Bleach Super Stage EX at Jump Festa 2023: Timing, streaming details, what to expect, and more

The Bleach Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage EX is set to begin at 7:00 pm JST on Saturday, December 17, 2022. With the first cour of the smash-hit TYBW anime series set to end just weeks after the event, many fans expect information on the second cour to be revealed at the panel.

However, there are currently no rumors, reports, or official news on what fans can expect from the Bleach Super Stage EX at Jump Festa 2023. While many fans are speculating on what will be on offer, nothing is close to confirmed as of writing.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Bleach’s Jump Festa 2023 stage while speculating on what to expect.

Bleach’s Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage EX information is a mystery, with no leaks or rumors available

Start date and time, where to watch

JaymesHanson @JaymesHanson

Each stage is scheduled for 30-40 minutes. The stage program and performers are subject to change.

18:00: BLEACH

18:45: Chainsaw Man

19:30: Platinum End

20:15 ~ End Harem

Jump Super Stage EX will only be available online. 4 NEW SUPER STAGESEach stage is scheduled for 30-40 minutes. The stage program and performers are subject to change.18:00: BLEACH18:45: Chainsaw Man19:30: Platinum End20:15 ~ End HaremJump Super Stage EX will only be available online. 4 NEW SUPER STAGES❗Each stage is scheduled for 30-40 minutes. The stage program and performers are subject to change. 18:00: BLEACH18:45: Chainsaw Man19:30: Platinum End 20:15 ~ End HaremJump Super Stage EX will only be available online. https://t.co/kvHNMB0As9

As mentioned earlier, The Bleach Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage EX is set to begin on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 7:00 pm JST. The panel will run for 40 minutes, ending at 7:40 pm JST, per the official Jump Festa website.

Like in previous years, fans can watch the panel on Jump Festa’s YouTube channel, its official website, or smartphone application. All three will provide access to a variety of livestreams for the day’s events. All Super Stage EX panels are expected to fall into this category and be livestreamed.

The panel is set to begin at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 2:00 am, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 5:00 am, Saturday, December 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 10:00 am, Saturday, December 17

Central European Time: 11:00 am, Saturday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Saturday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, December 17

Japanese Standard Time: 7:00 pm Saturday, December 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 17

What to expect and panel guests

Platinum Equinox ⛈️🎧🌻🎶⌛💫 @PlatinumEquinox 2013 - 2019: "ImAgIne sTiLL BeInG A bLeACH FAn." 🤡



2020: -*Bleach Anime Officially Coming Back*-



2021: Bleach Super Stage @ Jump Festa:



2022: Bleach Fans: 2013 - 2019: "ImAgIne sTiLL BeInG A bLeACH FAn." 🤡2020: -*Bleach Anime Officially Coming Back*- 2021: Bleach Super Stage @ Jump Festa:2022: Bleach Fans: https://t.co/E3wOvp8smH

Currently announced panel guests for the Jump Festa 2023 Bleach Super Stage EX include the series’ creator, author, and illustrator, Tite Kubo. Also in attendance will be Seiichi Morita, voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Noriaki Sugiyama, voice of Uryu Ishida, Fumiko Orikasa, voice of Rukia Kuchiki, Kentaro Ito, voice of Renji Abarai, Ryotaro Okiayu, voice of Byakuya Kuchiki, and MC Chiaki Matsuzawa.

As mentioned earlier, there are currently no rumors, reports, or official news on what fans can expect at the Jump Festa 2023 Bleach Super Stage EX. However, one of the most likely possibilities is information regarding the second cour of the TYBW anime. With just two episodes left and no release information announced for the second cour, fans are positive this will come at the event.

Beyond this, fans can expect a Q&A session with the various panel guests, likely centered on their love for the series and how happy they are to be playing these beloved characters again.

Regardless of what is or isn’t announced, fans will surely at least be able to find pleasure in seeing these voice actors discuss their love for the series and the characters they play.

Be sure to keep up with all Bleach: TYBW anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers for Chapter 207 are out now! Click here to read.

Poll : 0 votes