another layer to the depth of this saga, and will hopefully bring Black Clover to a fitting end.

