Black Clover fandom in a frenzy after WSJ preview confirms time-skip in Chapter 332

With only ten days remaining for the release of Black Clover Chapter 332, the fandom was shocked to receive confirmation of a time-skip via the preview section of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #34. The preview not only confirms the time-skip, but also the return of the manga in Issue #35, accompanied by a center color page.
Naturally, after three months of no discernible Black Clover content, fans have gone into overdrive analyzing whatever scant scraps of information this preview has given away. On the one hand, a concerning number of height jokes are being made at poor Asta’s expense. On the other, we have many readers wondering about Lucius Zogratis' upcoming plans and expressing their concern.
Overall, the fandom is bursting with anticipation as they consider the possibility of improved designs for our favorite trio.
Confirmed Black Clover time-skip has Twitter in a vortex of predictions about Asta and Lucius Zogratis
The leaks primarily confirm three things:
1) The tentative name or theme of the final arc, Those who become the Strongest Wizard King.
2) The time-skip via the accompanying transcript, “A little over a year after the fierce battle, Asta and others are summoned!!”
3) Black Clover Chapter 332 will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #35 with a center color page.
Fan reaction
Needless to say, the fandom has started to anticipate how Asta, Yuno, and Noelle will look in their post-time-skip design. Speculations also run rampant regarding the development of Asta’s powers, and whether Yuno and he have received any promotions following their heroics during the Spade Kingdom Raid. Many question whether or not new members will be added to the Magic Knights Squads.
Fans are also showing concern regarding the machinations of Lucius Zogratis and whether they will be brought to the forefront in the upcoming issue. Considering that Black Clover Chapter 331 ended with Lucius Zogratis in possession of Lucifero’s heart, fans are worried about what he might have planned for it.
Readers are also expressing their wonder and confusion as to his ability to keep up the charade of being the Wizard King Julius Novachrono. Many dread the plans he has cooked up, but there is no doubt that the community feels a sense of appreciation towards one of the greatest villains in the series’ history.
On a more light-hearted note, numerous jokes are being made at Asta’s expense. Asta has always been short, which has become a running gag both in the universe and in the fandom. Many fans are reasoning that a one-year time-skip should bestow Asta with some height, while others are adamant that Asta will remain short forever.
Omake (Final thoughts)
On a serious note, the final arc has been pre-planned by Tabata for a long time, and the three-month-long hiatus surely aided in its brilliant execution. The confirmation of the time-skip only adds another layer to the depth of this saga, and will hopefully bring Black Clover to a fitting end.