Bleach TYBW part 2 OP reveals major spoilers in the most subtle ways

The reception of Bleach TYBW Part 2 was simply excellent. From its smooth animation, art style, and direction to the overall flow of the episode, everything was a testament to the genius of the incredible staff members. However, the opening theme of Bleach TYBW part 2, titled STARS by w.o.d, was met with mixed feelings from fans.

While the opening theme retains the unique aesthetic visuals that Bleach is known for, many fans didn't prefer a slice-of-life theme, considering the gravity of the season. However, despite its unique take on the Thousand Year Blood War arc characters, the opening theme foreshadowed numerous iconic moments of the season and beyond.

The opening theme of Bleach TYBW part 2, directed and storyboarded by Hikaru Murata, exudes vibrant aesthetics and presents the iconic Bleach characters clad in Tite Kubo's designed clothes. Apart from the gorgeous visuals, the OP has given numerous sneak peeks of the upcoming events.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW arc.

Bleach TYBW part 2 OP has the characters wearing modern clothes designed by Tite Kubo himself

The vibrancy of the Bleach TYBW part 2 OP visuals was off the charts when it kicked off right after the first few minutes of the episode. All the characters, irrespective of Soul Reapers, Humans, and Quincies, were seen wearing clothes from the human world.

What's interesting is that Kubo mentioned that he himself had designed the clothes seen in the OP. Ichigo Kurosaki was seen wearing a white full-sleeve hoodie and orange sneakers. Rukia, Renji, and Byakuya were also dressed in a modern style.

Byakuya's elegance was reflected in his formal beige-colored coat and specs. Even his hair was back brushed and could easily be mistaken for Aizen. Renji wore a white full-sleeved shirt and was seen serving Rukia and Byakuya drinks.

Even the Sternritters were given a modern twist, with Bazz B, As Nodt, Bambietta, and others wearing clothes from the Human World. Overall, Tite Kubo's aesthetic sense was fully perceivable from the character designs.

Several iconic moments of the arc were mildly spoiled by the Bleach TYBW Part 2 op

Despite the slice-of-life theme for the Thousand Year Blood War arc, Bleach TYBW part 2 OP, in a unique way, foreshadowed the events to come. For example, a mild hint of Bazz B's power was revealed in the OP when he flung a basketball toward Toshiro Hitsugaya with his two fingers.

In Bleach TYBW part 2, Toshiro Hitsugaya will go against the Sternritter Bazz B. His Schrift 'H,' which stands for Heat, allows him to use his power, Burning Fingers. Bazz B's Burning Finger: One is a highly concentrated beam of fire that can pierce even the strongest barriers.

Bazz B and Toshiro Hitsugaya (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the OP, Bazz B was using his two fingers to hurl a basketball toward Toshiro, foreshadowing that he would use his Burning Finger: Two to slash Toshiro in the fight to come.

Next, for a fraction of a second, Kensei Mugurama and Mask De Masculine, another Sternritter, were seen to be engaged in an MMA-style fight on stage, with several audiences in front. Manga readers would know that in the TYBW arc, Kensei Muguruma, the Captain of the 9th Division, takes on Mask de Masculine in the Blood War.

Kensei and Mask de Masculine in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Perriot)

The audiences shown in the front are 'James' or the source of Mask de Masculine's power. James' cheers fuel Mask de Masculine with insurmountable power. However, Tite Kubo, in his Klub Outside fan club, also revealed that James is the real body, and Mask de Masculine is the embodiment of his ideal hero.

Bleach TYBW part 2 OP also highlighted that Bambietta and Shinji Hirako would clash against each other in the upcoming episodes. Shinji's Shikai release Sakanade was also portrayed.

Sakanade, in its Shikai form, creates an Inverted World, which reverses one's perception of the world. In other words, if Shinji were to hit from the right, to the opponent, it would seem like Shinji's about to attack him from the left.

Kenpachi Zaraki and Rukia Kuchiki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Apart from that, the gorgeous Bleach TYBW part 2 OP highlighted several upcoming fights, such as Soifon vs BG9 and Rukia vs As Nodt. Rukia surpasses her limits against As Nodt and uses her Bankai, which is indirectly revealed by the white snow on the strands of her hair.

One of the most subtle and beautiful foreshadowings of Bleach TYBW arc events was when Kenpachi Zaraki was seen throwing a flower bouquet into the water from a bridge. It is a farewell, not only to Unohana Retsu but also to someone else whom he holds very dear. Additionally, fans could notice that Kenpachi was wearing an 'Oni' or 'Demon' locket. It's an indirect hint to his Bankai that he would achieve later in the Bleach TYBW arc.

Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida in Bleach TYBW part 2 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Furthermore, the opening theme also highlighted Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida taking on each other in a duel. It gives fans hope that there will be an anime original scene of Ichigo and Uryu fighting since the manga didn't have it.

Thus, Bleach TYBW part 2 opening theme is steeped with numerous hints, spoilers, easter eggs, and foreshadowing. Even though the style of the OP is controversial, one has to say that it retained the iconic Bleach aesthetics.

