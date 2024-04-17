Bleach TYBW: Yhwach's decoy trick for Genryusai Yamamoto won't work against Ichibei Hyosube and for a good reason

One of the significant moments in Bleach TYBW was the death of Genryusai Yamamoto at Yhwach's hands. The Quincy King came up with a devious strategy to trick Genryusai into using his Bankai abilities against his decoy, Sternritter Y, just for him to arrive later and finish off the weakened Soul Reaper.

However, during the final moments of Bleach TYBW part 2, fans saw Yhwach lose against Ichibei Hyosube at the Soul King's Palace. While the upcoming installment will focus on Quincy King's revival and his subsequent counterattack, one question bugs a viewer even now: Could Yhwach use a decoy against Ichibei?

The Quincy King could deploy Sternritter Y as his decoy opposite Ichibei if he were alive. Yet, there's a solid reason it wouldn't have worked on the Zero Squad Captain, and it has to do with his title, Manako Osho, or the Monk Who Calls the True Name.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the author's own opinions. It also contains spoilers from Bleach TYBW arc.

Ichibei's wisdom as Manako Osho prevents Yhwach from using a decoy in Bleach TYBW

Although Sternritter Y (Royd Loyd) served his purpose as a decoy for Yhwach against Genryusai Yamamoto in Bleach TYBW, many fans feel he would have been the perfect tool for the Quincy King to use against Ichibei Hyosube in the Soul King's Palace.

Fans who have read the manga or watched the series would know that Sternritter Y was killed during the battle opposite Genryusai.

The former Captain Commander unleashed his Bankai's fourth power, Zanka no Tachi North: Tenji Kaijin to almost sever him in half. Later, Yhwach arrived and bestowed him mercy by annihilating him from existence.

Royd Loyd, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, let's say, Sternritter Y was alive, and Yhwach had the means of utilizing his 'The Yourself Schrift' to fight Ichibei at the Soul King's Palace. Unfortunately, this hypothetical situation wouldn't have worked against Ichibei Hyosube, and there's a solid reason behind that.

According to Bleach TYBW, Ichibei Hyosube holds the title of Manako Osho, which means the Monk Who Calls the True Name. Ichibei had practically named everything in the Soul Society, from Zanpakuto to Shikai, Bankai, and other essential things.

Furthermore, Ichibei came into existence at the same time as the Soul King. In other words, he lived in the old world, before it was segregated to keep the cycle of life and death intact. As a result, Ichibei amassed knowledge unparalleled to anyone in Bleach-verse.

Ichibei Hyosube, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Moreover, it was revealed in Bleach TYBW that Yhwach considered Ichibei a Special War Threat simply due to his overwhelming wisdom. Being the holder of the title, Manako Osho (The Monk Who Calls The True Name), Ichibei could easily know his opponent's name.

Had Yhwach deployed Sternritter Y (Royd Loyd) to the Soul King's Palace, the Manako Osho would have seen through the trick. In other words, it's almost impossible to trick Ichibei Hyosube, a being with ultimate knowledge.

The only way one can emerge victorious against Ichibei is to overwhelm him with greater power. Undoubtedly, those who have read the manga would know how Yhwach would return and counterattack on Ichibei.

Yet, there's no doubt that the Quincy King resorting to his old trick against Manako Osho would have been a treat for fans.

