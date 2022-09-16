Black Clover season 5: Expected release window, what to expect, and more

Black Clover fans are anxiously waiting for further updates on where the anime stands at the moment. So far, four seasons have been released and it seems like fans will have to wait a few more years before they can watch the anime adaptation of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

When the anime ended with the fourth season, it was rather abrupt and the aforementioned arc is quite crucial to the story as well.

Hence, fans want to understand when the fifth season will premiere. Unfortunately, Black Clover has not shared any information with regard to season 5 of the show. However, this article will attempt to provide an expected release window, along with other developments that have taken place in the series so far.

Black Clover season 5

Expected release window

Black Clover season 5 will take a few years before it is released. Fans can expect this series to come out sometime in Fall 2024, or Winter 2025.

The reason why the fifth season will take a long time to make is that the series is focusing on the movie that is scheduled to release in 2023. Following the release of the movie, fans can expect the series to provide updates with respect to the return of the anime.

Most shonen anime series usually adapt the manga. In this case, the Black Clover manga is the source material and the anime caught up to it. Since this was the case, the anime ended with the release of episode 170.

What to expect

Black Clover season 5 will pick up where it left off and explore the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. This is a crucial part of the story since it explores how the Clover Kingdom mages perform in the Spade Kingdom as they encounter some of the toughest and most evil mages.

Asta’s devil-binding ritual allows him to become stronger now that he can combine with Liebe.

Furthermore, the fifth season will have some of the best fight scenes as the mages take on the Dark Triad whose aim is to recreate the Tree of Qliphoth to allow devils to enter this world. The Dark Triad attempts to bring Lucifero into the living world, and according to Nach, the world would end if the Dark Triad succeeded in doing so.

Additional details about the movie

The series has done a great job in safeguarding information about the movie, which was announced way back in 2021. It has been confirmed that the movie will be released in 2023.

We have reason to believe that the movie will not be continuing the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. It’s a relatively huge arc and squeezing that into a 120-minute feature film might not be the best decision. There are a lot of questions that haven’t been answered and this particular movie could change that.

For example, the fanbase is unaware of Yami Sukehiro’s origin story. The movie could be a non-canon feature film that explores his homeland or a set of events that took place during the time skip. These will be interesting premises for the upcoming movie. Fans can expect more updates with regard to the film as the year progresses.

