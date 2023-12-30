Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale review: Did MAPPA stretch it too thin?

The recently aired Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale, titled Shibuya Incident – Gate, Close, marks the conclusion of the show’s second season. Released on December 28, 2023, episode 23 of season 2 (also serialized as episode 47) has sparked significant buzz in the community with the introduction of Yuta Okkotsu. His inclusion sets the stage for the upcoming Itadori’s Extermination Arc.

While Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale mainly covers the events from manga chapters 136 and 137, it also incorporates some content from chapter 138.

Notably, the anime narrative has yet to introduce Naoya Zen’in. Concerns have surfaced about the pacing of the season's final episode due to the exclusion of Naoya and the extended sequences illustrating the aftermath of the Shibuya events.

Evaluating the pacing of MAPPA's adaptation in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale: Review and analysis

An intense beginning

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale picks up from the closing events of episode 22. Following her entrance, the special-grade sorcerer Yuki Tsukumo engages in a conversation with Pseudo-Geto, discussing their individual perspectives and plans for the future of humanity.

Subsequently, Pseudo-Geto remotely activates Mahito’s Cursed Technique Idle Transfiguration on non-sorcerers in Japan, laying the groundwork for the impending culling games. The episode highlights Pseudo-Geto’s remote activation, which affects Megumi Fushiguri’s sister, Tsumiki, as well.

Screencaps from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale (Image via studio MAPPA)

Simultaneously, Choso’s poison starts affecting Uraume, and her ice begins to melt, freeing Yuji and his allies from their frozen state. Subsequently, Pseudo-Geto releases a multitude of cursed spirits before departing with Uraume.

Before making his exit, Pseudo-Geto leaves Yuji with a glimpse of the Prison Realm where Satoru Gojo is sealed.

The slow-paced middle

Screencaps from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale (Image via studio MAPPA)

The following storyline in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale portrays the aftermath of the Shibuya Incidents and the state of Japan. Up to this point, the episode closely follows the narrative of the manga.

However, Mappa has extended these sequences in the anime, adding some anime-only scenes. While season 2 episode 23 dedicates over four minutes to these scenes, they are covered in only a few pages of the source material.

Screencaps from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale (Image via studio MAPPA)

These additional scenes effectively capture the chaos and turmoil unleashed by Pseudo-Geto upon the country, vividly illustrating the profound impact of the Shibuya Incidents on Japan's economic, social, and political landscape.

Furthermore, these scenes reveal that Pseudo-Geto released no less than ten million cursed spirits, plunging the nation into a significant crisis.

A hyped conclusion

Yuta's entry (Image via studio MAPPA)

The concluding events of the final episode are filled with anticipation, marking the long-awaited debut of Yuta Okkotsu amid the chaos. Following his official entrance into the anime, he rescues a young girl from a cursed spirit. His thrilling entrance has filled the fandom with hype.

The following scenes delve into events from some pages of chapter 138, portraying a conversation between Yuki Tsukumo and a particular individual. While the narrative doesn’t explicitly reveal this person’s identity, it can be assumed to be Yuji. Yuki asks him what he will do from here on.

Yuki Tsukumo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale (Image via studio MAPPA)

Subsequently, Yuta meets the higher-ups of the jujutsu society and takes on the task of executing Yuji Itadori himself. Yuta expresses his contempt for Yuji because of the harm inflicted on Toge Inumaki, stating:

“I will kill Yuji Itadori myself.”

The episode concludes with Yuji standing amidst the ruins of Shibuya, preparing to engage and exorcise the nearby cursed spirits, offering a fitting conclusion to this remarkable second season.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale: Narrative, animation, voice acting, and soundtrack criticism

In the opening song of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale, MAPPA made a noteworthy change by removing Shoko Ieiri's sequence and replacing it with a scene featuring Yuta Okkotsu.

The narrative of the finale takes on a comparatively slower pace than the previous episodes of this season, which were filled with high anticipation and kept the audience constantly on edge.

Although the slower pace may serve as a breather for some, especially after the intense events and battles in Shibuya, the tranquility in this final episode can also be viewed as the calm before the storm.

It marks the beginning of the three most intense arcs in the series – the Itadori’s Extermination Arc, the Perfect Preparation Arc, and the Culling Games Arc.

Studio MAPPA has yet again demonstrated its top-notch production quality in the closing episode of season 2. Through the stunning animation depicting the aftermath and setting the stage for future events, this episode has achieved a perfect narrative balance.

The background music in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale is particularly noteworthy, elevating the essence of the plot to another level. It is particularly evident in the concluding scene featuring Pseudo-Geto, just before the antagonist duo exits.

The combination of MAPPA's splendid animation and the breathtaking soundtracks creates an unforgettable experience, leaving the audience with goosebumps. In the same scene, Yuji's screaming Gojo Sensei’s name as Pseudo-Geto departs with the prison realm deeply resonates with fans.

Enoki Junya, the voice behind the protagonist, once again exhibits his excellent talent, capturing and expressing the character’s emotions splendidly.

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale falls short of introducing the infamous Naoya Zen’in, much to the disappointment of manga reader fans who were eagerly anticipating his debut in the anime.

However, a section of the fandom is relieved that the most hated Zen’in didn’t appear in the second season’s finale. Besides, for anime-only fans, this omission might be for the better to avoid any further cliffhangers.

To conclude

Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale (Image via studio MAPPA)

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale has undeniably left the fandom buzzing with excitement. Season 2’s final installment proves to be a satisfying experience, building immense anticipation for the show’s third season. The finale also hints at the impending challenges and difficulties awaiting the protagonist in the upcoming events to be covered in the third season.

The announcement of the show's third season has certainly intensified the excitement within the fanbase. However, it comes with some concerns raised by fans regarding the well-being of MAPPA’s animators.

