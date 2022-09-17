Bleach vs Naruto: Which universe has stronger characters?

Bleach and Naruto are two among the big three shonen anime titles, and they have enjoyed quite a considerable amount of success rightfully. Both of these series are vastly different from each other, right from their fighting mechanics, rules governing the world, power system to the abilities, many things are quite different.

One topic of discussion that crops up on numerous social media platforms and forums constantly is the comparison of the two worlds as a whole. Fans want to understand which series has a stronger set of characters among the two. In order to thoroughly compare the two universes, this article will compare characters across the entire power spectrum, and not just the strongest characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Bleach and Naruto: Comparing the two universes

It is extremely important to keep in mind that the way each universe operates is completely different from the other. However, while comparing the two universes, the battles in them take place on a common ground that will allow them to utilize their respective battle mechanics. This common ground is ideal when comparing two vastly different universes.

Generally speaking, the Bleach characters are a little quicker when compared to the average shinobi. However, in terms of raw strength and physical abilities, characters from both universes are comparable. However, things can get a little tricky when we look into the series-specific abilities.

In Naruto, characters like Madara achieved to execute Infinite Tsukuyomi which essentially traps everyone in genjutsu for eternity. Some of the stronger characters like Madara, Hashirama, Sasuke, and Naruto tend to have a lot more raw strength and power in their ninjutsu techniques.

Bleach characters might fall short in this department. However, some of the characters’ abilities are so overpowered that it is near impossible to find a counter to such techniques. For example, none of the physical attacks on Baraggan would ever work, because of his 'Time Dilation Field' technique.

This allows him to project a field around him that literally slows down time, allowing him to react to any of the attacks that are thrown at him. Additionally, this character has the ability to accelerate someone’s age by just touching the target. This can instantly crumble bones and kill people with ease.

Yhwach who is considered to be one of the most powerful characters in the Bleach series has an ability called 'The Almighty'. This gives him another pupil in each eye which allows him to see the future. He can utilize this ability to set up preemptive attacks since he already can know what his opponent will do at any given point. He also has the ability to heal anyone by giving a fraction of his soul. However, this would reduce their lifespan. Upon, their death, that fraction returns to Yhwach and it grants him the abilities of the dead person.

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki has ridiculously high destructive abilities and has access to the Rinnesharingan as well. She has the ability to go to multiple dimensions and is capable of utilizing all nature transformations. However, her attacks would be rendered sub-optimal simply because Yhwach would already know about it.

Similarly, the 'Izanagi' is a powerful technique that alters reality. However, the repercussion that the user faces is dire. They become blind in one eye. Someone like Ichihbe is capable of using Shirafude Ichinmonji to alter someone’s properties, thereby altering reality in a manner.

Final thoughts

While the battle might be quite close, the Bleach universe is stronger than the Naruto universe. The characters on the weaker end of the spectrum are comparable. However, things change when the stronger characters display their true abilities. Naruto characters have more firepower, but Bleach characters’ abilities are overpowered.

