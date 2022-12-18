Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King - Release date, Where to watch, What to expect

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Black Clover is set to return with a new anime film on March 31, 2023.

Titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, the movie will feature a former Wizard King named Conrad Leto. The news of this movie was confirmed in the Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #45.

To commemorate the announcement, creator Yuki Tabata also shared an illustration on social media. The sketch depicts series protagonist Asta holding his famous Demon Slayer sword clad in his Black Bulls outfit.

For Jump Festa 2023, Yuki Tabata released another illustration which was also a sort of teaser for the movie. This one featured Asta again and on the left, former Wizard King Conrad Leto.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King - Everything you need to know

Release date, where to watch

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King on March 31, 2023 on Netflix!

Clover: Sword of the Wizard King on March 31, 2023 on Netflix! get ready for the exclusive premiere of the anime film BlackClover: Sword of the Wizard King on March 31, 2023 on Netflix! https://t.co/j1wO7F3TQT

The official news of the film's release comes thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #45 of the series. It is set to drop on March 31, 2023. The release date is the same for fans in Japan and those outside the country as well.

The movie will be released on Netflix and will be available for streaming. The platform also released a promotional video on Twitter and other social media.

Besides Netflix, the film will be getting a Roadshow release. A Roadshow release means the release of a title in a select number of theaters in a couple of major cities only for a very limited period of time. So those interested in catching the movie on the big screen will need to make haste.

What to expect

#BlackClover 🖤 Black Clover is gonna break some records with the movie Sword of the Wizard King Black Clover is gonna break some records with the movie Sword of the Wizard King 👑 #BlackClover 🖤🍀 https://t.co/UCBfAwhIiv

According to the trailer, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be based on Conrad Leto, a previous Wizard King. The trailer for the movie also offers a glimpse of him wielding a sword, which is presumably a powerful weapon, hence the title.

As is usual with the Black Clover series, fans can expect explosive battles, astounding spells and ridiculous power scaling. Protagonists Asta and Yuno will be put to the test once more and will do their best to stand up to the challenge.

Series creator Yuki Tabata will join the film project as a supervisor. Toshihiko Seki will be the voice of Conrad. The voice actors for the main characters, such as Gakuto Kajiwara (Asta), Nobunaga Shimazaki (Yuno), Junichi Suwabe (Yami), Kana Yuki (Noelle), and others, will reprise their roles.

Why did the anime stop

Asta as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Black Clover anime stopped after around 270 episodes in March 2021. Since then, it has been on an indefinite hiatus. The main reason for this has been a lack of source material. The anime quickly caught up to the manga and there was not much left to work with.

So far, the anime has covered the events of the series till chapter 272. As for its return, it will take a while. The studio is currently focusing all their energy on delivering a movie in 2023 and all efforts are being directed that way. Hopefully by the end of 2023, the continuation of the anime will be announced.

