Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 1 will premiere on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels in Japan. However, due to varying time zones, most fans residing outside Japan can watch the episode on January 6 at 9 am PT.

Produced by Studio VOLN, Blue Exorcist season 3 has sparked a reasonable buzz in the anime community. Notably, the upcoming sequel will mark the end of a long seven-year wait for fans and cover the famous Shimane Illuminati arc from Kazue Kato's mythological fantasy manga series.

Titled Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, the highly anticipated sequel will take fans on a rollercoaster journey, exploring the tragic backstory of Izumo. As such, fans cannot wait for episode 1 to drop.

Blue Exorcist season 3 release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other channels in Japan. However, for most fans, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available on Saturday, January 6, at 9 am PT.

Here are the release dates and timings for Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 1, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 6 9 am Central Standard Time Saturday, January 6 11 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, January 6 12 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday January 6 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, January 6 5 pm Central European Time Saturday. January 6 6 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, January 6 10:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, January 7 1 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, January 7 2:30 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 1

A key visual from the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Fans belonging to the Southeast Asian region will be delighted to know that Muse Communications has acquired the series' license. As such, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 1 will be available on Muse Asia in selected countries.

It's not confirmed whether or not Crunchyroll will stream the anime, given that they haven't listed the fantasy series as part of their Winter 2024 lineup. On the other hand, neither Hulu nor Netflix have confirmed the series' international streaming.

Cast and staff for the anime

A still from the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, better known as season 3 of the fantasy series, features a stellar cast and staff. Daisuke Yoshida is at the helm of affairs at Studio VOLN, with Toshiya Ono supervising the scripts.

Yurie Oohigashi is in charge of the character designs, while the renowned composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are composing the upcoming anime's music. Moreover, UVERworld returns to perform the opening theme song, Eye's Entry.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

The beloved cast members are set to reprise their roles in the anime. Jun Fukumiya, better known as Lelouch's voice actor from Code Geass, stars as Yukio, with Nobuhiko Okamoto returning as Rin Okumura.

Eri Kitamura reprises her role as Izumo, while Hiroshi Kamiya lends his voice to Mephisto. Other cast members for the anime include Kana Hanazawa as Shiemi, Rina Sato as Shura, Kouji Yusa as Renzo, Kazuya Nakai as Ryuji, and others.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 1

It was revealed during the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 live stream that the upcoming sequel will cover volumes 10 to 15 from Kazue Kato's mythological-fantasy manga and subsequently adapt the Illuminati arc.

As such, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 1 is expected to start from chapter 38 (Exorcist) and cover until the middle of chapter 39, titled Demon Manners. In other words, fans can expect to see Mephisto revealing his true identity to Rin Okumura. At the same time, he will assign the Exorcist an important mission.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Besides Rin and Mephisto's scene, the episode will also contain some slice-of-life moments featuring Rin's friends. Apart from that, fans can expect to see Lewin Light, who will have a big role to play in the upcoming sequel.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 approaches.