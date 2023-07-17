Bleach TYBW episode 15 anime vs manga comparison

Bleach TYBW episode 15 saw many subtle changes from the manga. While several moments were excluded, new content were also added to smoothen the flow of the episode. For this episode, Tomohisa Taguchi and Shinji Umi were in charge of the storyboarding.

Although several popular manga titles prefer to retain most of the original sources during their anime adaptation, sometimes for the sake of better storytelling and other reasons, animation studios can take the liberty of adding, cutting, or even changing the content.

Bleach TYBW episode 15 had several moments where the fans were treated with eye-catching new scenes. From slight alterations of the BG9 and Omaeda's scene to the inclusion of anime original moments like Ichigo Kurosaki's trial, the episode saw multiple changes and additions. Thus, this article compares the episode with the chapters it covers and explains the striking changes or additions.

Observing the changes that were made in Bleach TYBW episode 15 when compared to its manga original

To be able to see the iconic manga panels of Bleach TYBW arc vivified in anime form was a dream for every Bleach fan. They were not deprived of it at all, as the second part of Bleach TYBW episode 15 has delivered it. Additionally, the episode was full of subtle changes to the manga, seeing five chapters from 547 to 551 being adapted. Throughout the episode, several scenes were cut, added, or even altered to make the episode a coherent one.

For instance, the Wortlich Hall scene at the beginning of the episode was an anime original content. This scene took the fans back to the iconic Royal Assembly of the Espada scene. Next in the anime, Yhwach explained the location of the Wandenreich to Uryu while being seated on his throne.

Wortlich Hall as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 15 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In contrast, the manga saw him on the roof of the Silbern, explaining the mystery of the Wandenreich to no one in particular. The introduction of the successor, Uryu Ishida, in this scene was significant in the context of the season. Being the successor to Yhwach, it was imperative for Uryu to know the mystery of the Wandenreich.

Besides that, subtle changes were also perceived in Bleach TYBW episode 15. For example, Mayuri Kurotsuchi made his first appearance in the episode donning his Sun outfit by sticking his head out. On the contrary, in the manga, he sticks out his foot first. Additionally, the schrifts of Askin, Haschwalth, and Bazz-B were revealed a bit earlier in the manga.

Mayuri Kurotsuchi as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 15 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bazz-B versus Toshiro Hitsugaya and Matsumoto also saw some alterations from the manga for production purposes. Bazz-B's ranting about Toshiro's flimsy ice was trimmed down. Moreover, in the manga, when Bazz-B noticed that he couldn't melt Hitsugaya's ice, he questioned what it was, to which Toshiro explained that Mille-feuille was a multi-layered vacuum ice wall. However, in the anime, it was Matsumoto who explained the secret.

There was one huge change from the manga in Bleach TYBW episode 15 that caught the attention of the fans. Omaeda Marechiyo's heroics was given a new dimension in this episode. In chapter 549 of Bleach, BG9, a Sternritter, threatens Omaeda that he would eliminate his family if he didn't reveal the location of Soifon, the 2nd Division Captain. In a brutal and gory manner, he even skewered his younger sister, Mareyo.

Omaeda's sister getting pierced by BG9 (Image via Tite Kubo)

However, in the Bleach TYBW episode 15, this brutality wasn't adapted. Instead, it made Omaeda a heroic figure as he jumped in front of his sister to save her from BG9's attack. Omaeda took the attack head-on and was able to save his sister. This particular scene cut off the traumatic scene of Mareyo getting skewered by BG9, which also made Omaeda, the vice-captain of the 2nd Divison, a hero.

Last but not least, an entirely new scene was added at the end of the Bleach TYBW episode 15. The Irazusando scene was one of the highlights of the episode that opened up a lot of possibilities for the future of Bleach, implying that Ichigo was being trained to become a vessel for the Soul King. As such, the haunting poem chanted by Ichibei at the end has opened up numerous questions.

However, Bleach TYBW 15 retained the iconic manga panels to a great extent. From Soifon whizzing past BG9's gun attack to catch his bullets to Bazz-B's Burner Finger Two, many famous manga panels were given highlights in the episode.

Overall, there were several instances when the episode altered elements from its manga original to suit the overall production of the episode.

