Blue Lock chapter 207: Reo and Nagi reconcile, Kaiser targets a new foe

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 207, fans of the series got to see Reo and Nagi reconcile as they decided on their new goals following their match against Germany's Bastard Munchen. Elsewhere, Kaiser discusses his aspirations, as he has a new target keeping him away from his goal of stepping out of Noel Noa's shadow.

The previous chapter focused on Yo Hiori's backstory and how he ended up joining Blue Lock. Both of his parents were athletes who failed to become the best in their respective sports. Thus, they forced Yo to become the best football player, as they made it quite evident that they were in love with their son's potential.

Blue Lock chapter 207: Kaiser reveals his reason to play in Neo Egoist League

Blue Lock chapter 207, titled Two Pairs, opened with Reo and Nagi enjoying their bath as Reo seemed ecstatic after their defeat against Bastard Muchen. Nagi was confused with his emotions as well, as Reo revealed that they should be happy that they were able to showcase their skills to the world. Along with that, both Nagi and Reo's market values increased to 88 and 40 million, respectively.

Regardless, Nagi revealed that he no longer believed that he could become the best player in the world as he had lost his motivation to do so. That was when Reo provided him with a new goal. In order to reach Nagi's long-running dream of not wanting to work, he needed to increase his market value to 300 million, following which, he could live his life lavishly, devoid of ever having to work again.

After deciding on a new goal together, Nagi thanked Reo for introducing him to football. While Reo was confused about whether Nagi was sick, he was glad that his friend was appreciating him again.

Elsewhere, in Germany's Bastard Munchen's monitor room, Kaiser was analyzing Isagi's gameplay when Ness arrived to hand him his blue light glasses. Kaiser appreciated Ness' help as he asked the latter why Isagi was able to become an obstacle in his way. According to Ness, Kaiser was still the best striker as Isagi had given up scoring a goal, which is why he was able to compete with Kasier.

Dissatisfied with Ness' answer, Kaiser threw his drink on his face. It was confusing to him why Isagi would want to compete with someone who was way better than him. Thus, Kaiser made it his goal to devour Isagi, as doing so would increase his market value, which might in turn help him leave Noel Noa's shadow. Only then would he be able to become the best striker.

Ness, who was heartbroken by Kaiser's actions, left the room, as he looked frustrated by Yoichi Isagi's influence on his ace striker.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 207

Blue Lock chapter 207 saw Ness being frustrated due to Isagi as Kaiser no longer had his focus on him, but Blue Lock's ace. This will see Ness most likely confront Isagi so that he can pull him down from his pedestal.

Elsewhere, Nagi and Reo came up with a new goal, which could see them combine their enhanced plays.

