Bleach fans dub Kenpachi Zaraki's return the "fight of the year," series' best episode

The Bleach community was thrilled by the highly anticipated return of the anime with the Thousand Year Blood War arc. However, it was episode 20 that truly set the internet ablaze with a revelation that fans had anxiously awaited for years. Kenpachi Zaraki, the formidable captain of the 11th Division, had always been beloved for his immense power and insatiable desire for combat.
Episode 20 of Bleach TYBW was a significant moment for Kenpachi's character development. It marked his long-awaited return and introduced his Shikai, showcasing his growth and strength. This pivotal event solidified his standing as one of the most powerful warriors in the Bleach universe.
The anime adaptation faithfully portrayed this iconic battle, leaving fans amazed and eagerly anticipating what comes next. Social media buzzed with discussions and excitement surrounding this episode.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Bleach TYBW episode 20.
Bleach TYBW episode 20: Kenpachi Zaraki vs Gremmy Thoumeaux
Fans had been eagerly anticipating the climactic showdown in Bleach TYBW episode 20 for almost a decade. When it finally arrived, they were overjoyed and erupted with excitement.
This highly anticipated battle featured Gremmy Thoumeaux, the Sternritter with the remarkable ability to turn imagination into reality. It was a pivotal moment for the anime adaptation as it needed to stay true to the source material and impress fans.
Thankfully, it lived up to expectations with its brilliant creativity and execution.
The adaptation of this episode was truly impressive. The animation and sound design were of the highest quality, creating an immersive experience that drew viewers into the intensity of the fight.
Additionally, the episode skillfully included subtle hints and lore about Kenpachi's Bankai, building anticipation for future developments in the TYBW arc.
Fans have been engaging in passionate debates about the quality of this particular episode, with some boldly declaring it as the "Fight of the Year."
This accolade holds immense significance, especially considering the anticipation surrounding other eagerly awaited battles in the anime adaptation.
It serves as a testament to the exceptional efforts invested in reviving Bleach and showcases the unwavering passion of its devoted fanbase.
In Bleach TYBW episode 20, fans were finally treated to the long-awaited showdown between Kenpachi Zaraki and Gremmy Thoumeaux. This battle held tremendous importance as it marked Kenpachi's triumphant return to combat following his legendary duel with Yachiru Unohana, further cementing his reputation as an unstoppable force.
Gremmy possessed the schrift V, known as Visionary, allowing him to transform his imagination into reality. This power presented a formidable challenge as Gremmy created clones and even banished Kenpachi to the vacuum of space.
However, despite these extreme circumstances, the determined captain managed to survive. It was when Gremmy envisioned Kenpachi as a monstrous entity that the tables turned, leading to Gremmy's ultimate defeat by his own creation.
The highlight of the Bleach TYBW episode 20 would be the moment when Gremmy unleashed a devastating meteorite attack on Kenpachi during their intense battle. This forced Kenpachi to finally unleash his highly-anticipated Shikai and slice the meteorite in half.
Final thoughts
Fans have praised Bleach TYBW episode 20 as one of the standout episodes in the series, considering it a strong candidate for "Fight of the Year."
This intense battle showcases Kenpachi Zaraki's formidable strength and marks a significant advancement in the plot.
However, while this fight stands out, there are still many highly anticipated battles within the Thousand Year Blood War arc that may compete for the title of Fight of the Year when they are adapted.
