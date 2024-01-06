Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2 will be released on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan. However, due to varying time zones, anime enthusiasts outside Japan can stream the episode on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia on January 13, 2024, at 9 am PT.

In the previous episode of Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, Rin Okumura decided to help his classmate, Makoto Godainn, who was suffering from seeing demons. Since his friends didn't have a solution, Rin decided to ask the True Cross Academy's Chairman, Mephisto Pheles.

While Mephisto agreed to help, the episode revealed a shocking fact regarding his actual identity. Besides that, he gave Rin and his friends a demon exorcising mission, which they completed with combined effort.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2 release date and time for all region

As mentioned earlier, Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2 is slated to release on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks. However, for most fans, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for streaming on Saturday, January 13, at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 13 9 am Central Standard Time Saturday, January 13 11 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, January 13 12 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, January 13 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, January 13 5 pm Central European Time Saturday. January 13 6 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, January 13 10:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, January 14 1 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, January 14 2:30 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2?

Mephisto, as seen in Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga (Image via Studio VOLN)

Following its broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other channels in Japan, Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll in selected regions.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans from Southeast Asian regions can watch Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2 on Muse Asia, along with many other anime from the Winter 2024 lineup.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 1 recap

Episode 1 kicked off with Rin Okumura deciding to help his classmate, Makoto Godaiin, who began seeing demons. Upon inquiring, the protagonist found out that Makoto had been seeing these creatures ever since the summer vacation ended.

The next day, Rin received an invitation letter from the True Cross Academy's Chairman, Mephisto Pheles. The letter also mentioned that his execution had been put on hold.

At that precise moment, the protagonist and his friends heard a shriek in the hallway and discovered that a low-level demon attacked Makoto. Rin Okumura then demonstrated his demonic powers to scare off the creature.

Rin and his friends, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Later, he asked his friends whether or not they had any solution to Makoto's demon sighting problem, but they didn't have any. As such, he decided to ask Mephisto about the same. However, he learned a shocking truth when he arrived at the Chairman's mansion.

It was revealed that Mephisto's actual name was Samael, the King of Time, and he was one of the Demon Royalty known as Baal. He transported Rin to Gehenna to show the disparity between their strengths.

Mephisto/Samael then assured Rin that he would help him with Makoto's problem, but he would have to complete an assignment in exchange. Following that, the episode saw a typical moment between Rin and Yukio.

Mephisto revealing his actual identity (Image via Studio VOLN)

Back to the Academy, Mephisto assigned Rin and his friends a task involving a demon's exorcism. Fortunately, Konekomaru applied his genius to pinpoint the demon's weakness and helped them exorcise it.

Elsewhere in Yemen, Arthur and Lewin Light (referred to as Lightning) investigated a case related to the return of the Impure Princess. The Paladin (Arthur) wielded his blade to obliterate the woman who had consumed the Impure Princess' heart.

Finally, the episode ended with Rin Okumura giving Makoto an eye drop he got from Mephisto as his reward. He assured the boy that applying those eye drops would let him stop seeing the demons. The episode ended with Rin's friends inviting him to a Monja-eating party.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2?

Rin Okumura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2 may likely reveal the reason behind the demon's sightings. It will be disclosed how an organization made an artificial Gehenna gate.

Furthermore, Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 2 may also show Mephisto Pheles assigning Rin and his friends another demon exorcising job. Overall, fans can stay excited for the next episode.

