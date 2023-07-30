Bleach TYBW part 2 Episode 4: Anime vs Manga comparison

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4, Heart of Wolf, was released on July 29, 2023. It was a captivating episode that captured the peak moment of Sajin Komamura as he fought against the Sternritter Bambietta Basterbine.

The episode was applauded for its wonderful visuals and symbolic overtones. From the skillful usage of CGI for Sajin's Bankai to the overall animation, it had everything that a Bleach fan could hope for.

Moreover, Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 remained quite authentic to the manga. Although there were a few improvisations, the final outcome was faithful to Tite Kubo's work.

Studio Pierrot made a few cuts, additions, and changes in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 from the manga, which only elevated the anime adaptation.

Disclaimer: This article contains mild spoilers from the Thousand Year Blood War arc of Bleach manga.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 sees a few key changes from its manga counterpart

The Bleach TYBW anime adaptation has surpassed all expectations so far. The latest episode of Bleach TYBW, Heart of Wolf, was directed and storyboarded by Shinichiro Ueda. Keeping the vision of Tite Kubo in mind, the staff managed to make the chops and changes required to elevate the adaptation to a whole new level.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 has adapted the manga chapters 555 to 560. Chapter 555 starts with Ichigo Kurosaki getting ready to head back to the Soul Society from the Royal Palace.

Ichigo Kurosaki on his way to Seireitei (Image via Tite Kubo)

Studio Pierrot has cut this portion from the manga for a very specific reason - Ichigo Kurosaki is still going through his training in the Royal Palace. Therefore, including this portion in the episode would have made no sense. Although it's very likely to be used in later episodes, presumably on the next one.

Numerous contents were added or changed in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4. For example, the scene showing Soul Reapers getting blown away by the activation of Vollstandig was an anime-original sequence.

Candice as seen in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 (Image via Pierrot)

Moreover, in the manga, only Candice's Vollstandig activated, however, in the anime, Giselle's reishi wings were also seen as a result of her Vollstandig activation.

Minor additions, such as a flashback sequence of Yamamoto's death, Bambietta dodging the cleaving blade attacks of Sajin's Bankai Dangai Joue, and the visuals of Yhwach atop the Silbern castle, only enhanced the dramatic effect of the whole episode.

Bambietta faces Sajin's Bankai in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 saw Uryu retrieving the defeated Sternritters Cang Du and BG9. It was particularly added to the episode to give Uryu more screen time.

The execution of Cang Du and BG9 by Jugram Haschwalth, shown in Chapter 559, is kept on hold for the story's progression. The execution scene will probably be highlighted in the next episode.

Sajin and his Bankai in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 (Image via Pierrot)

While there were no significant changes in the Sajin Komamura versus Bambietta battle, minor additions and cuts were perceived. These changes in the anime adaptation of the iconic battle added layers of excellence and showcased the dramatic tension fabulously.

One such example would be Sajin's Bankai Kokujo Tengen Myo-oh, which exhibited its regular form before shedding its armor and revealing its Dangai Joue form.

Mask de Masculine in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 added many anime-original sequences for the Mask de Masculine versus the Shinigami lieutenants, whereas in the manga only the beginning and end of the battle were shown.

The arrival of Renji and Rukia in Seireitei wasn't explicitly shown in the anime. However, in Chapter 559 of the Bleach TYBW arc, a panel featured Renji and Rukia in their new apparel.

Shunsui, Nanao, and Jugram Haschwalth as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

The scene featuring Jugram Haschwalth, Shunsui Kyoraku, and Nanao in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 was also slightly changed. In chapter 559, a blue Star Cross halo appeared over Jugram's head, which surprised even himself.

Jugram then said, 'Understood,' and told Shunsui that he had to return to Silbern, at His Majesty's place. However, there was no evidence in the anime that Jugram received a message. He just stopped his stance and told Shunsui that he needed to leave.

The ending scene featuring Ichigo Kurosaki was, as usual, anime-original content. Tite Kubo didn't find the right moment to add Ichigo's training scenes to the manga.

Overall, the episode was quite faithful to the manga. Despite the slight tweaks and changes here and there, cohesion was maintained. Shinichiro Ueda has done a fabulous job of presenting the story properly.

Check out the highlights of the latest episode of Bleach here: Bleach TYBW episode 17.

