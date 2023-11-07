Blue Lock chapter 239: Hiori aims to produce the best striker, Rin hopes to destroy Isagi

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 239, fans saw the outcome of Isagi's goal as Bastard Munchen managed to win against Ubers with a score of 3-2. While the win itself was a huge update to the series, Hiori managed to steal all the glory from Isagi as he made a new declaration. Meanwhile, Rin Itoshi began sharpening his fangs to fight Isagi.

The previous chapter saw Hiori and Isagi synchronize in a way no one could imagine. Despite being blocked by multiple players, Hiori managed to pass to Isagi without even making eye contact. The moment Isagi received the ball, he directly kicked it into the goal, winning the match for Germany.

Blue Lock chapter 239: Rin Itoshi is set to be Isagi's next opponent

Blue Lock chapter 239, titled Creation, opened with Isagi and Hiori's celebration as they managed to score the super goal, winning the match for Bastard Munchen. The Ubers players were left shocked, as they could not believe that such a goal was possible. While it was theoretically possible, the fact that the two players did not even make eye contact made the whole scenario surreal.

Even Don Lorenzo could not stop himself from praising the duo, as their synchronization was better than any designs created by Marc Snuffy. Considering that Snuffy was known for only acknowledging highly priced players, he acknowledged that Isagi's goal was worth $100 million.

In the meantime, Alexis Ness was left shocked, as he too could not believe what he had witnessed. However, he finally started to understand what Yoichi was capable of. Just then, Michael Kaiser suddenly screamed as he was frustrated after his defeat.

Around the same time, Isagi shared with Hiori how he came up with his plan. After seeing Hiori shoot, Isagi was certain that both of them needed to be goal threats; only then could they find an opening. Following that, Isagi apologized to Hiori for putting such expectations on him.

Upon hearing Isagi's plan, Hiori Yo realized that the way to play the best football was when both parties in a partnership had the same vision. Upon realizing this, Hiori conveyed to Isagi that he was no longer going to partner with Isagi but was going to play a brand of football that would produce the best striker in the world. With that, he was ready to abandon any striker who would not be able to keep up with his passes.

During this, Hiori also expressed to Isagi that he was planning to quit football after the match. However, after experiencing the thrill of creating the goal, he could no longer quit, which is why he decided to keep playing.

Blue Lock chapter 239 then focused on the match between Paris X Gen and Manshine City. Rin Itoshi and Nagi Seishiro could be seen tugging at each other to reach the ball. Just as Rin trapped the ball, he shot it, scoring his third goal in the match and winning the match 3-1 for Paris X Gen. However, Rin wasn't focused on his win but wanted to face Isagi and defeat him.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 239

Blue Lock chapter 239 sets up the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. While Rin is clearly set to be the key player in the France team, fans should not forget that there are several strong players in the team, like Ryusei Shido, Tabito Karasu, Tsurugi Zantetsu, and most importantly, the team's master striker, Julian Loki. Hence, fans can look forward to the next chapter as the manga sets up the next match.

