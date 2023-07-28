Bleach: Brave Souls' new trailer showcases Genryusai, Unohana, and Chojiro in all their grandeur

Bleach: Brave Souls game has dropped a new trailer showcasing the new characters to continue the celebration of its 8th anniversary. The exciting trailer features TYBW versions of Yachiru Unohana (Retsu), Genryusai Yamamoto, and Chojiro Sasakibe in their heydays.

Developed by Klab Games, Bleach: Brave Souls is one of the most famous Bleach video games. In fact, one could argue that this game had an instrumental role in the comeback of the Bleach anime series.

On July 23, 2023, the game grandly celebrated its 8th anniversary. On July 31, 2023, the featured characters from the trailer will be made available for summoning, marking the second part of the game's anniversary lineup of events.

Bleach: Brave Souls brings the past versions of Genryusai, Unohana, and Chojiro to celebrate part two of the game's 8th Anniversary

The trailer, uploaded by the official YouTube channel of Bleach: Brave Souls, features the past versions of Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto, Retsu Unohana, and Chojiro Sasakibe. As previously mentioned, these new five-star limited characters commemorate the second part of the game's anniversary.

In the trailer, fans could see the special attacks and the key visuals of the upcoming characters. From Retsu Unohana's menacing expressions to Genryusai's burning flames and Chojiro's Bankai, the trailer showcased the characters in their prime. These characters were earlier shown in the Bleach TYBW anime.

Chojiro Sasakibe (Past version) as seen in Bleach: Brave Souls (Image via Klab Games)

Along with the trailer, information regarding the character's stats and skills is also revealed. Chojiro Sasakibe (Thousand Year Blood War 2023 version) is being presented as a Strong Attack.

He is also a character with exceptional skills such as Frenzy +2, Speed Link Slot Potions +5, Speed Droplets +10, and more. His special attack showcases his Bankai: Koko Gonryo Rikyu. In this Bankai, he imbues his Zanpakuto in a pillar of lightning and then charges forward to attack.

Genryusai as seen in the game (Image via Klab Games)

Genryusai Yamamoto, on the other hand, is a Normal Attack Damage character with Flurry +2. He features a new skill in Bleach: Brave Souls, known as Guaranteed Status Ailment Infliction Against Heart Attribute No Affiliation Enemies. His special attack shows his burning blade piercing everything in his sight.

The final character of the new lineup, Yachiru Unohana, also known as Retsu Unohana, comes with a new skill Rampage. She is a Strong Attack Damage character with Frenzy +2, Long Stride, Marauder, and other powerful skills. Yachiru's special attack showcases her bloodthirstiness through her menacing Bankai: Minazuki.

Yachiru Unohana as seen in Bleach: Brave Souls (Image via Klab Games)

The official YouTube channel of Bleach: Brave Souls has uploaded a video and elaborated more on the characters' skill sets and gameplay. These three new characters will be available for Summoning from July 31, 2023, for a limited time.

About Tite Kubo's Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach, authored by Tite Kubo, is considered one of the Big Three Shonen manga series of all time. The manga was first published on August 7, 2001, in the Weekly Shonen Jump of Shueisha. A total of 686 chapters were collected in 74 volumes.

Although the manga has already been finished, Tite Kubo has indicated that he would like to continue Ichigo Kurosaki's story by releasing a one-shot named Bleach: No Breaths from Hell.

The manga was also adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot, and the first episode aired on October 5, 2004, in Japan. The latest Bleach TYBW anime is the continuation of the story of Bleach and sees the anime adaptation of the famous Thousand Year Blood War arc.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.