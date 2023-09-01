Blue Lock chapter 231 spoilers and raw scans: Isagi entrusts Hiori with his plan, Noa fears Blue Lock's success

With the spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 231 out, fans got to witness Yoichi Isagi entrusting Hiori Yo to be his partner. While the two do not have a concrete plan, Isagi believes that they could win if they improvise using their vision. As for Noa, he began to fear that Blue Lock's success could lead to Japan actually winning the World Cup.

The previous chapter saw Isagi being left frustrated after Barou's second goal. That's when the Star Change System's time elapsed. With that, Noa and Snuffy were ejected from the match. While Noa was going to sub in Kiyora Jin, Isagi demanded that Hiori Yo be allowed to join the match instead.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 231 spoilers: Kaiser plans to take down Isagi

As per the spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 231, the upcoming chapter is set to be titled Dive To Blue. Following the end of the Star Change System, the players had a break. During this, Snuffy and the Ubers decided to entrust the team with Barou. Given that he took over the team, he should be able to invent a new tactical design for them as well. Meanwhile, Noa, who was returning to his seat, asked Kiyora Jin to wait for the next match and not let himself rot.

Blue Lock chapter 231 spoilers then shifted its focus to the field. Hiori thanked Isagi for picking him. However, Isagi immediately conveyed to Hiori that he wasn't doing him a favor, but wanted to use him for his goal. Soon after, Isagi asked Hiori if he could use Meta Vision. Given that he had good peripheral vision, Hiori believed that he could use it.

Following that, Isagi tested Hiori's vision by asking him about his previous goal chance. Upon being certain that Hiori had a calm perspective, Isagi was certain that both of them together could defeat Ubers if they managed to share the image they had of the field. While Hiori was always troubled by the expectations stacked upon him, he did not dislike Isagi's expectations of him.

Meanwhile, on the benches, Noa and Snuffy began to mock each other. They could see that both Yoichi Isagi and Shoei Barou were quite talented. Upon seeing the two players' rivalry, Snuffy compared it to Noa and Ego's rivalry. However, Noa immediately rejected the idea as he wanted Isagi and Barou to have a much longer-running rivalry than his own. He feared that if the Blue Lock players were to keep growing like this, Japan would be able to win the World Cup.

Blue Lock chapter 231 spoilers then focused on Alexis Ness and Michael Kaiser. Given that Ubers had scored the second goal, Ness had begun to panic. That's when Kaiser instructed him to stay calm. He believed that there were several gaps in the match, which if used carefully, could help them win the match.

With the match set to resume, players from both teams started to encourage others as the next goal was going to decide the winner. With no more opportunity for the Master Strikers to join in, the outcome of the match completely rested on the players. Following that, the match began with kick-off from Bastard Munchen.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 231 spoilers

With Isagi having acquired a partner in Blue Lock chapter 231, fans could witness him and Hiori possibly bypassing Ubers' defense in the next chapter. However, considering that the next goal will be the winning goal, it could take some time before the match will reach its conclusion. Fortunately, the manga will not be on a break next week.

