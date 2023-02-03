Black Clover world map hints at a sequel

The announcement of the Black Clover manga series entering its final arc was a bittersweet moment in 2022. Yuki Tabata, the author and illustrator, announced a three-month hiatus to prepare for the series' conclusion, confirming the fears of fans.

Despite the bittersweet news, the reception to Black Clover's final arc has been overwhelmingly positive, some of the best it has received in its nearly eight-year, 350-chapter run. Fans have consistently praised each chapter, a testament to Tabata's writing skills and understanding of his audience.

It’s no surprise then that Tabata chose to remind fans in the alleged chapter 350 raw scans that there’s still a whole world to explore in his series. While nothing has been said of it yet, fans have taken to inspecting the series’ world map as of late, and some are confident a Black Clover sequel is possible, if not probable, following the mainline series’ conclusion.

Black Clover world map has fans brainstorming on how a sequel to the series could be implemented

How the world map hints at a sequel and what it may look like

Eternal🍥 @themarvelousfan

The Black Clover chapter 350 raw scans featured a panel in which Lucius Zogratis is seen viewing the world while fantasizing about obtaining all of its magic for himself. While the focus of the globe seen in the panel is the “Ace” continent the series takes place on, there is a continent that the Spade Kingdom connects to which appears to be larger than the Ace continent.

Combined with the size of the Hino Country landmass that fans have recently seen, many are confident that there are enough alternative locations in the series’ world to set a sequel. While the opportunity is there in terms of location, there’s still the issue of what a potential series would cover.

A popular idea amongst some fans stems from the fact that a section of the Spade Kingdom’s connecting landmass is seen being hidden in the anime and in the manga. With these fans seemingly desperate to see additional worldbuilding in the series, some are hoping that the Zogratis or Grinberryall family backstories reveal something about this area.

Mich ✿ @of_Yggdrasill



Tabata hides it and the anime too so i can only assume that there's something important or huge there.



I feel like the Zogratis might reveal something or we'll learn something about it from the Grinberryall's backstory Mich ✿ @of_Yggdrasill



I hope Tabata will draw more maps like he did with for Clover Kingdom 🏼 If there's one thing i love in a fictional world, it's the world building. I want to know more about the world and the other kingdoms in Black Clover.I hope Tabata will draw more maps like he did with for Clover Kingdom If there's one thing i love in a fictional world, it's the world building. I want to know more about the world and the other kingdoms in Black Clover. I hope Tabata will draw more maps like he did with for Clover Kingdom🙏🏼 https://t.co/A9xL7zZsk1 i want to know what's hidden thereTabata hides it and the anime too so i can only assume that there's something important or huge there.I feel like the Zogratis might reveal something or we'll learn something about it from the Grinberryall's backstory twitter.com/of_Yggdrasill/… i want to know what's hidden there😖Tabata hides it and the anime too so i can only assume that there's something important or huge there.I feel like the Zogratis might reveal something or we'll learn something about it from the Grinberryall's backstory twitter.com/of_Yggdrasill/… https://t.co/o2qKweBKyS

The magic of the Spade Kingdom citizens seen thus far certainly seems to be incredibly interesting, dealing with various concepts ranging from the abstract to the foundation of life. With both the aforementioned families seemingly hailing from this region of the Black Clover world, it certainly opens up the opportunity for an alternate story to be told.

A spin-off story could focus on the origins of the Grinberryalls and the Zogratises, possibly painting them as former allies prior to the events that led to the latter’s overthrow of the former. This would provide a meaningful narrative connection to the mainline series while also telling a fresh story in a new time period with a more familiar general setting.

This speculation remains unconfirmed, as there are currently no plans or rumors of a Black Clover sequel. Fans will have to wait until the conclusion of the main series before Tabata's plans for the franchise are revealed.

