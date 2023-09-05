Blue Lock chapter 231: Hiori's arrival fuels Isagi's drive to become the game's protagonist, the final restart begins

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 231, fans witnessed Hiori Yo joining the field. Upon his addition, Isagi immediately discussed his plan with him. After finally having acquired a partner, Isagi hoped to win against Kaiser and Barou. That said, the next goal was set to decide the match's victor.

The previous chapter saw Isagi being frustrated after witnessing Barou's goal. That's when the time for the Star Change System elapsed. While Noel Noa wanted to bring in Kiyora Jin instead of himself, Isagi demanded that Hiori Yo be allowed to join the match. While Noa was doubtful about Isagi's tactic, he accepted his demand on the condition that if the two players were to fail, they would be dropped from the starting lineup.

Blue Lock chapter 231: Snuffy fears Blue Lock's progress

Blue Lock chapter 231, titled Dive To Blue, opened with Marc Snuffy instructing the Ubers to follow Shoei Barou's lead, given that he hijacked the team away from him. He asked his players to combine the team's tactics with Barou's playstyle. With that, he challenged Barou to win the match for Ubers.

As for Noel Noa, who was going to sit back on the bench, he assured Kiyora Jin that he would make sure to play him in the next match against Paris X Gen. Until then, Noa asked Kiyora to stay ready.

As soon as Hiori joined the match, Isagi asked him if he could use Meta Vision. While Hiori specifically could not use Meta Vision, he had great peripheral vision that allowed him to understand a situation similar to Isagi. Hence, even he knew that if Yukimiya Kenyu were to pass the ball to Isagi instead of lobbing it to him, Isagi could have scored the winning goal.

Nevertheless, the two players did not dwell on it much. Instead, they decided that they would try to share their vision of the field and look for openings. If they were to do it perfectly, Isagi felt certain that he could score the final goal of the match. Even Hiori, who normally did not like other people's expectations, did not mind what Isagi expected from him.

Meanwhile, on the benches, Noa and Snuffy started bickering. They praised the opposite master striker's protege, hoping to see a great rivalry between the two in the future. This reminded Snuffy of Noa's rivalry with Ego Jinpachi.

However, Noa wanted Isagi and Barou to become much better players. Following that, Snuffy stated that if Blue Lock were to progress at such an astronomical rate, Japan's dream of becoming World Cup winners would end up becoming true.

Moments before the match was set to restart, Alexis Ness began to panic. Just then, Michael Kaiser calmed him down, telling him that they would be targetting Isagi, who himself would be planning on taking down Barou. Right after that, Kaiser and Ness restarted the match for Bastard Munchen.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 231

Blue Lock chapter 231 saw Isagi and Kaiser come up with their own ways to defeat Ubers. Meanwhile, the entire Ubers team was depending on Barou to win the match for them.

That said, they were supportive of their striker and wanted to help him score. With two completely contrasting playstyles set to clash, fans will have to wait to find out what will happen next in the manga.

